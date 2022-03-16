A deaf ear
Victoria Reinhardt is worried.
It seems that it wasn’t enough for her to occupy the Movers & Shakers column on Dec. 1 in an effort to try to convince us all that the Purple Line (Rush Line) BRT is the best thing since sliced bread for little ‘ol White Bear Lake.
Now, it appears that the Metropolitan Council Puppeteers have seen the need to step in and help our county commissioner to get us all to drink their Kool-Aid.
Charlie Zelle has his hands full trying to deflect the Southwest Light Rail debacle, which is the result of the Metropolitan Council not listening when residents spoke up like folks in White Bear Lake are doing. I wonder why Susan Vento is allowing the Metropolitan Council to leverage her last name while she tries to convince us all that things will be just fine while the bulldozers are tearing down the mature trees along her former husband’s namesake trail in Maplewood?
Victoria — pay attention here — the residents of White Bear Lake elected Dan Louismet to the position of mayor instead of former Mayor Jo Emerson’s handpicked replacement. Heidi Hughes now sits on the City Council because her predecessor wouldn’t listen, either.
Let’s not forget that five buses per hour are only in one direction. They plan on turning them around in White Bear Lake and sending them back to St. Paul while five more pass them coming in. No thanks.
Come to think of it, the Metropolitan Council has treated us all like Russia has treated Ukraine — total indifference and a deaf ear.
Greg Lees
White Bear Lake
Some residents support Purple Line
Council Member Walsh, As your constituent in Ward 1, I am writing to ask you to stop your opposition to the Purple Line. I read the article in the White Bear Press about the Purple Line and I am very upset that you, the mayor and the letter writers keep stating that an "overwhelming majority" of White Bear residents oppose the Purple Line when you have no scientific poll to back this up.
You cannot make this assumption on anecdotal evidence of the mayor’s door-knocking story. I am a White Bear resident and I support the Purple Line.
I do not want you to vote to send a message to the Metropolitan Council that this transit line is not wanted, when I want it—and the overwhelming majority of people I talk to want it also.
I am a member of several local groups and we vote, and we will remember that you are not trying to help make our community a better place for ALL to live if you continue your opposition to the Purple Line.
Karol Durdle
White Bear Lake
Purple Line will not meet goals
The Rush/Purple Line is a poorly conceived project that represents bad transit planning, excessive cost and adverse community impact.
The recent White Bear Press editorial by Mr. Zelle, Ms. Vento and Ms. Reinhardt invokes legitimate transit objectives but fails utterly to explain how these objectives are met by the Purple Line project.
The editorial takes pains to note that White Bear previously had rail and trolley options. This is true, and the line would use 7 miles of the Bruce Vento bike/walking trail, a former rail corridor.
The current trail is 12 feet wide, often with trees adjacent on both sides. The plan is to have a new 100-foot-corridor support both the new bus lane and a reconfigured Vento trail. This will require massive civil engineering and new bridges. Trees will obviously be eliminated.
What does this $500 million buy? The Purple Line project manages to achieve outcomes substantially inferior to historic performance. For example, in 1953, passenger trains on this same corridor had an elapsed time of 23 minutes between St. Paul Union Depot and White Bear. The projected Purple Line transit time is 47 minutes, twice the transit time achieved almost 70 years ago at no taxpayer cost. The same trip today by Uber/Lyft takes about 17 minutes.
The reasons for the non-competitive transit times are obvious. The planned route is 15.2 miles vs. a direct route via I-35E and I-94 of 12.5 miles, or 11.2 miles via Highway 61. The bus is also planned to make 19 intermediate stops.
Further, the Metro Transit market studies are flawed and fail to address how COVID-19 has accelerated trends already underway, including increased at home/hybrid workplaces. The fact that Metro Transit has eliminated all bus service to White Bear/Mahtomedi is an obvious indicator of market demand.
Understandably, there is significant and growing community opposition to this project.
White Bear deserves a cost-effective bus service to St. Paul. The Purple Line is a grossly overpriced, intrusive and non-competitive effort that will fail to meet its goals. Neither public funds nor public trust are unlimited.
Peter Gilbertson
Dellwood
Need more transportation options
I am writing to express my continued support for the Purple Line BRT Project. It has been in the works for roughly 20 years with input from so many people, including many of us from White Bear Lake. It is simply not accurate to say that the voices of those living in our community have not been heard. Purple Line BRT has been vetted by the cities along the line and by Ramsey County for years. In October the project received a key environmental approval from the Federal Transit Administration to move forward. Our voices have been heard, along with the voices of those in our neighboring communities, and that is precisely why the project needs to move forward.
