A while back, in a more lucid moment, the St. Paul Pioneer Press published an article wherein science was defined as the process of being less and less wrong over time. With that in mind, I'm thankful to the White Bear Press and Mr. Jorissen for the previous week's corrective concerning the overall positive energy return on investment (EROI) of windmills.
That said, I dug up a scoring of EROI for various energy sources, defined as energy output divided by energy input. Nuclear is the gold standard, with a score of 75, followed by hydroelectric at about half of nuclear's score. At about 30 are coal and natural gas. Comparatively, wind and geothermal are at 4 and solar at 2 (New Zealand has a much higher wind score). I can't vouch for the formulas and methodology (I have a B.S. in math from RPI — not the only BS I'm accomplished at, to my family's chagrin) but, simply put, if phenomenal growth has moved the needle so little, what will it take to sufficiently close the gap with the top producers?
Second, am I to interpret the silence regarding the nature of at least some of the mining needed to enable renewable energy as assent? If so, "clean energy" increasingly appears to be not quite so clean.
And last, given science's intrinsic flux, might not today's political pronouncements, predicated on yesterday's science, be seen as foolishness in tomorrow's news?
James Nash
White Bear Lake
Thank you for community support
On behalf of students who use and appreciate the Mahtomedi Fab Lab, we want to extend a special thank you to the community for over a decade of support for innovation and exceptional learning at Mahtomedi High School. To give back to the community, the Fab Lab is hosting a community celebration to showcase the history and accomplishments of all the STEM Programs at Mahtomedi High School, made possible by the first public Fab Lab in the nation built in the state. The Fab Lab has granted hundreds of students opportunities to follow their interests and careers starting in high school, through 3D printing, 3D scanning, vinyl cutting, mini milling, and laser engraving. Over a dozen clubs have rooted in the Fab Lab, ranging from small fun STEM challenges to a club business that can produce products for the district using the Fab Lab machines. The generosity and support of the Fab Lab by the community have made these accomplishments possible!
Please help us empower the next generation of innovators by joining us on Oct. 10 at the Mahtomedi High School Fab Lab. Many students accredit their success and interest in STEM to the Fab Lab. We plan to honor those involved and the students who have explored their passions since the opening in 2011 during this celebration.
The night will begin with an exciting community rocket launch at 5 p.m. in the sporting fields between the high school and Wildwood Elementary School, followed by a presentation, and continue into an open house full of interactive activities, machine demonstrations, tours and fun from 6:30 - 8 p.m. If you are interested in watching rockets launch into the air, state-of-the-art fabrication technology in action or near-industrial grade robots do pull-ups, join us for this community celebration! This night of fun, innovation and celebration is open to everyone interested in learning about the Fab Lab and STEM activities in Mahtomedi, free of charge. Again, thank you so much to the community for your support over the last decade.
Anna Baldauff
Mahtomedi High School STEM Club President
Class of 2023
Safety and our schools
Like most parents, the safety of my children is a top priority. Unfortunately, school is no longer a safe place for them. The lack of consequences for disruptive and dangerous behavior continues to fuel problems for students and staff.
Teachers are no longer allowed to get involved in discipline issues or confrontations. This means the issue either continues or escalates. On numerous occasions, law enforcement has been called to schools in White Bear Lake. Students need boundaries and higher expectations. We need to stop making excuses. This has a detrimental effect on the learning environment for everyone, and reduces the amount of class time that can be used for actual learning.
No amount of facility upgrades will fix this issue. We need to address the root cause. Until there are real consequences to bad behavior, things won’t change.
Matters only get worse as these students go out into the community and real world. Just look at the number of stolen vehicles by kids who aren’t even old enough to have a license. Parents need to take responsibility for their kid’s actions and schools need to reinforce expectations. Our kids and our community deserve better!
