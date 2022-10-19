Seniors may not rebuild after Ian
There is a lot I could say about being a "snowbird" from Minnesota living in Southwest Florida in the winter, but I won't because I'm sure many Press readers have no interests there and would find what I have to say extremely boring.
But I do have a few comments on Emeritus Publisher Gene Johnson's About the Town column, "Ian was devastating." First, my heart goes out to you and Kathy for the loss you suffered. All the best if and when you decide to rebuild. And thank God you weren't there. Over 100 people died in this storm, most of them seniors, the most casualties of any hurricane to hit Florida since the infamous Labor Day storm, which hit the Keys in 1935.
For many older Floridians, Ian may indeed be the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back. They have neither the means nor the energy to rebuild to today's standards. There is a new generation of Floridians waiting in the wings that will accept tougher building standards and gentrification to have a piece of "paradise." How this will all play out, I cannot say, but I do know with some assurance that infinite growth can't go on forever in a finite world.
Tom Clark
Mahtomedi
Former senator endorses candidate
Two years ago, my wife and I moved back to my old Minnesota Senate District, the communities surrounding White Bear Lake. I am now excited to see that my old seat in the Minnesota Senate might be won in this year’s election by an amazingly qualified newcomer, Heather Gustafson. The bad news is that Roger Chamberlain still has my old Senate seat.
Heather is a long-term resident of this District, a history teacher at Centennial High School and a mother of four children. She is by far the most qualified person to fight for a greater future, with emphasis on quality schools, good jobs, individual freedom and reproductive rights for people in our District.
For these and many other reasons, I strongly urge voters in District 36 to vote for Heather Gustafson on Nov. 8.
John Watson Milton
Former state senator
White Bear Lake
Are you better off today?
Many of the letters, especially the paid letters written by Democrats, have a single goal: demonize Republican candidates. These writings are often filled with hate, exaggerations, misrepresentations and lies.
I have the privilege of knowing many of our Republican candidates personally: Dr. Scott Jensen, Kim Crockett, Sen. Roger Chamberlain, Elliot Engen, Rep. Donald Raleigh and Patti Anderson, to name just a few.
They're good people with solid American values. They love our country and state. They will protect the vulnerable and clear the path for hardworking peoples to prosper.
I have a few questions for every voter, Democrat, Republican and Independent, to consider before making their choices Nov. 8. Are you better off today than four years ago? Are you safer today? Can you purchase everything you need at prices you can afford? Is your retirement account flourishing? Can you afford a loan for your next car or home?
Democrats under Gov. Tim Walz have failed in every area that matters to the hardworking people of Minnesota.
We have suffered with a divided government for too long. It’s time to elect a majority of Republicans to our local and state offices.
The people we elect work for us. If they don’t make our lives better, send them home. Let’s see what the Republicans can do to undo the damage of the last four years.
Monya and Scott Nintzel
White Bear Township
Concerned about climate change
I have been living in Vadnais Heights for more than 30 years. We chose our house because of the beautiful lot, which includes a wetland in our backyard. I have enjoyed watching the wildlife over the years, particularly watching the birds. But I am starting to notice a change in what I see and am worried about the lack of wildlife in the last few years. Due to recent experiences of drought, the leaves on the trees aren't as full as they have been in the past. We have lost more trees over the years due to disease. I will try to plant different species of trees in the future, but how do we know what will happen with climate change. What is the next destructive insect?
I am concerned how climate change will affect my backyard, my city, not to mention the world. What can each of us do, and where can we have any influence? I believe we start at the local level. What can my city do to be more sustainable and deal with climate change? How can I influence how my tax
dollars are spent in the city to deal with climate change?
One way I can influence how my dollars are spent in my city is by electing people to the City Council that want our city to focus on sustainability initiatives. That is why I am supporting the “Key 3” (Mike Krachmer, Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski). They understand that climate change is real, and we have to prepare our city for the future realities of dealing with climate change and be climate smart!
