Project didn’t fit
I take issue with our mayor and city councilman using the derogatory term “torches and pitchforks” to describe neighborhood reaction to the proposed housing/parking complex at Third and Cook (“Housing Initiative brings questions”). This project did not fit the site. I want to thank the city officials and neighbors who helped deal with this issue. Development issues are going to come up again, and hopefully next time our city officials have the capacity to engage our citizens without using incendiary comments.
Emily Cox
White Bear Lake
Need mayor who listens
It was with great interest that I read the letters (“City Council off-base”; “Torches and pitchforks”) published in the March 31 issue of the White Bear Press.
I’m noticing a trend.
As an outspoken critic of the Rush Line BRT project’s intended intrusion into White Bear, I see the thread of intent in bringing in the BRT, the appalling reaction of the mayor and councilman Jones to opposition to the Third and Cook development, and the mayor’s involvement in the Metropolitan Council. The mayor is turning a deaf ear to the citizens of White Bear Lake while she gets brownie points with the Metropolitan Council overlords. High-density housing and whizzy urban buses sullying the “small-town charm” (thanks, Mark Ryan) of downtown White Bear seems to be the intent, folks!
It’s time to throw out the old bathwater — Mayor Emerson first — and get some folks put into place who will actually pay attention to the citizens. When they get voted out, we can begin to work on throwing out career politician (and Met Council shill) Victoria Reinhardt.
Greg Lees
White Bear Lake
Steep rent increase
The rent at my apartment complex is going up $60 a unit because they say the real estate taxes have gone up.
The building has 90 apartments. That’s an approximate increase of $64,800 per year.
Is this possible?
Tom Hansen
White Bear Lake
