Foundation gala needs your support
Please join us in supporting and participating in the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation’s online Gala this year. Details are available at maefgives.org. MAEF will be 32 years old this year — nearly a third of a century of supporting enrichment, help and assistance for students. In that time, nearly 10,000 students have passed through our schools and benefitted from something more than basic state funding provides. This year, the Gala’s goal is to provide “angel” funding, making things available for those whose resources are limited or diminished by our current emergency. There are numerous silent auction items with the main event online on April 18.
Steve and Karen Wolgamot
Mahtomedi
Grateful for a proactive leader
Contrary to Mr. Greg Urban’s rant against Gov. Tim Walz, it is reassuring to have a governor who is willing and able to be a proactive leader. He actually is making decisions for our great state based on the facts before him, as COVID-19 has become more of a real and present threat in our state, both in urban and rural counties.
With 865 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota to date and 24 deaths and more than 299,446 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 8,114 deaths, this is a real and present threat to our state and our nation and merits the stay-at-home order given by Gov. Walz.
In the face of a pandemic, each life is precious. It behooves each Minnesotan, including Mr. Urban, to sacrifice now in order that we might reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our great state and save precious lives in the process.
Every country, such as Taiwan, China and South Korea, that has taken early proactive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 has succeeded in doing so. Unfortunately, our nation, under President Trump’s leadership, has been slow to respond to this virulent health risk to our nation that was first known about in January, and has even been dismissive of the risk. Thus, we tragically and unthinkably find ourselves today as the nation with the most cases of COVID-19 worldwide. It didn’t have to be this way, but under President Trump’s leadership, that is exactly where we find ourselves.
William Pearson
Vadnais Heights
Walking the dog
Every day we walk the dog, sometimes on the path behind the District 832 center. Mahtomedi’s only hockey rinks are back there. When I was younger, I played on those rinks, It was our practice facility when I was in high school. In the spring on the first warm day I loved to go there to look for pucks that deflected into the snowbanks sometime during the season. Having your own puck was a big deal then; we would carve our initials in it to insure its return. Sometimes it worked. So finding them in the spring was the greatest feeling, and a sure sign of spring. I still look for pucks and get the same feeling whenever I find one. This year I found only one. Maybe it’s because the new breed of Mighty Zephyrs don’t miss much, as 2020 State Class A Champs. I was afraid I would never see the day.
But that is not why I am writing this. I can’t help but notice that this quarantine has made walkers out of everyone here in the wonderful cities surrounding White Bear Lake. I had no idea how many dogs there were in Mahtomedi, and they are getting a lot of attention.
Reports are that with less traffic because of the quarantine there is less pollution. The planet is curing itself of its own virus. We are using less fossil fuel. We are spending more time with family. We are looking out for each other.
So let’s do this: When you are out walking, pick up any litter you may see. We live in a wonderful part of the world and this could very well be the cleanest spring any of us can remember.
To quote singer/songwriter Greg Brown, “Oh, to clean our dirty planet, now there’s noble wish; I’m putting my shoulder to the wheel ‘cause I wanna catch some fish.”
(And pick up your dog poop too.)
Davis Jeffrey
Mahtomedi
Create a park in your backyard
I have been reading the work of Doug Tallamy, a professor and chair for wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware. He wrote the best-seller, "Bringing Nature Home," which is about the link between native plants and sustaining wildlife. Long story short, non-native plants do not sustain insect populations; therefore, the birds and other wildlife have less or little to eat when people knowingly or unknowingly plant non-natives and, worst of all, allow invasive plants to take over, i.e. glossy buckthorn.
In Professor Tallamy's second book, just released this year, "Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard," Professor Tallamy lays out the concept that we can no longer expect the set-aside nature preserves and parks to sustain or let alone promote declining bird and wildlife populations. His solution is to get people to promote their own yards as miniature national parks, therefore increasing the area for wildlife and providing enlarged corridors for wildlife.
During the current situation with people staying at home in their own potential "national parks," we have a perfect opportunity to make a difference and look at what we can do in our own yards. First, the removal of invasive species should be made a priority. Glossy buckthorn is likely the biggest culprit in most of our yards, as it certainly was in ours.
Next, replace the invasive plants with native plants, as they will require little care and water once established. I see the plant stands are starting to set up for the season, and I have found some nice native plants at many of these stands if you look carefully or, better yet, ask. We have a valuable resource in the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization, which has online resources as well as grants for rain barrels and landscaping. Another valuable resource is minnesotawildflowers.info, an amazing database for all of the plants found in our area, both native and invasive.
As Professor Tallamy has shown us in easy steps, we can make a difference starting in our own yards by turning them into our personal national parks.