Rebekah Bradfield
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Candidate supports schools
I write to encourage my neighbors to support Heather Gustafson for state Senate District 36. Our students and teachers deserve someone who will champion them, unlike the current incumbent who is against full funding of our schools. Heather will support our schools based on her practical and lived experience as an educator in our community. She understands the reality of education — that to enable our children to be competitive and successful against their peers across the nation, and even worldwide, we need to provide them with a robust and world-class education. To do that, we need resources for and investments in our schools. Support Heather Gustafson for state Senate District 36.
Lucie Passus
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Candidate will put in work
You might be like me and find yourself in a new Minnesota Senate District (Senate District 36) this year as a result of redistricting. We have two new Senate candidates to choose from on Nov. 8 —Heather Gustafson or Roger Chamberlain. I watched the Candidates Forum ’22 for Minnesota Senate District 36 conducted by the League of Women Voters held on Sept. 13 between these two candidates, and was struck by how Heather gave honest, informed and thoughtful answers. She was thoroughly prepared and provided sensible plans that she would undertake as our senator. Roger, on the other hand, had his pat answers: “get back to basics”; “keep it simple”; and “my record speaks for itself.” These simplistic responses don’t address the serious predicaments that resulted from our two-year pandemic. Teachers can’t teach “the basics” to students suffering from mental health issues and from the deficiencies resulting from remote education. “Back to basics” isn’t going to cut it anymore. Roger Chamberlain has stayed planted in place while the world has moved on.
We need someone in the state Senate who will do the hard work of finding creative solutions to the needs of our students, solutions that will give to each of our students the tools and resources they need to succeed. We need a state Senator who understands the urgency of enacting legislation that will get our schools back on track and who won’t fail to act while our kids and grandkids miss the opportunities that will allow them to thrive. Heather Gustafson is willing to put in the work and is bursting with the energy needed to get our schools to where they belong.
Please vote for Heather Gustafson for education and for a better future for all Minnesotans.
John Utley
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Candidate committed to city
As a resident of Vadnais Heights, I write to express my support of Kelly JozWOWski for City Council. A resident of Vadnais Heights for 14 years, she consistently demonstrates her commitment to our city. She currently serves as the vice chair of the Park, Recreation and Trails Commission. In this role, she works hard to maintain and grow our great parks and trails for our community. For instance, she advocated for the implementation of two gardens at Berwood Park: a pollinator garden and a raingarden. As a City Council representative, JozWOWski wants to move VH toward a leadership role in sustainability. This plan includes a long-overdue initiative to become a Green Step City, all while confronting the global problem of climate change at a local level.
Not only does JozWOWski want to move us toward sustainability, but she also wants to ensure that all VH residents feel included in our neighborhoods. A democracy sustains itself through its people's collective voices, and JozWOWski wants to make sure we all feel heard and respected. For instance, she plans to advocate for a Human Rights Commission that would strive for racial equity. Like her plan on sustainability, this plan confronts global problems at a local level and shows her commitment to making our world a more just place for all.
Along with JozWOWski's unwavering passion for improving our community and world as a whole, she is a thoughtful and trustworthy neighbor and person. Neighborly gestures like participating in No-Mow May for early pollinators, displaying uplifting lawn signs to ensure all feel welcome in our community, lending a Harry Potter costume to a neighbor for dress-as-a-book-character day at school, and so many more, demonstrate her commitment to those around her. JozWOWski is dedicated to this city, and we want the WOW in Vadnais Heights.
Brandi Fuglsby
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Voters should be forewarned
I’ve lived in Vadnais Heights quite a while, and I’ve always known it as a quiet, laid-back suburb where people were neighborly but otherwise minded their own business. Then a couple of years ago, Heather Gustafson said no, that is not true, the city is full of hate. She wanted the city to create a permanent city commission to address her concerns.
At this point, you’d expect Ms. Gustafson to show evidence and proof of the need for her proposal. But when she and her partners came before the City Council, they never provided a single example of the hate she said existed in Vadnais Heights. The city’s inaction on her proposal was not acceptable to Ms. Gustafson.