Rob Larson
Vadnais Heights
Protect our children and families
Our children and families are in danger! Every year our elections give us the chance to fight this movement. Heather Gustafson, who is running for the Minnesota Senate in District 36, is knowingly or unknowingly helping to change our children's values for the worse. Heather is a school teacher who has said in her posts, "I'm a teacher and will never out/report my trans students to anyone." I assume that includes parents. On her Twitter page, she was shown protesting in front of the state Capitol with a sign supporting the transvestite movement in our schools and in sports.
Heather's woke views are radical and dangerous for our children and our families. No young girl or boy should be required to share a bathroom or a shower with anyone of the opposite sex. This change to our culture has been happening slowly like a frog being boiled in a pot: before you know it, you're cooked. Heather is also one of the leaders of a group called Vadnais Heights for Change, and her group has been recruiting and supporting candidates that think alike and will vote to promote these types of movements that will change our culture. Heather's group is supporting candidates in Vadnais Heights, Michael Krachmer for mayor, and Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski for City Council.
Ask yourself if your life and the lives of your children and grandchildren are safer and better off today than 20 or 60 years ago. Vote as though your children's future depends on it. Vote against these candidates.
Craig Johnson
Vadnais Heights
Choose advocates for welcoming city
In recent letters to the editor, we have read statements both for and against the idea of a more concerted effort on the part of our city toward equity and inclusion in Vadnais Heights. My husband and I thought our personal experience from last November might be surprising to many readers. The need for a more concerted effort toward equity and inclusion became very clear to us in a startling way.
We were out for a walk on a cold, blustery day, and were about five or six blocks away from our street. Much to our surprise, a man angrily yelled at us from across the street, “Go back to your country!” We were puzzled and looked around to see if there was someone else to whom he could be directing his anger, but there was no one. He continued to glare directly at us: “Go back to your country!”
As he spoke with such hostility and had a dog with him, we did not engage with him, and increased our pace to continue home. The experience was unsettling, even though we are American citizens. I was born and raised in Minnesota. My husband is an immigrant, though he came (legally) as a child, over 65 years ago. He has no accent, is white, and dresses typical to other Americans. The only thing that we could think of that might have caused this man to think we were “foreign” was that I wore a long headscarf wrapped tightly around my head and neck, because of the cold and wind. Perhaps he thought we were Muslim.
While this was unnerving for us, we can only imagine how much more threatening such an encounter might feel to someone who is a recent immigrant, a person of color, LGBTQ, etc. And we know that a former member of the Vadnais City Council resigned because of social media posts he made that were disparaging of Muslims and gay and transgender people.
When you consider candidates this fall, we hope you will be mindful of which candidates express concern for equity, inclusion and a welcoming atmosphere in Vadnais Heights. Our votes are for Mike Krachmer for mayor and Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski for City Council.
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
Don't believe disinformation
Abortion is an important and very personal issue. In Minnesota, it will remain legal up to the time of birth unless one of two things happens: the Minnesota Supreme Court overturns Doe vs. Gomez, or it gets put on the ballot and the people decide. Neither the Legislature nor the governor can change that. Pretty safe to say that wouldn't happen in Minnesota.
Anything else is simply misinformation. Nonetheless, the Democrats push the misinformation because they have failed so miserably in every other area. The policies they supported, and continue to support, their rhetoric, is the reason for skyrocketing crime, massive fraud, historic inflation, Minnesota's recession and poor economy and only 50% of kids reading at grade level.
Every Minnesotan is impacted and harmed daily because of their failures. The Democrats have no solutions to these problems, no new ideas, just distractions and misinformation.
So don't be fooled by leftist candidates, office holders and supporters into believing any one candidate or political party would, could, or will ever take away this constitutional right in Minnesota. That is the true misinformation. And actually, the real word that should be used here is “disinformation.” Disinformation, which means "deliberately misleading or biased information; manipulated narrative or facts; propaganda." See www.dictionary.com.
Be informed. Do your homework. And don't believe this disinformation for one minute.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Township
Elect candidates who listen
We have a real opportunity to make great strides forward in Vadnais Heights in the areas of sustainability, equity and inclusion and thoughtful development by electing new council members. There are three candidates who have common values and platforms that collectively could make a substantial difference in our community. They are the “Key 3”: Mike Krachmer for mayor and Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski for City Council.