Greg Drawbaugh
Vadnais Heights
Support MAEF Angel Fund
Due to COVID-19, the Mahtomedi Area Educational Fund (MAEF) will be having its annual Legacy Night online. Despite having to go “virtual,” the Zephyr spirit remains strong! Legacy Night is the largest fundraiser of the year, so please consider donating to this organization that has supported our community for over 30 years. There are many items to bid on and details can be found at maefgives.org.
This year, in place of a special Fund-A-Need project, MAEF will be raising money for its Angel Fund. The Angel Fund is the “special ask” this year, adapting to meet basic needs of our community during this rapidly evolving time. It was established by MAEF as a collaborative way to provide funds to the district for our Zephyr students with the greatest need. While basic and emergency needs, such as food and clothing remain at the forefront, we recognize the needs of our students may look very different in the coming months and the next academic year. E-learning school supplies and more will ensure that all of our students are set up for success. Now, more than ever, our students need us to come together as a community to raise these funds.
Without a successful virtual fundraiser, MAEF will not be able to fund the Angel Fund at the level needed and will need to make the difficult decision to cut some of its essential programs that our staff and students have relied on for over 30 years.
Please consider going online today and bidding on many wonderful items. Your donations will truly make a difference in our community.
Jane and Bob Schneeweis
Mahtomedi
Reminder for cyclists
Since moving to White Bear Lake last June, I have been walking from Ramsey County beach on beautiful Lake Drive to Manitou island practically every day, weather permitting. And I have noticed that almost none of the bikers who go whizzing by give any warning, so maybe the city could put up some signs to remind them to yell "on your left/right"? I have nothing against the bicyclists, I just want everyone to be safe.
Dan Semlak
White Bear Lake
Stay-at-home order doesn’t take away your freedom
Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to extend the stay-at-home order until May 4 is responsible and will benefit the economy long-term. It is not, despite what Vadnais Heights City Councilmember Greg Urban says, a “complete lockdown on the few freedoms we have.” Urban’s statement is an emotional scare tactic that is nonsensical and attempts to make a pandemic political. Mostly, it’s downright dangerous.
Urban’s letter never mentions concern for the safety of Vadnais Heights citizens. It doesn’t thank health care workers or first responders. He does, however, complain about the impact COVID-19 is having on his bars (two of which are in Florida, where he spends much of his time). Considering how good our city has been to the Urban family, it is a slap in the face that his public letter wouldn’t include any worry for the citizens who elected him.
Here’s why Urban’s message is irresponsible and dangerous: When elected officials belittle public safety policies, it sends a message to voters that COVID-19 isn’t serious. In turn, they’re less likely to take precautions. We must listen to doctors and scientists. Nearly 15,000 Americans have died, almost 400 in the states where Urban spends much of his time.
Finally, the stay-at-home order is not a “complete lockdown” or an “unprecedented taking of liberties,” as Urban complains. Essential businesses are still operating; people are free to go outside and shop for necessities — even liquor stores are open. As Gov. Walz points out, “I know this is hard for our entire state. We know every day (that) families, businesses, and communities are making sacrifices. It’s a data-driven decision that will help our hospitals on the front lines, curb the spread of COVID-19 and ultimately save lives.”
If given the choice between Gov. Walz's data and Councilman Urban's emotions, I choose data.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
Picking winners and losers
I’m an LPGA professional, and I’m staying in Florida, where the golf courses are still open. They are open because it is the one sport that is, by its nature, a separator of people. All courses have made changes that adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. Specifically, we allow one person per cart, have removed rakes from the bunkers, removed all water and cups, installed foam at the bottom of the flagstick so the ball can be easily retrieved, and check in one person at a time in the shop. Easy peasy.
And they are also open because our governor actually cares whether businesses that can operate safely are allowed to do so. And stay in business!
And in the same breath Walz says it’s okay for people to walk on courses. In which case those people would be a lot closer than if they were actually playing golf. This would be pretty funny if not for the fact that 25,000 people work in the golf industry, an industry with a $2.3 billion footprint. That’s $743 million in wage income and $201 million into state and local tax revenue.
And let’s look at the winners and losers of the latest stay-at-home order. Fishing is okay, and launching a boat is okay. Think there’s going to be safe distancing in those fishing boats? I don’t.
Salons and barber shops continue to stay closed. If you have your own shop, that means you have one client. You can both wear a mask. Which is safer, getting your hair cut by one person, or going to the big box grocery, hardware store, Walmart or Target? Another loser that didn’t have to shelter in place.
So unfortunately the state of Minnesota, once again, picks the winners and the losers. I’m not surprised as much as I am disappointed.
Here’s looking at you from a distance, White Bear Lake. Hope to see you soon!
Betsy Larey
White Bear Lake