Next came the name-calling. Ms. Gustafson felt if the City Council didn’t establish the commission, they were narrow-minded and hateful. She even resorted to submitting data practice requests (FOIA) for each City Council member’s emails to find something to embarrass them.
Armed with her Twitter account and her aliases (she sometimes uses an alias or previous names), she’s made herself the self-proclaimed moral conscience of Vadnais Heights. The organization she founded, VH4Change, is the cudgel.
For our lovely city, Heather Gustafson has brought a new level of her own hate, anger and incivility. Without evidence of a problem, she believed she could berate and bully to get what she wanted done.
Add this to her public support of the Rush Line — 89 buses a day through downtown White Bear Lake and Vadnais Heights — and we’ve had a pre-taste of Heather Gustafson. Voters should be forewarned.
Thanks to redistricting, we now have the opportunity to be represented by Roger Chamberlain, a man who will fight for what’s best for our community. Please vote to reelect Sen. Roger Chamberlain.
Jill Bowman
Vadnias Heights
PAID LETTER
Alum, educator running for school board
As a wife, mother of three boys and educator with decades of experience preparing young learners for school, I want to give back to the community that has given me so much. My name is Jenny Peterson (Mahtomedi Class of 1994) and I’m running to represent you on the Mahtomedi School Board.
I’m a lifelong Mahtomedi Zephyr now raising my three boys who are attending Wildwood Elementary and OH Anderson Elementary. I will bring the unique perspective of an elementary school parent — a critical voice that is absent from the current school board.
I am very fortunate to be part of four generations of my family currently living in Mahtomedi, a legacy as evidence of our great people and community. I’m proud of my involvement with St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and throughout the community, an extension of my 22-plus year career educating our little ones.
Our youngest learners and their parents need a voice on the school board, and I’m committed to listening to you so that our community is fully represented. I’m amazed at the support thus far, and I’d be honored to have your vote for the Mahtomedi School Board — please vote for me, Jenny Peterson, on Nov. 8.
Jenny (Jacobson) Peterson
Mahtomedi
School Board Candidate ISD 832
PAID LETTER
Voters beware
There is a dangerous DFL strategy trying to take over the Vadnais Heights City Council. During the last election, Steve Rogers and Eric Goebel were endorsed, supported and elected with support of the DFL and the “Vadnais Heights for Change” group. This year the group calling itself “Vadnais Heights for Change” is promoting Mr. Krachmer, Katherine Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski. That means these candidates will support bad DFL policies like higher taxes, defunding the police, and more big government programs like the Purple Bus Line and critical race theory (CRT) for our kids. Katherine and Kelly are also supported by a group calling itself Coalition 624. This group supports radical DFL candidates that also support CRT. If these candidates are elected, they will bring the same failed DFL policies and crime that we are now seeing in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Voters need to be aware of who they are voting for and vote with an informed mind. A DFL-controlled Vadnais Heights will make us a mini-Minneapolis.
I plan on keeping Vadnais Heights a conservative city and council by voting for Greg Urban for mayor and Patricia Youker and Jerry Moynagh for City Council.
Nancy Johnson
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Rush Line
Residents in the White Bear Lake and surrounding area are familiar with the rejected Purple Line, aka Rush Line, proposed by the Met Council to run 89 buses, every 10 to 15 minutes daily, through downtown White Bear Lake on Highway 61. This Rapid Bus Transit (RBT) plan was opposed and defeated by a united community. For years, White Bear Lake has worked to create a unique downtown, and this RBT plan would have affected and possibly destroyed local family and entrepreneurial businesses, choked a main driving artery and effectively removed the hometown experience* many have worked to maintain. (*WBL Main Street Inc. website)
Public transportation is needed, and I support and use bus and light rail options, but the plan needs to be smart for the area, and the Rush Line didn’t pass the test.
