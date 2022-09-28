Response to letter

A while back, in a more lucid moment, the St. Paul Pioneer Press published an article wherein science was defined as the process of being less and less wrong over time. With that in mind, I'm thankful to the White Bear Press and Mr. Jorissen for the previous week's corrective concerning the overall positive energy return on investment (EROI) of windmills.