Their common priorities and values include community engagement, best green practices for our city and thoughtful development.
Some key results from the VH 2021 residents survey tell us why we should vote for the “Key 3”:
- Eighty percent of residents feel it is a priority for the city to create a diverse, inclusive and fair community. Our current mayor and council majority showed no interest in the establishment of a volunteer Human Rights Commission in the community.
- Residents felt the most pressing issue was “too much growth.” This is where a new council majority can make a difference with more thoughtful development and negotiation with developers to encourage them to use best green practices, electrification of their development, make their development walkable and bikeable and create/protect green space. In addition, almost half of VH residents say we have insufficient housing for starter homes for young families and affordable housing. It is hard to create an inclusive community with businesses to support our tax base if people can’t afford to live here.
- Almost 90% of residents support additional trails/sidewalks and park improvements. Our community is almost built out, and we can no longer rely on park dedication fees from developers. We need to find a funding source to help support our valued assets of parks and trails. The current council has not taken this into consideration in the last few budget cycles.
As you can see, our current mayor and council majority are not aligned with the residents of VH. The “Key 3” are aligned with the community’s priorities.
Let’s elect a council that listens to its residents: vote Mike Krachmer for mayor, Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski.
Jennifer Danielson
Vadnais Heights
Elections do have consequences
Minnesota elections come down to this obvious fact: Democrats now run for office claiming to support a strong economy, world-class schools, safe communities and law enforcement.
However, if they win office, do DFL/ Democrats actually support a strong economy, world-class schools, or safe communities/law enforcement?
Democrats/DFL as office holders do not actually support our economy, children's education, safe communities and law enforcement. We now have high inflation and prices, surging crime due in part to illegal aliens and drugs, well-financed but failing public schools as in reading test scores, and much more.
All five state executive offices up for election this year are now occupied by Democrats: for example, Walz, Ellison, Simon and Blaha. How are they doing for Minnesotans? Minnesota is obviously being moved backward by Democrats.
Gaslighters have learned to skillfully manipulate voters with lies. Remember when riots, arsonists and looters were regularly called "mainly just peaceful protestors?” Our eyes saw the truth on the news! They really are gaslighters.
The fact that most Democrats even hide from debating Republicans is another strong indication of gaslighting. Most do not attempt to justify their radical policy failures. For example, Minnesota Public TV scheduled debates were cancelled at the last minute by Democrats Walz and Simon.
Don't be gaslighted by radical leftists who campaign wearing "Pro-America" clothing.
The weekly letters in this column are full of examples recognizing this reality.
Most Democrats have become subtle, manipulative and dishonest gaslighters.
The outstanding public servant, state Sen. Roger Chamberlain (SD 36), faces such an opponent, as do Rep. Donald Raleigh (HD 38A) and candidates Elliot Engen (HD36A) and Heidi Gunderson (HD 36B) for Minnesota House of Representatives.
Trust your instincts and avoid voting for gaslighters!
Vote Republican.
Brian Davis
Lino Lakes
Positions on abortion clear
On the matter of abortion, “Roe decision is precedent/settled law” said three Supreme Court candidates during their confirmation hearings. And look what happened when they took a seat on the Supreme Court. They overturned a 50-year constitutional right. Sen. Chamberlain says, ”It’s the law in Minnesota, it’s not on the ballot.” Is that answer supposed to give us comfort? Read the state GOP platform. It says, “The U.S. & MN constitutions should be amended to restore legal protection to the lives of innocent human beings from conception to natural death. We are for overturning Roe v Wade and Doe v Gomez decisions.”
It is clear what the GOP candidates’ positions are on abortion based on the Minnesota GOP platform. And if they win the Senate and governorship, they have legislative powers to put extreme restrictions on abortion rights in Minnesota.
Heather Gustafson, who is running for Senate, has made her position on abortion clear. She is not hiding behind the ”It’s not on the ballot” excuse. Her position is, “The decision to have an abortion is between a woman, her doctor and her God, and NOT government.” Please vote for Heather, who stands for women’s rights.