On Sept. 7, during a local candidate debate sponsored by the North Metro Mayors Association, the Rush Line* was mentioned. (*See North Metro TV, approx. 13 min.) Mr. Chamberlain, who had opposed the project, made it clear that the Met Council had erred in trying to force the unpopular project on the city. His opponent, Ms. Gustafson, said it was wrong to oppose the 89 buses a day, demonstrating her lack of attention to detail of the plan and how it affected the community as well as inability to listen to all voices — could there be a hidden agenda?
Elected officials represent the whole community. Mr. Chamberlain has consistently worked to maintain common-sense and reasonable legislation for the good of all. He listens to all sides of the issue and invites ideas and conversation into the planning process. He’s the leader I am supporting this November.
Kristi Ames
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
A plea for civility
We took our two granddaughters to march in the Vadnais Heights Heritage Days Parade (age 6 and 8). We joined Roger Chamberlain’s float, and the girls were very excited to be in a parade and handing out candy! They are not political, and were surprised and disappointed to find out that they could not vote.
While we were being moved into position for the parade, we passed the group that was marching in support of Roger’s opponent, Heather Gustafson. Upon seeing us, they started angry chanting and yelling in our direction. Our girls wanted to know why those people were so mad at us. Fortunately, young children are easily distracted, and we quickly got them focused on the mechanics of giving out candy to the crowd!
My point is that I understand that emotions run high in this election, and we all want our point of view heard, but we must remember we are giving civics lesson to the next generation! I for one want that lesson to be that we can support our candidates and beliefs and still be respectful of others!
Andrew Cravero
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Voters have clear choice
Vadnais Heights voters have one clear choice for City Council: reelect Patricia Youker. I've seen her grow in her role as representative on the VLAWMO board of directors. She comes to meetings prepared to ask the tough questions, always keeping the best interests of her Vadnais Heights constituents in mind. With her guidance, the VLAWMO board can better meet its mission goals of improving the waters of not only Vadnais Heights, but within VLAWMO's borders. Patricia is a dedicated public servant who takes her role as City Council member seriously, and has earned your vote on election day.
James Lindner
Gem Lake
Will justice follow in the Mar-a-Lago scandal?
Ah! what a wondrous thing it is
To note how many wheels of toil
One thought, one word, can set in motion!
—“The Building of the Ship” by H. W. Longfellow (1869)
According to an interview on Fox News, ex-president Trump declassified documents by his mere thought or word. But now that the litigation over classified documents is being appealed in Trump v. USA, this mishmash of legal theories is being brought into focus.
A wide-ranging spectrum of legal experts earlier concluded that Judge Aileen Cannon’s Special Master decision for Trump was fatally flawed; and now the Eleventh Circuit’s appellate panel confirms that conclusion.
The appeals court opinion reveals both the absence of precedent and the loose grasp of facts within Judge Cannon’s orders.
By ordering special master review of national security documents bearing our Nation’s highest classification markings, Judge Cannon set upon a dubious legal mission: to determine if they’re subject to “executive privilege.”
But, the Eleventh Circuit seemed to doubt executive privilege is applicable and found Trump simply has no “individual interest” in the classified documents. It found no need to decide whether executive privilege can be claimed by former presidents—including by one who has not asserted it.
It also ruled Trump has no right to the return of these documents.
Worse yet, Judge Cannon had ordered a halt to the “criminal investigation” into the documents seized by the F.B.I. Not only are such “stays” nearly unheard of, but they likely violate the principle of separation of powers.
Consequently, the appeals panel, relying on 50 years of precedent, summarily reversed that stay. It made clear Federal courts traditionally aren’t authorized to stop criminal investigations that haven’t matured into formal indictments or charges.
Thus, the Eleventh Circuit quickly and definitively reversed the serious flaws in Judge Cannon’s Orders—not just because they were unhinged from existing precedent; but because they were contrary to the foremost principle of American justice: no one is above the law.
Albert Turner Goins
White Bear Lake
