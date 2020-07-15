Require masks at grocery stores
When I am out and about in the White Bear Lake area, for the most part, I am heartened by the number of people wearing masks in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In Roseville over the weekend, I observed the same thing, and a number of stores there required patrons to wear masks. The one place where I observe a huge range of mask-wearers is in White Bear grocery stores. This is one place where we tend to spend more time, looking for things on shelves, waiting in check-out lines, etc. and also one place where shoppers tend to dismiss social distancing in an effort to grab something off of the shelf. I am surprised that grocery stores do not require masks. In other states such as New Jersey and Illinois, wearing masks in grocery stores is mandatory statewide.
In Ramsey County, we have done an excellent job of stemming the pandemic. According to one of the New York Times data maps available online, which shows county-by-county data, Ramsey County has reached minimum to no growth in cases, which is heartening. If we could rely on more consistent mitigation measures, we could ensure that we defeat this virus in our county and maintain low to no growth in the weeks and months ahead. I hope your readers will consider that wearing a mask keeps others safe, which ultimately keeps them safe, too.
Brenda Sussna
White Bear Lake
Thanks for positive editorials
A big thank you Neal Philastre, Jerry Freeman and Thomas J. Biggs, M.D. for their editorials in the July 1 issue of the “White Bear/Vadnais Heights Press.” Their letters on “Education is the foundation,” “Explore your belief system” and “Racism versus black-and-white responsibility” gave me a feeling of hope. It’s nice to see some common sense applied to the problems of today. Thank you also to Press Publications for printing their editorials.
Bill Kolesar
White Bear Lake
Oppose high-density housing
The lead story in the July 1 White Bear Press titled "Property on County Road E catching developer's eye" was interesting but incomplete. The article states that there is an agreement in place for Inverwood LLC to purchase the property from Rockpoint Church. What is not included in the article is what Inverwood LLC is planning to do with the property. Based on the information provided at the neighborhood meeting on June 2, 2020, Inverwood LLC is requesting an amendment to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan to change the future land use designation of the site from its existing guidance to a Neighborhood Mixed-Use designation.
This change would allow Inverwood LLC to develop high-density housing at this site. The Inverwood LLC concept plan provided at the meeting indicated development of a 180-unit, high-density housing complex that would replace the White Bear Public School, playground and sports field currently on the site. It is estimated that the high-density housing complex would increase traffic in the area by approximately 360 cars per day. It is also worth noting that a large apartment complex already exists across the street from the site behind the US Bank branch office, and another apartment complex exists less than a block away from the site at the northwest corner of County Road E and Bellaire Avenue.
We raised our children in this White Bear Lake neighborhood and have enjoyed living here for many years. We are opposed to changing the future land use designation of this site to accommodate the development of another high-density housing complex in this area. The negative effect of this high-density housing development would be greatly felt in this neighborhood. We want to keep Level Up Academy's playground, which was recently installed with tax dollars and student fundraisers. Local soccer and baseball teams use the sports field, as do neighborhood children. Families who attend Level Up Academy want to keep this high-quality White Bear Lake school here!
If you have an opinion on this topic, please contact Mayor Jo Emerson at: mayor@whitebearlake.org and Community Development Director Anne Kane at: akane@whitebearlake.org.
John and Diane Noll
White Bear Lake
In defense of Sen. Chamberlain
Sen. Roger Chamberlain (District 38) shared a June 17 tweet authored by an American of African descent. It read, “They canceled #AuntJemima. America is going to continue to act retarded …”
If you read the entire message, the writer was angry he may no longer get to enjoy his favorite syrup. His use of the word “retarded” meant that it’s the kind of action someone, or in this case a company of limited intellectual understanding and awareness, would take. The senator didn’t change the tweet, he didn’t add any personal embellishments. He simply shared it.
I would also like to point out the woman whose likeness was used for Aunt Jemima died wealthy with the knowledge she delighted many people of all colors at breakfast. She and the brand were truly iconic.
Ms. Jagiella’s claim that the Aunt Jemima brand is racist is total make-believe. Ms. Jagiella is practicing the “cancel culture” tactics of leftism. She is also upset that the senator resisted the urge to comment on the needless death of George Floyd. Excuse me, but Mr. Floyd's death, the rioting and destruction initiated by Black Lives Matter required no additional words or comments.
Sen. Chamberlain is the hardest-working elected representative of the people I have had the privilege of knowing.
I have spoken with the senator and I know with certainty he believes in the power of the human spirit; that somewhere inside all people, the fire of free will and desire for self-determination burns brightly. People want to get back to living their lives; they want to be safe in their communities.