Mary Wakem
White Bear Lake
Candidate is the practical choice
This year we have a number of candidates expressing interest in being our voice on the Mahtomedi School Board. Hats off to all of these neighbors who are willing to commit the time to listen, learn and lead one of the most important assets of the community: our students.
With that civic commitment comes the responsibility to provide challenging, diverse options for learning. The Mahtomedi Community Schools need to continue a legacy of learning for all, regardless of their interest or skill level.
On Nov. 8 or before, you should consider Ryan Domin as you cast a vote for our learners’ future. A past graduate of the district, Ryan supports all students, teaching professionals and support staff. He’ll make sure they have the resources to provide an innovative, yet basic, foundation in the classroom with an eye on the world around us.
Ryan’s A,B,C:
• Academic Achievement and Accountability – Data-driven approach to programs and strategies that restore Mahtomedi as the achievement standard-bearer.
• Back to Basics - Literacy, STEM and humanities - aka post-secondary preparation.
• Connection-Centric Curriculum - A focus on that which connects us (kindness, empathy, community).
Ryan is the practical choice and voice for our district.
Harry Melander
Mahtomedi
School board member supports Mahtomedi candidate
It is with great pleasure that I write this letter in support of Mr. Kevin Donovan for the Mahtomedi School Board. I know Mr. Donovan primarily through the White Bear Lake Rotary Club, as he served as a mentor to my husband and me for our first few months. Kevin’s leadership role, both within the Rotary Club and in the community, is evident and commendable. He works hard to do great things for both children and adults. Kevin co-chairs the Equity and Inclusion Service Committee in the Rotary and has been a part of facilitating book studies and field trips to foster personal growth for both himself and other Rotary members. He has supported children through the “Minnow Tank Project” and the “We See Each Other” initiative. The Minnow Tank Project was a mini-Shark Tank-like project where elementary school students research and advocate for charities. The We See Each Other initiative supported PK-12 schools in two districts to enhance media collections with diverse materials that reflect the students that attend our schools.
In the larger community, Mr. Donovan volunteers at a local shelter, served as the director of development on the Mahtomedi Area Education Foundation, served as the president of the Minnesota School Board Association, served on the Lake Links Trail Association and serves as a co-facilitator for Leadership Tomorrow. In addition, Kevin took a lead role in bringing the AHHA! (Artistry, Honesty, Healing and Action) Series to the White Bear Lake Center for the Arts last spring and summer.
Kevin Donovan is a proven leader who has served on the Mahtomedi School Board for 17 years and truly lives to serve and support all students, families and the larger community and will continue to share his amazing work as a Mahtomedi School Board member.
Chris Streiff Oji
White Bear Lake
School Board member, WBLAS ISD 624
Candidate offers new voice, perspective
Mark Pollard is a new voice and a fresh perspective for our school board. He is the father of two elementary-aged children in the district, and moved here for the schools. He is a former teacher and will commit to our board for years to come. He has shown he is willing to learn the ins and outs of both what it means to be a school board member. If you watch the League of Women Voters forum, it is clear he has done his research and takes this role seriously. That is what I want from someone who will be helping to shape our district now and in the years to come. Mark Pollard is very clear that personal politics need to stay out of our school board and public schools and to act on what is best for our teachers and students so they all feel safe, supported and can thrive academically.
Please take a few minutes and talk with your neighbors and friends about the candidates, and join me in voting for Mark Pollard for Mahtomedi School Board Nov 8.
Tina Bauman
Mahtomedi
Partisan politics don't belong in schools
Some Mahtomedi School Board candidates are ridiculing our traditionally strong school system — content to call it "failing." That negativity will get us nowhere, except contentious board meetings.
We need school board members like Kevin Hiniker, who will build on the strengths of the schools, recognize the efforts of outstanding educators and promote constructive policy.
Other candidates are imposing partisan politics where it does not belong. Kevin Hiniker is collaborative. He understands public school funding and the challenges of financing essential programs that serve a broad scope of learners and prepare them ALL for a future that will require strong critical thinkers.
I'm voting for Kevin!
