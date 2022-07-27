PAID LETTER
Gun laws not enforced, need more police
I would like to respond to some of the points in the letter submitted by Lisa Wersal and Louis Asher.
Gun control is an important concern. If the laws on the books were enforced, it would do wonders to reduce gun violence. We have universal checks, but people who are known to be unstable are not being reported to the proper authorities. We need more police officers so they can find and apprehend those who are acquiring weapons that are getting into the hands of bad actors.
As to the subject of climate change, keep in mind the climate has been changing since the Big Bang. Remember, this area was once covered in glaciers. You can not tell me dinosaur flatulence caused the ice to melt. When it comes to pollution, the manufacture of an electric vehicle produces huge amounts of carbon dioxide. When the car needs to be disposed of, the batteries, we have to remember, are extremely toxic. No doubt climate change is real and there are things we can do to protect the environment, but we can not stop climate change.
As a member of the defense subcommittee why haven’t we heard that Congresswoman McCollum is urging President Biden to give or sell weapons to Ukraine, such as aircraft that were available early on, or long-range weapon systems which are much needed to support their cause?
If she is such an advocate for education, why is this country so far behind the rest of the world, yet we spend more money than any other country on education? Why are 1619 theory and CRT being taught in schools? Our school’s curriculum is clearly based on Marxist, Leninist ideologies.
There is much more I could say, but I'll stop here hoping what I’ve said will be food for thought.
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Vote for better public safety
I am a minority living in Vadnais Heights and public safety has become a big concern for me and my family. A few months ago, my catalytic converter was stolen from my car sitting in my own driveway. Most recently, I read about anti-semitic flyers being distributed in Highland Park, a suburb with a strong Jewish population. As a Jew, this action scares me a lot. Even mentioning I am Jewish in this editorial makes me nervous. I have also read about white supremacy groups leaving flyers and bags of rice in the surrounding communities of Lino Lakes and North Oaks.
What is fueling this level of hatred towards others? I want to live in a community that works together to build a safe environment for everyone. I want to live in a community that values all opinions and does not discriminate against anyone who might be different.
Our current local leadership in District 36 has done nothing to help address racism and discrimination. He has been our Senator for 10 years and clearly things have gotten worse. His actions speak much louder than his rhetoric. In 2021, he voted NO on two hate crime bills. One was his NO vote against training law enforcement to identify and respond to hate crimes. The other NO vote was on an amendment that would prohibit law enforcement officers from affiliating with white supremacist groups. Now we see where his lack of leadership has taken us as a community.
I will be voting for Heather Gustafson for Senate this fall; she supports allocating appropriate resources and funds for public safety. I want to feel safe in my neighborhood again, and I feel Heather will be the best candidate to stand by our community and deliver on her promises.
Liz Stein
Vadnais Heights
Employees' kindness made difference
Dear people of White Bear Lake: we live in days of chaos and fear, and each day we experience lawlessness.
On July 7, I was at the stop sign on Fourth Street, just outside the Manitou Grill.
A man was tapping on my window; of course, my first thought was, “I am being hijacked.”
I rolled down the window and the man, an employee of Manitou Grill, graciously informed me that
I had a flat tire and told me to park my car. He and a coworker then proceeded to change my tire that had a large piece of metal protruding from it. They were efficient, kind, gracious — and mechanical.
I offered to pay them and they refused. I left with a positive attitude about White Bear Lake and
Manitou Grill employees and will look at the world in a new way. Yes, we have problems, but we have many people who sacrificially give to others and expect nothing in return. I drove down the highway singing and praising God for providing two angels to help me.
Thanks to the two employees of Manitou Grill who made a positive difference in my life. I am blessed.
Phyllis Baltes
New Brighton
Not all rights mentioned in Constitution
Much is being made of the fact that the word “abortion” is not in the Constitution. However, other words we consider to be rights are also not found therein. The right to an abortion is supported by the U.S. Constitution in other ways, regardless of whether the word “abortion” appears in the document.
The Ninth Amendment states, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” Therefore, people retain rights even though not all rights are specifically mentioned.
The Fourteenth Amendment states, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process
