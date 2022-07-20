PAID LETTER
Time to speak up
Never in a million years would I have thought I would be writing a letter to the editor. However, I've been reading all of the recent, seemingly coordinated, editorials attacking Roger Chamberlain in this paper. I now feel the need to speak up.
Like many of us, the past few years of turbulent politics and the decaying state of our country has forced me to pay attention and get involved. I decided to start locally, and have gotten to know Sen. Chamberlain well.
I've been very impressed with him!
He is reliable, trustworthy and hardworking. Most importantly, he is honest and straightforward. He cares about and listens to the people he serves. He has gotten things done that impact all of us directly. He has successfully pushed for studies of White Bear's water level, a TCE ban, rail repair and jobs in Hugo and a middle-class tax cut. Also, he continues to fight for eliminating state taxes on Social Security. Sen. Chamberlain is beyond platitudes, he actually listens and acts.
I am sick of politics as usual, and have found an uplifting candidate that I am proud to defend and vote for.
Glad I got involved!
Jill Fisher-MacIntosh
White Bear Township
We are in a dark place
A recent poll found that the overwhelming majority of gun owners support commonsense gun control measures like universal background checks, red flag laws and raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21. The 2022 election gives us the opportunity to elect leaders who will work to enact these policies. In House District 36A, which includes the communities of Centerville, Circle Pines, Lino Lakes, North Oaks and part of White Bear Township, that leader is Susie Strom.
As the mom of two young daughters, Susie shares the concerns of many in our community about school shootings, 27 of which have occurred this year alone in the United States. She supports increased funding for mental health services and staff in schools and policies that make it more difficult for youth to obtain firearms.
As a veteran, Susie understands how difficult it can be for veterans to transition back into civilian life. Suicide rates for veterans are much higher than in the general population and the majority of these suicides result from the use of firearms. Susie supports safe storage programs and red flag laws, which can prevent people from harming themselves or others with firearms.
We are in a dark place, losing children and entire families to suicide and crime. This is not OK. We are the only ones who have the power to make change. We need to show up in this election, find the person on the ballot who will do what Minnesotans want about gun violence, and vote for them so they will do what we the people want to keep our communities safe. I believe Susie Strom is that person to serve as our Representative in District 36A.
Elizabeth Murray
White Bear Lake
No action taken on Human Rights Commission
There were bags of white rice attached to a flyer left on your neighbor’s property. The flyer said, “Defend white children, white families, white values, your people, your race, your nation.”
Most people will likely react by thinking, “That is racist, and intimidating behavior does not happen in my neighborhood.” Well it does, and it did happen over the course of two nights in late June/early July to our neighbors in Lino Lakes and North Oaks. Law enforcement is investigating. They stated, “The link printed on these flyers is associated with white supremacy groups.”
Our local politicians have condemned the behavior but have not taken any action to help our community in being more inclusive and welcoming. The mayor of Vadnais Heights, Heidi Gunderson, (who is now running for the Minnesota House) did not support establishing a Human Rights Commission in Vadnais Heights even after a packed meeting of residents spoke passionately about supporting this commission. The mayor, as well as several other council members, showed no interest in taking action to create a Human Rights Commission, which would be made up of volunteers who care about the safety and inclusivity of our community. This decision to do nothing speaks volumes about their values.
Brion Curran was one of the speakers at that council meeting. Brion’s personal experience there was a pivotal moment that helped her decide to run for the House in her district (36B).
Heather Gustafson was a driving force behind the grassroots effort to establish a Human Rights Commission. Heather is now running for Senate in our district. Both Heather and Brion experienced firsthand that our current leadership has no interest in working to create a community that values, respects and welcomes everyone.
I have witnessed the brave actions that Heather and Brion have taken to lead our community and to run for public office. Their actions do speak volumes about our community inclusiveness and our values.
They have my vote!