Freedom of speech is a fundamental right. Sometimes it means hearing things we don’t like. The free exchange of ideas always leads to clarity, understanding and sometimes agreement. Let’s end the cancel culture and fake hurt feelings.
Scott Nintzel
White Bear Township
Stats back case for Lake Avenue closure
Thank you for your fantastic article concerning use of the Lake Avenue Trail. Paragraph two opens with, “An average of 1,140 people a day used the trail …” Wow! A trail that is roughly 10 feet wide is trying to accommodate more than 1,000 people per day. This only confirms what we trail users have already known for a very long time — the trail is grossly overused. This pitiful 10 feet of width is trying to accommodate hikers ranging from 3- and 4-year-olds just learning to walk to seniors using walkers. But us poky pedestrians are only the tip of the iceberg. There are joggers, baby carriages and strollers, wheelchairs, skateboards, rollerblades, plus the many cyclists who range from tots-on-trikes to those who appear to be in training for the Tour de France. And then there are what surely must be hundreds of dogs. This overuse has gone well beyond a mere nuisance and has become a public safety issue. There are accidents just waiting to happen. Meanwhile, the solution is staring us in the face. Close the avenue to motorized vehicles! There is everything to be gained. Let’s greatly enhance the enjoyment of the trail, while significantly improving safety. Getting rid of the cars and trucks will transform Lake Avenue into White Bear Lake’s crown jewel. Who knows — maybe eventually 2,000 people per day will be singing its praises!
LaWayne Leno
Dellwood
Baby loon congrats
Raise a toast and pass out cigars! Babies have been born! Congratulations to Ellen and Len — and to the loon parents — on a successful hatch on the manmade nest. Your Herculean efforts to place those platforms in the exact spots for the loons have finally paid off. The highlight of my Wednesdays is catching up on the latest installment of the Loon Chronicles. Keep the loon news coming!
Jodene Malmsten
White Bear Lake
No barriers to development
In the paper today I read that some council members are suggesting to add housing to the art center, because there were a few houses removed for its expansion. If that is the case, with the high school expanding and no doubt removing a few houses, why not add a few apartments on it for homeless students? While they are at it, maybe the Hanifl Theater could add a few rooms above for traveling actors. The point I am trying to make is they are complicating a simple addition to a blessing in our community.
Just because the demand for more space is needed, don’t attach an anchor to their effort.
Think about it!
James M. Muellner
White Bear Lake
Complete projects during school year
It just hit me that school should be starting in two months. I have no doubt that many people involved in education at the state and local levels have been meeting to devise ways for school to reopen in September. When do they pull the trigger on opening? What criteria will require closure if the virus spreads through the district? I imagine it must seem overwhelming.
How do children get safely bused to school? Is the classroom safe? Do we avoid the lunchroom? Yikes, what about bathrooms? What kind of training must we give our teachers before classes start? Will the day be filled with COVID protocol instead of learning? Will staggered days and hours make it nearly impossible for parents to go back to work?
What a difficult time this is. Cases are skyrocketing in parts of the country. We are not going to be out of the woods anytime soon.
I had a crazy thought, possibly unworkable, and I have no expertise whatsoever. What if the White Bear school district decided to take a year to do all the projects approved by the voters last year? Get the school built and do all the upgrades so desperately needed in the other facilities. Make the district modern, safe and ready for this generation of kids to thrive. And parents will know what to expect. They may find a way to adjust to a regular schedule better than an ever-changing one. Yes, it will be a difficult year. But the other option is also a difficult year.
Oh, but lose a year of learning? I suggest they mean lose a year of testing. Children will learn. They will not turn out stupid because they missed fourth grade. (Abraham Lincoln was largely self-educated.) Maybe the district could extend school days on each end of summer to make up some loss, because now they will have facilities with air conditioning and ventilation. Some European countries only have six weeks of summer vacation and their children seem fine.
Mary Alice Divine
White Bear Lake
Please wear a mask in public
As a retired nurse manager, I would like to speak out for the hardworking front-line health care workers who risk their lives and the lives of their families taking care of people who have “the right not to wear a mask” during this international COVID-19 pandemic. It's true you have a right not to wear a mask; however, when COVID hits you (or those you may have exposed to COVID as an asymptomatic carrier), you will likely demand to have your life saved by the medical community. I respect your right to make your choice, but can you respect the fact that you are putting doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and their families at grave risk?
Where will you receive quality medical care if you have a heart attack, appendicitis or stroke while these exposed professionals are quarantined or recovering from COVID-19 — or dead? Claiming you have a right to not wear a mask in public seems very short-sighted. I hope that you, your friends and loved ones will survive your self-righteous thinking. Be grateful that health care workers understand the power of wearing a mask while they are caring for you!
Marie Mortek RN, MHA
White Bear Township
