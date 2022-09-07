Helpful neighbors. 

Last Thursday evening while on a walk in White Bear, I grew faint and weak resulting in me hitting the ground unable to get up. Within minutes two neighbor ladies came to my rescue. I did not know either one of them. One brought bottles of cold water and the other offered me a ride home, which I took. Praise God for these two wonderful ladies. I don’t know how I would have made it home without them. It is really refreshing to know that people like these two ladies still exist in this world.