R. Britz
Vadnais Heights
Water Gremlin fiasco
continues
On April 26, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued a Public Health Assessment summarizing health impacts our community could suffer (past, present, future) because of 24-plus years of toxic pollution by Water Gremlin.
The NCCG (Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group) has worked tirelessly on this fiasco for 3.5 years. We believe people in our community have been sickened (or worse) by devastating pollution Water Gremlin imparted into the air, water and soil in the area.
Whether willfully or irresponsibly, they’ve mishandled TCE, and proved incompetent at handling lead, t-DCE and hazardous waste.
The impact on human health has been significant and is only part of the profoundly concerning facts involving this serial polluter.
Water Gremlin is now delaying issuance of a years-overdue air permit because they’re pushing to use t-DCE at a level 3.5 times higher than the current MDH guidelines.
Ultimately, we want Water Gremlin to eliminate using t-DCE, as the chemical structure of this volatile compound is very similar to TCE.
Our community believes Water Gremlin deserves no :breaks’ be cut, particularly in the area of volatile organic compounds. They’ve no history of compliance with regulations, whether involving t-DCE, lead, hazardous waste, or TCE. Frankly, the community is still trying to understand the cumulative impact of all types of pollution imparted on us by Water Gremlin.
This permit has been “in the works” for 3.5 years. We were to have a public (community) meeting on May 24, 2022, with officials from MPCA and MDH to go over details of this long-overdue permit. Because of Water Gremlin delay tactics, the public meeting is now rescheduled for July 28.
There is no indication of cultural change at Water Gremlin. It has demonstrated for years an inability to operate within the confines of its air permit, or any other limits set forth for the company.
The community insists upon continued air monitoring and frequent on-site inspections. We cannot and will not look away from the 24-plus-year history of negligence and disregard for human health and the environment.
Sheri Smith
White Bear Township
NCCG Board Member
Get moving on water supply planning
Finally, the DNR is willing to admit that groundwater pumping is affecting the lake level and that it is necessary to start working toward water supply planning (July 6 White Bear Press).
Since the problems have been clear for over a decade, it is about time to start work on providing a sustainable water source for our area. Raising the lake outlet to try and keep 6 inches of water in the lake simply ignores the problem. We can’t keep using groundwater to meet the needs of the Northeast Metro.
Unfortunately, this year’s only effort on the issue was an attempt to lock in the status quo until 2040. Luckily, the move died a dry and thirsty death. We need leadership that will get things moving forward, not stall things without providing solutions. City, county and state officials need to quit dithering and get moving. Get moving to build a surface water connection and solve the problem. Study and implement solutions, not ways to thwart them.
Tom Weyandt
White Bear Lake
Constitution doesn't
mention abortion
I read with interest the response letter of July 6 by George Kimball. The Constitution of the U.S. does not support his comments. There is no statement in the text or Amendments that even remotely mentions abortion. The Constitution was preceded by a number of essays called the Federalist Papers to inform citizens as to the content and why it was worded as it was. They should be read as well.
The Constitution is largely a definition of the government being formed, its makeup, and rules and guidelines for carrying them out. Amendment 12 states that “The powers not delegated to the United States…, nor prohibited by it, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The Federalist Papers indicate that the intent was to place most decision-making in the hands of the States, see below.
He references the 14th Amendment, Section 1, as supporting the federal government’s right to control abortion; however, it does state “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty without due process,” etc. Again, no reference to abortion or rights to one.
The Declaration of Independence states that, “All men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are the right to Life, Liberty" etc. That sounds to me like a right, not to be infringed.
The SCOTUS merely stated that since there is no mention of abortion in the Constitution, that subject must be returned “to the states, or to the people.” I believe that is a correct interpretation.
A comment on Lori Olinger’s letter on “access to health care.” Women have rights; but, they also have responsibilities. Contraception, an act of prevention, should be “worth a pound of cure.” Couples should be responsible for their choices. Abortion should never be a primary means of birth control.
John McBride
White Bear Township