Shannon Riley Genereux
Grant
Professional, personal background qualifies candidate
I would like to voice my support for Jenny Peterson for the Mahtomedi School Board. I have known Jenny for several years, and have had the opportunity to see her servant leadership in action. Whether it be as a classroom volunteer, at church, or at our sons’ Scouts activities, she takes an active interest in our community's youth. As a longtime teacher at the Farm School in Stillwater, she has the professional background and experience that would make a great addition to our school board. I also believe that being an educator herself will allow her to better understand the needs of our staff and teachers as they continue to work so hard to provide a high-quality education to our children. Additionally, with three young sons of her own, she has "skin in the game" regarding the future of the education in our district.
Brandon Navara
Mahtomedi
Restore excellence to Mahtomedi schools
I have written several letters regarding the nine-year decline in student academic achievement afflicting Mahtomedi students. Currently, 30-40% of Mahtomedi’s 3,200 students do not meet basic proficiency standards for math, reading or science. I am very concerned for the futures of over 1,000 Mahtomedi students who cannot read and who do not have basic, grade-level math skills. If you share my concerns and want to restore academic excellence to Mahtomedi Schools, please join me in voting to elect Ryan Domin, Jenny Peterson and Paul Donna to the Mahtomedi School Board on Nov. 8.
If you watch the recent League of Women Voter’s School Board Candidate Forum video or drive through Mahtomedi, you will notice that there are two “unofficial” slates for the three school board seats on the ballot.
The “woke” candidate slate of Donovan, Hiniker and Pollard appears to be led by Kevin Donovan — incumbent school board member since 2005. Donovan was instrumental in implementing many policy changes at the root of current academic declines, and he is past president of the Minnesota School Board Association - MSBA. Donovan has a long history of supporting and implementing the divisive political ideologies promoted by the MSBA and the teacher’s union. During the forum, the “woke” candidate slate dismissed the nine-year decline in student academic achievement, ignored district mismanagement and blamed “learning losses” on the pandemic. Statements made by the “woke” slate implied that “professional educators” — the MSBA and MEA — “know better” than parents and that the “professionals” — not parents or the community — should make curriculum and policy decisions for Mahtomedi students. A vote for this slate is a vote for woke policies and continued academic declines.
The “Back to Basics” academic-centered candidates are Ryan Domin, Jenny Peterson and Paul Donna. These candidates support a data-driven approach to achieve academic excellence and district accountability. They support our students and teachers, and they believe that parental and community involvement are critical for student success. If you want to restore academic excellence to Mahtomedi schools, please join me in voting for Ryan Domin, Jenny Peterson and Paul Donna.
Barb Black
Mahtomedi
Attacks lack credibility
As a longtime Vadnais Heights resident and mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP), I am proud to support Heidi Gunderson for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 36B, which includes our neighbors in Birchwood Village, Gem Lake, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and portions of White Bear Township.
She is a leader who prioritizes the economy, public safety and education. Heidi is dedicated to supporting and funding local law enforcement. Heidi is the ONLY House 36B candidate endorsed by the police and Sheriff Bob Fletcher. In Heidi's time as mayor and former council member of Vadnais Heights and as a longstanding resident, she is cognizant of how actions impact our families, neighbors, businesses and schools. A priority for Heidi is to combat the high cost of living and rein in inflation. Minnesota is one of 12 states that still tax Social Security, and she is fighting to get rid of that tax.
A brief note on another matter.
The advertisements that claim Heidi Gunderson is not the best candidate due to her stance on abortion/women's rights lack credibility. In Minnesota, abortion is protected by the state Constitution. It is lawful. Regardless of your opinion, it cannot be changed unless the Minnesota Supreme Court overturns it. In 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in Doe v. Gomez that women in Minnesota have a constitutional right to abortion, and the state's Medical Assistance program will pay for abortions for low-income individuals. So, despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States, nothing has changed in Minnesota. Abortion is still available to those who believe they have no other options, and it will remain so for the foreseeable future.
Consider, then, what Brion Curran will do for you and the community if abortion is not on the ballot and she is not endorsed by the police and Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
Tracy Newman
Vadnais Heights
