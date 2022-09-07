Helpful neighbors.
Last Thursday evening while on a walk in White Bear, I grew faint and weak resulting in me hitting the ground unable to get up. Within minutes two neighbor ladies came to my rescue. I did not know either one of them. One brought bottles of cold water and the other offered me a ride home, which I took. Praise God for these two wonderful ladies. I don’t know how I would have made it home without them. It is really refreshing to know that people like these two ladies still exist in this world.
Jerry Donald
White Bear Lake
Learn about community foundation
More than 100 people attended a Summer Island Soirée for the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation on August 17. This event was held at Vicki and Si Ford’s beautiful home on Manitou Island. The Midwest Ski Otters made a surprise visit and presented a show, complete with wake boarding, bare footing, a ski pyramid, and other tricks. The drum beat of the Off the Edge Dragon Boat team was heard as the 20 in-synch paddlers rounded the tip of the island and delighted guests. Food and beverages were donated by friends of the foundation. If you would like to learn more about the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and all the wonderful things they do for our community, check out the website at gwblcf.org.
Kris Mason
Executive Director
Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation
Legal Gobbledygook Examined
United States District Judge Aileen Cannon was right when she ordered Donald Trump’s lawyers to file supplemental papers clarifying the possible legal basis for his bizarre motion following the DOJ’s search at the Mar-A-Lago compound.
Judge Cannon’s Order very charitably gave his lawyers a second opportunity to provide answers to a few essential legal questions.
A key question Article III judges must answer is how did you get here and what’s my (the judge’s) jurisdictional basis for considering your claims?
Mr. Trump’s lawyers forgot that our Federal courts aren’t courts of “general jurisdiction.”
Federal Courts simply aren’t designed to reach out to remedy generalized injustice to a complaining citizen—even a former (disgruntled) President of the United States.
Yet, the Trump legal team still cites not a single jurisdictional statute. Instead, they cite to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure—not a basis for jurisdiction.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers also claim (incorrectly) that the judge has ancillary jurisdiction; but federal judges only have “ancillary jurisdiction” if they already have jurisdiction over other claims properly on their docket.
Yet, Trump’s lawyers never give the precise jurisdictional basis for their “motion.” They say the Court has “inherent” power to appoint a special master. In short, Trump’s lawyers lead us on a “snipe hunt” for any clear jurisdictional basis.
But, Judge Cannon seems more than fully prepared to overlook this. Her honor has signaled her inclination to grant Trump’s request for appointment of a Special Master.
But even that hasty ruling may be put on hold based on the DOJ’s notice that it has already completed a “privilege” review of the search warrant fruits. A special master now would only pointlessly delay the investigation.
So if Mr. Trump’s action for “Judicial Supervision and Other Relief” proceeds, we may be forced to guess where it’s going and why it’s going at all.
But what else is new? After all, the law’s delay is the most effective legal strategy known to Donald John Trump.
Albert Turner Goins
White Bear Lake
Picking on Tally’s
Encore! Yet another unjustified attack on Tally’s. When will this end? Ostensibly they are violating their neighbor’s boat (space) even though this has all been appropriately vetted by the various agencies. Really? I’m just a lowly patron with no legal expertise, yet even I can tell, from the shore, Tally’s docks are well within their property lines. If anything, they are not the violators, yet I see no public complaints emanating from them. If one extends the property lines straight into the lake, the neighboring docks are in violation. Their docks cross Tally’s property line. And, as a previous boat owner and operator, it’s obvious one can get a Sherman tank (if it would float) in the space available to maneuver in the channel. An idiot (like me) can tell, just from the visual, without the aids of drones, gps calibrations, maps, charts, graphs and aerial reconnaissance, this complaint is nothing short of “me thinks thou dost protest too much.” And as for the various government bodies “investigating” this complaint, surely they have more poignant fish to fry than to spend time and the taxpayer’s money on this frivolity. That is, unless there’s some hidden agenda they are compelled to follow.
Lynda Stern
Willernie
They said it out loud
Mahtomedi students have suffered dramatic declines in academic achievement. In 2014, 95.6% of Mahtomedi 10th graders were proficient in reading. Today, only 70% are proficient. During the same time, 11th grade math proficiency fell nearly 30% - from 86.6% to 57.5%. Today, only 51% of Mahtomedi High School students are proficient in Science.
On August 11, Mahtomedi School Board Members discussed “Excellence” at their study session. Board member comments were both informative and disturbing. Julie McGraw implied that people who use Test Scores, School Rankings, and US News and World Reports to measure educational excellence are misguided or ignorant. McGraw went on to say that “agency and identity” and “personal excellence” should be used to measure school performance. McGraw stated that “Mahtomedi will probably never be #1 again” [in academic achievement]. Lucy Payne agreed and said “If we become #1 again, it would change who ‘we’ are.
Really? Who are “we” – A community of mediocrity and “woke” political ideologies?
