Who pays for the wall?
The Federal Appeals Court recently ruled on whether the Administration’s payment for costs of the border wall were improper. Why should anyone care? Mexico is paying for the wall. Right?
Kristen Brodie
White Bear Township
Thanks for covering community
Thank you for the terrific coverage of the Lake Links Trail construction in Mahtomedi. Other sections of the trail will be appearing soon. We wanted to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for the comprehensive coverage that this project has received in the Press. All of us gather information in many ways now, including the internet, but we should not overlook the enormous value to our community that we receive from having a local newspaper.
Of course, it’s great to see pictures of our children and grandchildren doing wonderful things, but the paper does so much more for us — awareness of local businesses; promotion of local religious, artistic and cultural events; celebration of the lives of the neighbors whom we have lost; awareness of safety issues and concerns. I personally love the somewhat light-hearted approach to reporting minor non-crimes — a reminder that community and police can share humor in difficult times. In a thousand ways, our community is richer for having this resource and we urge everyone to support it.
Steve Wolgamot
Mahtomedi
Disrespectful retweet
I remain shocked by the blatant disrespect and unprofessionalism of Sen. Roger Chamberlain’s retweet on June 17: “They canceled #AuntJemima. America is going to continue to act retarded …” As a special education teacher for ISD #624 who works, lives and volunteers in his district, I am both disheartened and infuriated that he chose to reiterate an offensive, disrespectful word when used to describe or insult something by comparing it to individuals with intellectual disabilities. I’m further appalled by Sen. Chamberlain’s total disregard for the racism inherent in the Aunt Jemima name and iconography.
Sen. Chamberlain retweeting something so vulgar and ableist makes me extremely concerned. As an educator and an advocate for my students, I have taught countless students over the years why this word should be eliminated from our vocabulary. Respectful and inclusive language is essential to the movement for the dignity and humanity of people with intellectual disabilities. Clearly, the senator does not recognize the hurtful, dehumanizing and exclusionary effects of the word. Perhaps the senator is unaware of Rosa’s Law (passed in 2010) to eliminate all references to mental retardation in U.S. federal law, replacing it with the term “mental disability” and "an individual with an intellectual disability."
As a Minnesotan, I want leadership that conveys level-headed, supportive messages to lift up our communities during these scary and uncharted times. Instead, our elected senator in District 38 chooses to retweet vulgar, ableist and offensive language. He has yet to make public comment about the injustice of George Floyd’s murder or apologize for this retweet. His Twitter feed is now private — an indication of the backlash he has received? As a constituent, I should not need to seek pre-approval to access the words and actions of my elected officials through social media.
Sen. Chamberlain’s words and actions have no place in the Minnesota that I am proud to live in. How can I expect my students to choose their words wisely when our leadership is so crass and insensitive? What kind of message does this send to our community?
It’s time for change.
Erika Jagiella
White Bear Lake
Food shelf donations matched
Now is the time to donate to your local food shelf during the July Open Your Heart Challenge.
I am the current director of the Vadnais Heights Community Food Shelf run by the Lions Club. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an uptick in the number of households we are serving, about 10-20% more than usual per month. As many are aware, food shelves expect things to get worse in the fall. KARE 11 News recently reported on data released by Second Harvest Heartland that showed an additional 275,000 Minnesotans will face food insecurity beginning in July or late summer.
During the month of July, we are asking our community to participate in the Open Your Heart challenge. The task is simple: donate to your local food shelf, and all monetary donations will be matched by an organization known as Hunger Solutions, up to $4,000. That means every dollar donated will be like $2. Our goal is to receive the full match and raise $4,000.
The Lions have been unable to hold usual fundraising events for our food shelf because of the pandemic, and we also were unable to collect food donations this spring as the Boy Scouts were unable to hold their food drive to help provide for our community. We need your help more than ever.
The good news is Second Harvest Heartland has been able to help us. We buy our food from there much cheaper than you will find at your local grocery store. This helps make up for the fact that we haven’t been able to hold our fundraisers or receive food donations from the Boy Scouts’ food drive to avoid spreading the virus, but we still need your help.
Please donate today. Send checks payable to The Vadnais Heights Lions Club Foundation to 800 County Road E East, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127. Thank you to everyone who has given or is planning to give.
Bob Leibel
Director, Vadnais Heights Community Food Shelf, Vadnais Heights Lion's Club
Recollections
When I was a kid my grandfather owned a boat very similar to the "Queen Mary" and ran it on the St. Croix River.
Gary Zweig
White Bear Lake
