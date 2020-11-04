Letter to Mayor Emerson
I ask the Rush Line Policy Advisory Committee (PAC), chaired by Mayor Emerson, to take a fresh look at the reasons, logic and challenges of the Rush Line.
In the article, it noted that 60% of the 471 respondents to the online station design survey noted they use mass transit “at least sometimes.” I would like to challenge the PAC to consider that “at least sometimes” is not a good enough reason to continue moving this plan forward. “At least sometimes,” based on the identified categorization, would equate (in my estimation) to using this mode of transportation less than once a month, on average. Reviewing the results provided shows that 80% (377) of the respondents do not consider using this transportation, even a few times a month. White Bear area made up 32% of the 471 respondents, meaning that 68% of the overall respondents are from other areas. Is this the type of ridership information that warrants continuation of such a project, especially into downtown White Bear Lake?
This project is estimated to cost $420 million to $470 million. The cost is extreme to provide a solution for a problem that doesn’t seem justified.
Mayor Emerson, as chair of the PAC, I ask you to take this opportunity seriously and reconsider the reasons and extent of the Rush Line. Work with the rest of the PAC members to reassess this task you are undertaking. Ask questions, listen to the answers, review with renewed rigor the information in front of you and consider the next steps of this process.
Will the next steps be to continuing to move forward with a project that many don’t think makes sense? Or will the next steps be to really consider the information in front of the PAC and stop the current Rush Line plans?
Strong leadership is required in these situations. Strong leadership involves the ability to rethink, reconsider and be willing to step back and even stop something because the information doesn’t support it. Mayor Emerson, please show your strength.
Cindie Bloom
White Bear Lake
Honor diverse and global
perspectives in our schools
Last year, nearly 100 Mahtomedi students, staff and community members came together to create a shared mission for our school district. One of the guiding principles adopted was to establish a culture that seeks out and honors diverse and global perspectives. Last week, the Student Leadership Council (SLC) at Mahtomedi High School held its annual “This is Us Week” — a student-led initiative intended to highlight different perspectives and experiences of the student body through student voices. Following the unrest this summer, the SLC wanted to focus on perspectives of students of color at Mahtomedi High School. As a longtime Mahtomedi resident, I was disappointed to hear that talking about diversity and race in our high school prompted more than 20 parents to protest their disapproval of what they called “radical indoctrination” at the next school board meeting.
I watched the videos made by the students that were shown and discussed during the school day. I was impressed with what the articulate young men and women had to share. The videos presented rational, solution-focused, mature conversations about real-life situations that these students had experienced. There was no finger-pointing, anger or hatred of any kind. The student testimonials were humbling for me to watch and prompted self-reflection about how I can do better in my words and in my actions. Perhaps other adults in our community could use the videos for self-reflection as well.
I applaud our student leaders—those who started the conversation and those who had the courage to share their stories. Change doesn’t come about on its own. As a community, it is important that we work harder to achieve our shared mission to seek out and honor diverse and global perspectives in our schools.
Suzanne Anderson
Mahtomedi
Fly your flag on Veterans Day
Most of our holidays celebrate a special event, but Veterans Day recognizes service to our country. When Francis Scott Key wrote the “Star Spangled Banner” more than 200 years ago, he called America “The land of the free and the home of the brave.” Those words are as true today as they were then.
Throughout the nation’s history, soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen have bravely answered the call to defend our freedom, to aid our friends and allies and to turn back aggressors.
We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to the millions who died or were wounded in battle, but we can recognize the millions of veterans still living today.
On Veterans Day, it is our privilege to say thank you to all America’s veterans, to let them know that we appreciate them for their sacrifices. The price of freedom is high. We cannot afford to forget those willing to pay for it.
On Veterans Day, we honor America’s veterans for keeping this nation “The land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Fly your flag on Nov. 11!
Commander Leo Cooke
Auxiliary President Mike Rush
White Bear Lake VFW Post 1782
Thank you, White Bear
Township, RCWD
As a lake association board, we wanted to formally thank the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) and White Bear Township for their investment in the water quality of Bald Eagle Lake.
It was the land donated by White Bear Township and the exceptional effort of the RCWD that made it possible to get the $392,000 grant used in constructing the pump-operated, iron-enhanced sand filter near 4 Seasons Park. We are encouraged that this project is expected to reduce downstream phosphorus running into our lake by 43 pounds per year. Our lake association members have regularly paid dues to help us afford weed treatments, boat launch inspections and other water quality projects, so lakeshore homeowners are invested in Bald Eagle Lake as well. We appreciate that no contribution was required from homeowners for the Ditch 11 improvements.
RCWD has partnered with us on many projects in the past several years, and we appreciate and admire its expertise and guidance to improve the water quality of the lake. In 2016, the district coordinated a large project with the help of many funding sources, including our lake association (via a special taxing district), the city of Hugo and Oneka Ridge Golf Course. The alum treatments and the other 2016 projects have had a significant and noticeable impact on water clarity. The two SAFL baffles installed last summer with the oversight of White Bear Township engineers are expected to realize a 55% reduction in downstream sediment deposits. We’ve come a long way from the 1980 murky, algae-filled lake! In 2017, we passed the requirements for nutrients, algae and clarity for the first time since measurements began.
We are also grateful for the RCWD shoreline restoration and rain garden matching grants program. RCWD approved four shoreline restoration projects, three of which will also receive matching grant funds from the Bald Eagle Area Association.
We appreciate the ongoing support of White Bear Township and the RCWD to maintain and improve the beautiful natural resource we have in Bald Eagle Lake, and look forward to an ongoing working relationship with those entities in our efforts to maintain Bald Eagle Lake water quality.
Carole Moore
Bald Eagle Area Association