Absolutely not! It is astonishing that these school board members actually said the quiet part out loud and were not even pretending to value academic achievement.
Wow - Like being #1 is a bad thing!
It is not a coincidence that Mahtomedi was ranked #1 in 2013 – and that academic proficiency has plummeted since McGraw and Payne joined the School Board in 2014. Payne and McGraw place greater value on “agency and identity” than on student academic proficiency. Under their leadership many significant district policies have been changed and all top-level district administrators have been replaced. Superintendent Duffrin was hired and every Mahtomedi school has a new principal. These new, radical administrators have intentionally re-directed our school’s focus away from student academic achievement and excellence and toward “agency and identity” and academic activism.
These horrifying academic declines have only been accelerated by the district’s mismanagement and policies implemented during the COVID pandemic.
Our Mahtomedi School Board members and district administrators have truly lost their way. We must elect new School Board members to restore Mahtomedi’s tradition of academic excellence.
Barb Black
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Rebuttal letter
In her August 24 letter to the editor, Laurie Carlson says I “rejoice in Neo Marxism.” She thinks Kindergartners are taught to question their gender, and that infanticide is promoted. This shows me that Ms. Carlson gets her information from questionable sources. Certainly not from sitting in a public school classroom. One of the reasons we have a serious teacher shortage is that people like Ms. Carlson are so disrespectful to teachers who spend their career caring for all aspects of ‘our children.’
Public education was started to create a level playing field so that all children are prepared for a successful work life regardless of their circumstances. We all need public education to succeed, and not have it sabotaged by senators who don’t engage in problem solving or who walk away. We are and will need educated minds to solve so many problems. To leave any child behind because one senator does not like 100% of the Governor’s proposal-this is not what we need. In a recent letter to the editor by Jim Nash, Mr. Nash feels Chamberlain should be patted on the back for halting the education of our children. If there was ever a reason to vote for someone other than Chamberlain, this would do it for me!
Kids don’t have a do over. Every year of their education is critical, and they’ve already lost a couple of years of schooling. We can’t afford to have our present senator, Roger Chamberlain, continue to chair the Education Committee in the Senate. It is time to vote for people who will get something done and are willing to negotiate with others.
Please vote for candidates who understand the needs of students and educators and will help us finally move forward.
Judith Szalapski
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Need adults in the classroom
I want to thank Sen. Chamberlain for his public comments opposing the proposed rewrite of teacher licensing standards in Minnesota.
For background, in 2013, third grade reading proficiency was 59%; today it’s 50% and worse for nonwhite students. During this time, the official state organization that oversees teacher licensing, the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB), failed to ensure teachers were taught how to teach reading.
Instead of addressing the disgraceful state of our reading scores, PELSB embarked on a political mission with strong-arm tactics. Under the Walz administration’s direction, they presented new standards that abandon basic academics and practical classroom skills and replaced them with politics and ideology. The proposed standards are divisive and divide students into either oppressor or oppressed groups.
Chamberlain’s remarks display his leadership as chair of the Senate Education Committee. He writes to Judge Mortenson who is presiding over the process, “The Legislature has not approved conforming the teaching profession to a singular ideological concept of imposing a politicized belief system on teacher candidates. Rule 4615 appears to adopt a particular philosophical, societal and worldview perspective.” Furthermore, he writes, there’s “no rational or clearly discernible need … for making such a wholesale change.”
On the purpose for PELSB’s creation, he continues, “The Legislature only intended for objective and non-divisive criteria be developed to help ensure our public-school teachers are persons of good character (which includes fair and just treatment of each student), have subject knowledge and practical classroom skills.”
If you appreciate good teachers, solid academics and kids who can read, write and do math, the proposed standards will not do that. PELSB is way off course.
I want to see these proposed rule changes scrapped. That’s why I’m voting for Sen. Chamberlain and not his opponent, Heather Gustafson, a five-year teacher who re-tweeted that she agrees with Education Minnesota’s statement that, “For many educators, the stakes are way too high to stay strictly ‘neutral’ in the classroom.”
With Sen. Chamberlain and the other endorsed Republicans elected, we’ll finally have the adults in the room!
Angie Harley
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Candidate knows what schools need
A thriving public education system is key to maintaining a healthy democracy. As a teacher, Heather Gustafson understands that our schools, students, and teachers need holistic support to succeed. Yes, they need access to the most effective literacy programs, but they also need access to high quality mental health resources and smaller class sizes. Students need to have sufficient school counselors to assist them in navigating the complexities of class schedules and vocational paths. Parents and children need access to affordable high-quality early education programs.
When our state has billions in surplus revenue and the needs of our students and teachers have multiplied due to the challenges of the past two years, it’s not acceptable to offer little more than a $30 million literacy program to support our schools. We need a state senator who will bring a new perspective to governing, one who will value collaboration and bi-partisanship, not one who’s extreme positions have only hardened over the past ten years. That’s why I’ll be voting for Heather Gustafson for Senate District 36.
