I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the White Bear Lake community for wearing masks in public spaces where social distancing and good ventilation is difficult. Just today at the grocery store, I estimated that around 90% of everyone in the store was wearing a mask.
I must admit that when this pandemic first began, I was skeptical of mask use. I even traveled to Spain at the height of the virus there and didn’t wear a mask. However, that was because I misunderstood the purpose of mask wearing: I thought wearing a mask was to protect yourself. But actually, wearing a mask protects others from you and can actually stop this pandemic faster than even getting a vaccine!
How does this work? Well, wearing a mask protects others from you in case you are an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19 (or symptomatic carrier). This is because coughing, sneezing, talking and even breathing makes microdroplets containing viruses fly out of your mouth and nose. If you are a carrier of COVID-19 (and a significant number of people are without ever knowing, maybe up to 35% of infections), you are accidentally putting these viruses out into the air. However, just wearing a mask inside the store will stop this.
What really changed my mind was reading all the research showing that if 80% of people wore simple cloth masks in public, then transmission of the disease would stop! What a simple and easy way to not only protect others, but to make this pandemic stop!
It is such a simple and gracious act to cover your face with a nose and mask. It shows that you are willing to protect others in the community and that you understand that we are #allinthistogether. I know we all want nothing more than to go back to normal. In lieu of a vaccine, simply wearing a mask in public spaces seems like the quickest and easiest way for normal to happen. Thanks for wearing a mask in public and Go Bears!
Karin Hogen
White Bear Lake
Parts of letter unnecessary
Like George Kimball (Press letter writer, 5/27/2020), I love our White Bear Press.
I generally agree with the points he made, although I disagree with your editorial board's decision to print the last sentence of his letter.
This kind of rhetoric is in part responsible for landing us where we are today in this world.
The letter writer's points were well taken without including it.
Shame on you.
Tom Clark
Mahtomedi
Freedom is for everyone
Memorial Day, as unusual and different as it was this year, gave us an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms. The very next day we woke up to a tragic reminder that we have yet to guarantee those freedoms to everyone.
The killing of George Floyd presents a cruel juxtaposition in our current affairs. Recent weeks have seen armed protesters storm the capitol in Michigan and hang the governor of Kentucky in effigy. These actions were meant to highlight the supposed tyranny of the public health interventions used to fight COVID-19. But those protesters woke up to another day. George Floyd, an actual victim to the power of the state, did not.
I am extremely proud to be a Minnesotan, but we must do better. We must do better for the people of color who fear for their lives every day. We must do better for the many officers who serve our state with grace and dignity every day. We must do better to hold perpetrators of violence and discrimination to account and seek justice for their victims.
Justin Stofferahn
White Bear Township
Grateful for foundation support
As members of the nonprofit human services sector, we would like to extend our appreciation to the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and all who have contributed to their COVID-19 relief effort. Thanks to the collective generosity of the community, the GWBLCF has been able to provide grants of up to $5,000 to local organizations that are providing needed services during this troubling time. In addition, the GWBLCF has been hosting weekly online “coffee chats” that have facilitated the coordination of essential services to the community while providing leadership and support to area nonprofit organizations.
Thank you to the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and everyone who has helped in the efforts to keep our communities strong through this pandemic.
In gratitude,
Mike Greenbaum,
executive director of Newtrax Inc.
Perry Petersen, executive director of the White Bear Lake Emergency Food Shelf
Tara Jebens, Singh, president/CEO of Northeast Youth and Family Services
Trisha Cummins Kauffman,
executive director of Solid Ground
Shane Hoefer,
vice president of operations
YMCA of the Greater Twin City Area
Where is the Wisconsin Spike in COVID-19 deaths?
Four weeks ago, all Wisconsin businesses were allowed to open. We were all told by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and our news media that this would cause unforeseen numbers of deaths.
Last Friday, June 5, Wisconsin had 10 more COVID-19 deaths — Minnesota had 29 more deaths.
Gov. Walz needs to explain to the people of Minnesota how it could be that our neighbor state, which has been open for four weeks, continues to have fewer deaths than we do?
COVID-19 death totals as of 6/5/20: Wisconsin, 626; Minnesota, 1,115.
It won't be long before Minnesota will have twice as many COVID-19 deaths as Wisconsin.
(Source data MN and WI DHS)
Terry Nyblom
Vadnais Heights
No catalogs
“We will be experiencing a paper shortage for the rest of this year,” my friend called to tell me. “So when you shop, pick up a roll of paper towels and/or toilet tissue.” This somehow led to, “What did they do in the olden days?”
“Sears catalog,” was my quick reply.
“Any catalog,” she said. “I remember my dad saying how their farm family’s excitement grew enormously each year when the peaches ripened. His parents, he said, would purchase one or two whole cases of peaches for canning. But the biggest thrill for all of them was in knowing that each peach came wrapped in tissue paper. Ahhhh, no catalogs for awhile.”
Peg Feirtag
White Bear Township
Call for resignation
The more than 600 members of White Bear Lake Area Educators, Local #7286, are committed to using our collective power to speak out against a culture of white supremacy in which white people systemically receive advantages and rights that other racial and ethnic groups do not. We know this work does not begin or end with a single act, and that we must always be fighting for racial, social, economic and educational justice. Together, we will dismantle systems of oppression.
The recent killing of George Floyd by a member of the Minneapolis Police Department was a despicable act. In response, President of the Minneapolis Police Federation Bob Kroll has spewed rhetoric of hate, racism and victim blaming. The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and their citizens will not be safe as long as Bob Kroll has such an undue influence over policing in Minneapolis.
Therefore, WBLAE is honored to stand with our labor community — the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, Saint Paul Federation of Educators, Education Minnesota, Unite Here Local 17, State Councils, Regional Labor Federations, AFSCME and the Minnesota AFL-CIO — in calling for the immediate resignation of Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis President Bob Kroll and for the Minneapolis Police Department to take measurable steps to eliminate racism from its ranks.
Tiffany Dittrich, President
WBLAE - Local #7286
Vaccinations should not be mandated
Recent events have highlighted the subject of immunology. Many are lauding a vaccine as a panacea for today’s pandemic. But the vaccine industry has a dirty little secret. Vaccines are not totally safe and do cause harm. The label on these products list many side effects, including seizures and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination schedule calls for 69 shots for a person starting the day they are born. The number of vaccines recommended keeps increasing, which accumulates the amounts of mercury, formaldehyde and foreign DNA that a person must endure.
The proponents of vaccines claim victory over past diseases, but sanitation and natural immunity are the true heroes. Natural immunity comes from within and is the more sustainable option. We have evolved to fight disease inside the body. Illnesses strengthen your immune system, which helps prevent other diseases later like cancer. You get sick, then you get better. The body learns and adapts.
We are seeing laws passed in some states mandating vaccines, with no regard to personal freedom. If you truly think that the vaccines work for you, then you are covered and the unvaccinated should be no threat to you. Freedom means choice. And I feel the need to speak up against the cacophony to mandate vaccines.
Patrick Reding
Mahtomedi