Some have said they are concerned about ridership on the Purple Line, pointing to current bus ridership. If one has the imagination to look 20 years into the future, however, when car traffic and parking issues will be much, much worse in our city than they are now, we will be grateful for our city leaders who supported this project.
Furthermore, the Purple Line will go through a rigorous assessment before it receives federal funding. That includes an updated analysis of ridership figures, the project’s cost-effectiveness, environmental benefits, congestion relief, land use and economic development. I have seen absolutely no real data such as this from those opposing the project to indicate that the project will prove detrimental to our city. Instead of data, those opposing the project are using loud voices and fearmongering to make their point. The FTA’s process for determining which transit projects receive federal funding is highly competitive. The feds will not invest money unless a project proves it is worthy. All of that will occur before any shovels go into the ground.
Ultimately, we need to have more, not fewer, transportation options. Rapid bus transit is a proven way to build strong connected communities with infrastructure that is much less expensive than trains. Our leaders will serve this city well by reversing course, following data and offering support for the Purple Line.
Arthur Hancock
White Bear Lake
Manitou Days committee needs you
To all of you who love White Bear Lake and think it’s a special place like I do: the Manitou Days committee wants and needs your help!
This summer’s celebration will run from Thursday, June 16, through Monday, July 4.
Starting off with Marketfest, then we will have a parade, beach dance, yoga on the beach, sand castle contest, pet parade, button contest, medallion hunt, water ski show and many others, ending with the Fourth of July fireworks.
None of this could happen if it wasn’t for folks behind the scene, so we would love to have you join us!
Do you have new ideas? Could you help with old ones? Are you into marketing, sponsorships, or just want to be involved with the city we care so much about?
Our next meeting will 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the second floor community room of the Getty Building on Third Street across from Premier Bank. We would love to have you join us.
Do you want to know why White Bear Lake is so special? It has a soul, and has most things other communities strive to achieve!
If you have any questions, contact Bill Weigel, chair, at 651-429-6086 or myself, Paul Carlson, 2023 chair, at 651-429-1817, or just show up.
Paul Carlson
White Bear Lake
Numbers games the Met Council and Ramsey County like to play
In the Pioneer Press article, “Purple Line bus-rapid transit project gets cold shoulder from White Bear Lake City Council” March 9, this quote was interesting “Baenen said Ramsey County planners made adjustments throughout the corridor after considering public input given at nearly 200 events and meetings with more than 3,400 people between 2018 and 2021” while commenting on the “cold shoulder” White Bear Council gave to the bloated, magic beans Purple Line project .
This means that these 200 events averaged 17 people over a four-year period! So a lot of things run through your mind with these numbers. If so few people are attending these events, how much citizen engagement does Met Council and Ramsey County really want? Are they just inefficient, inept or Machiavellian when soliciting these numbers?
There was bemoaning the fact that Forest Lake and Hugo will be left high and dry for public transit. I know of no person that sees merit in the grand meander proposed for this line. They should actually try something else; call it the Spine Line, run it down I-35E, have stations at the main and county roads, with smaller collector vehicles taking people to specific points. Try event buses for sporting events and theater productions, which might entice people to usage. Super crazy idea: actually figure out where and numbers of people are in need of public transport. With the current fossil fuel crunch and working at home, green and electric vehicles with autonomous capabilities seems like a better bet for the future.
With regard to Jones and Edberg, Jesus wept.
Frank Artner
White Bear Township
Cable cars precursor to Purple Line
As a recent newcomer to the White Bear Lake area, I was struck by the important role the cable car system played in building this area. The Purple Line BRT will be the next generation incarnation of this original connection. The Purple Line is an affordable way to combat traffic congestion, save energy, provide residents with a lower cost transportation option, and help White Bear area residents get to jobs, healthcare, entertainment, and so much more. A high quality bus system with frequent service will make a real difference.
Being thoroughly integrated into the regional transportation and economic system makes sense--100 years ago with cable cars and today with the Purple Line. Let’s keep moving forward with the Purple Line!
Rev. Roger Bertschausen
Mahtomedi
Water level has been low before
Last week the Press provided extensive information regarding White Bear Lake’s water level. The Inconvenient Truth which the powers that be don’t want you to know is the fact that in 1935 prior to municipal wells and current amount of water consumption, White Bear Lake was at same low water level as we’ve seen in recent years (Low point 919’ in 2013; 920’ in 1935). To suggest we all must minimize our daily water consumption to 55 gals is not a practicable solution. (source: wblcd.org/index.php/historic-lake-levels)
Terry Nyblom
Vadnais Heights