Lisa Brock
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Kudos to Sen. Chamberlain
It’s rare to see a legislator deliver as Sen. Roger Chamberlain has over his 10 years in the Minnesota Senate.
He’s delivered on middle-class income tax cuts (Walz is claiming credit!), Social Security tax cuts, new education laws on dyslexia, funding for education in 2021 and improved environmental restrictions on companies like Water Gremlin. He also worked with the White Bear Lake community to stop Met Council’s plan for 90 buses a day coming through the city.
There’s more on his accomplishments, but the point is, Sen. Chamberlain is a hardworking, plain-spoken and well-respected leader who has delivered again and again for us in this area.
That’s why I’m incensed at now-retiring Sen. Chuck Wiger’s below-the-belt comments on Chamberlain in the paper. The big issue with Wiger and some members of the teachers’ union is money. It’s never enough. This spring, they eyed the whopping $9.2 billion state surplus and demanded a $1.5 billion windfall. That came after they had received a $1.3 billion increase in the 2021-22 budget from the Legislature (which Chamberlain proposed as chair of the Senate Education Committee).
I say kudos to Sen. Chamberlain, one of the few who fights for the taxpaying public and maintains a thoughtful and reasonable voice amidst the noisy, unrelenting stakeholders who come to the Legislature for funding. You can’t please everybody.
I’ll continue to put my trust in Chamberlain, who seeks to do what’s fair and what’s right.
Dorothy Westermann
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Vote to protect healthcare
Were I billionaire or President, I could not have higher quality healthcare than I now enjoy. And yes, as a proud middle-class Minnesotan, I recognize how fortunate I am to benefit from world-class, affordable, accessible care.
Any party or candidate I vote for must be committed to ensuring the exceptional level of healthcare I enjoy is, as well, available to you and your family, regardless of your income.
Sadly, that leaves the Republican party out. Having grown up a Republican, it has been with an increasingly heavy heart that I have seen an organization I deeply respected become a party where most members routinely vote “no” on measures that advance our common good – for example, on the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the very bill that for years has allowed me and millions of fellow Americans to afford our life-changing healthcare.
And MAGA-republicans voted “no” on the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, a bill which provides multiple ways to support our good health while saving us our money, for example by reducing prescription drug costs, and expanding insurance coverage. (How can you responsibly be against those?)
With profound gratitude, therefore, I will confidently vote (early!) for the Democratic slate of rational, competent, servant-leaders. Each has demonstrated win-win results with complex problems. Each is committed to protecting programs like Medicare and ensuring freedom from government overreach into our private healthcare decisions!
We in Minnesota Senate District 36 are particularly blessed to have qualified, grounded, responsive candidates. I urge you to get to know (and vote for!) inspiring candidates Heather Gustafson (Senate 36), Brion Curran (House 36B), and Susie Strom (House 36A). Like you, they live here and want our community to be safe and welcoming for all – where we aren’t afraid to talk to our neighbors about our kids or our politics. And you can count on them to be powerful champions for our healthcare!
Voting begins Sept. 23. Check your registration Today at MNVotes.
Your vote makes a huge difference in life-critical areas like healthcare.
Vote Democracy, Vote Blue in ‘22.
Trudi Taylor
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
I am enjoying the aspect of legislative campaigning expressed through letters to the editor. They do precipitate further thought and communication around shared values, even though viewed differently.
The most recent salvo included a pair of missives addressing climate change, one a paid letter supporting Ms. Gustafson while lambasting Senator Chamberlain, the other in support of clean-energy products and businesses, as well as federal subsidies included in recent legislation.
I too advocate and practice environmental stewardship in my own limited fashion. Beyond that I try to cultivate a global perspective and full-ranging analysis of the environmental and energy challenges we're facing. Hence, I struggle with the paid endorsement.
For example, the author mentions concerns of toxic chemicals, dangerous mining practices, poor air quality and more. Yet is this to apply only to Minnesota, or to places where lithium is extracted? From my reading, the process is toxic to air and water, affecting nearby communities (and we think sweat shops are bad). Over a half million gallons of water are needed to produce one ton of lithium. Have ESG investors looked into this? Or looked the other way?
Yet another example: windmills require vast amounts of steel. The mining, logistics and production of said steel are all fossil-fuel dependent. And the windmill will never produce an energy return on investment. More "dirty" energy is burned to make and install it than it produces in a lifetime.
Then we get to recycling at any product's end of use. There is no infrastructure at present to handle half-ton batteries in any great volume. Will that too have to be built and processed with the muscle of fossil fuels? And where? My backyard, yours, or elsewhere?
Renewable energy has historically only worked in subsistence economies. I'm all for clean energy, but not by placing at risk our complex economy and our citizens. A robust, rational realism should trump what appear to be provincial nimbyistic shibboleths. In this Senator Chamberlain is serving his constituents well and deserves our vote.
James Nash
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.