Another great boat show
I would like to thank you, Carter Johnson, for leading the 15th Annual Classic & Vintage Boat Show June 25. You and your team, led by Ashley Thoma, Mike Parenteau, Mark Sather, and Nick Temali, continued a White Bear Lake tradition started by Pat Oven 17 years ago. White Bear Lake offers so much history including incredible boat history. This boat show is an outstanding Manitou Days Event. Our town is vibrant because of the support and efforts of our businesses and community volunteers. Thank you White Bear Press, for your leadership, dedication, and effort. Another great event enjoyed by all.
Bill Foussard
White Bear Country Inn
Give credit where due
I would like to respond to the letter written by Ron and Gloria Carpenter thanking the pastor at St. Mary of the Lake for getting the debt paid down in such a short time. The parishioners and anyone else who gave money got the debt paid off. Let's give credit where credit is due.
Tim Bauman
White Bear Lake
Response to letter
Government/civics teachers must be disappointed in Mr. Kessel’s arrogant and scolding letter (“Civics Lessons Needed” June 29 White Bear Press), filled with misinformation and displaying a shallow understanding of the Constitution.
He either is unaware of the solid Constitutional basis for Roe v Wade, or chose not to address the merits of that decision. If the latter, it’s an attempt to perpetuate the false narrative spread by manipulative Trump-like white ultra-conservative Christian zealots who, remarkably, can’t get it in their heads that our nation was founded on the principle of separation of church and state.
Maybe Mr. Kessel stopped reading after getting to the 10th Amendment. Those who continued are aware of the clear language in the 14th Amendment that supports Federal authority to control abortion laws. The 1973 Supreme Court (how dare he disparage those dedicated and non-partisan Justices!), in a 7-2 decision, found that a woman’s right to an abortion was implicit in the “right to privacy” protected under the 14th Amendment.
The 14th Amendment states that “no State shall make or enforce the privileges or immunities of citizens… nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property…nor deny to any person…the equal protection of the laws.”
Now, due to this current court’s misguided decision, the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of the right to privacy and equal protection is being stomped on by dozens of regressive and, frankly, scary state legislatures and governors.
It’s no coincidence that federal power over abortion, in place for 50 years, is suddenly removed by a court with 3 members - appointed by Trump - with unabashedly partisan bias and who misled U.S. Senators in their nomination hearings.
Mr. Kessel, we absolutely understand what has happened, and we are very much upset, not over abortion rights in Minnesota, but for all those women in backwards states who lost their Constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection, and now risk their lives and/or arrest if they attempt a procedure that women in neighboring states can access without risk.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Vote to protect access to healthcare
On June 24 the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and took away the constitutional right for women to control their own bodies. Several states have trigger laws in place, resulting in immediate bans on abortion in some states and additional bans in the near future. Other states without trigger laws are expected to ban abortion in the coming weeks and months. Losing reproductive freedom means women lose the ability to chart their own course and puts their health, and lives, at risk. Serious complications regularly arise during pregnancy. Conditions like ectopic pregnancies and partial miscarriage can put a woman’s life at risk without swift medical attention.
While women in Minnesota continue to have access to reproductive health care that includes abortion, that could change in the future. Republican candidates for office have said that they will ban abortion, and a Texas-style abortion ban was introduced in the Minnesota House this past session. If we want to ensure access to the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare, including abortion, for current and future generations of Minnesotans, we must elect individuals who will protect reproductive rights. Susie Strom, who is running for the Minnesota House in District 36A, will do just that. While her opponent was celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade on social media, Susie vowed to sign onto the Protecting Reproductive Options Act, which will preserve safe and legal access to abortion in our state. She understands the importance of protecting our freedoms, including women’s access to safe reproductive healthcare, and I am proud to support her.
Lori Olinger
North Oaks
PAID LETTER
Time for change
I’m Heather Gustafson; I’m a mom, history teacher and volunteer. For 12 years I’ve raised my four daughters in the quiet Vadnais Heights neighborhood we call home. As a softball mom, a member of St. Joe’s in Lino Lakes and a former Centennial High School teacher, I have a strong connection and love for this community and a calling to give back to the place that has given me and my family so much.
I’m also running for state senate. Growing up in a small town in central Minnesota, that’s not something I ever thought I’d do. Like you, I’ve watched growing polarization divide our state and our nation. At the same time, I’ve been inspired by the underlying Minnesota values of hard work, lending a hand to a neighbor in need and working together towards common goals — values that defined us as Minnesotans for generations.
I’ve knocked on hundreds of doors and talked with people from every point on the political spectrum, and the overwhelming message I’m hearing is that people want leaders who will work together to get things done. We’re tired of fighting and the loud voices of extremism. We want effective leaders who understand the real problems facing Minnesota and who are ready to get to work.
Our current senator has been in office for more than a decade, and while I appreciate his service, it’s clear our community is ready to shift direction from dangerous misinformation and party line purists who ignore the challenges families are facing now. They need relief from rising costs, great schools where our kids can learn and thrive, safe neighborhoods, and good paying jobs.
I may not have all the answers to the challenges we face, but I promise I will listen to every good idea, no matter where it originates and when elected, will do everything in my power to advance real solutions that will keep our community a great place to live, work and raise a family.
If I haven’t met you yet, I look forward to our conversation. Contact me anytime at VoteForGus.com.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Education funding part of political agenda
After reading all the paid-for attacks on state Sen. Roger Chamberlain, I wanted to enlighten everyone to the facts about what happened in the 2022 legislative session.
Here are the facts: Sen. Chamberlain fully supported the school’s position, the democrats didn’t. Sen. Chamberlain’s proposal was simple: no new mandates, $58 million for free literacy initiative, $15 million for mental health grants, $920 million for special education – an increase from 6.4% funding to 40% funding. Sen. Chamberlain listened, put politics aside and offered what the schools asked for. In typical fashion, the democrat-funded union, and Gov. Tim Walz, walked away.
The teachers’ union also supported lockdowns, remote "learning", masking children and keeping schools closed, so their members could work remote. The damage done to a whole generation of children will reverberate for decades. Three school years have been obfuscated by bad policies supported by Education Minnesota and Tim Walz. So, when they start school this fall and your fifth-grade child is doing third- and fourth-grade curriculum review, don't be surprised.
As a result of the selfish political agenda driven and funded by the teachers’ union, and carried out by Minnesota Democrat leaders, we lost many amazing teachers and over 23,000 students. Parents are homeschooling their kids at all-time record numbers, while public school academics seem to be falling behind the ideological indoctrination of anti-American rhetoric, supported by Education Minnesota.
I encourage all to look deeper at Education Minnesota as they are just an arm of the DFL that is funded by your tax dollars. Let’s not get it twisted, these are the people responsible for walking away from Sen. Chamberlain’s proposal.
Jill Anderson
Lino Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.