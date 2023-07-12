How about putting the senior population first for once? I am part of the Community Education Pickleball group. I have been doing this now for two years. It’s the fastest growing sport and is for all age groups, although I believe there are a lot more of the “senior” folks that are in this group. We are on fixed incomes, so please don’t tell us to join the Y, Lifetime, etc. Many of us are NOT yet Silver Sneakers either and cannot enjoy that perk. This is why we enjoy pickleball at an affordable rate. The beautiful tennis/pickleball courts on Bald Eagle were torn down after only a few years and the taxpayers paid so much for that. Now they are rebuilding those again. It seems that the Community Education group always has to wait for school to be out when students aren’t using courts so we can use them. Maybe it’s time to put this “Senior Generation” first for once and let us enjoy the courts so we can all improve our health. Many in the group are going to other locations outside of White Bear Lake to play because of the restrictions. Sure, it’s fine in the summer, but we have already heard that when the new courts open on Bald Eagle this fall, we AGAIN, will have to take the back burner to the students. Jon Anderson and Community Education should start looking at this more closely. We all need to get along, but it’s time that these students maybe take the back burner to the seniors. After all, we are the taxpayers paying for all of this.
A lighthearted view of America’s greatest threat
No, it’s not Russia, China, North Korea or Iran. The greatest threat to America is-drum roll-CANADA! Discovered among the many classified documents at Mar-a-Lago was a top-secret directive from Justin Trudeau that farmers are to set their non-arable fields and forests afire and let them burn.
Canada’s master plan is to take over America by smoking us out. Their WMD is smoke and we are defenseless against it. We can’t shoot it down like a weather balloon. A masterpiece of ingenuity; a bloodless coup by inhalation, eh?
Oh Canada, we stand unguarded for thee.
Response to pet safety article
Thank you for your informative June 28 article on keeping pets safe on the fourth of July. Coincidentally, the booming and banging associated with fourth of July fireworks are also the soundtrack for mass shootings and war. I have not seen or heard anything in the news anywhere about protecting our children who have suffered from PTSD because someone they knew was shot and killed by a gun, or because of news reports they have heard of other children being slain in their schools. Nor have I seen or heard anything in the news about respecting our many veterans who continue to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for serving us and protecting our freedoms.
Only six months into 2023, there have been over 200 mass shootings and over 15,000 gun related deaths around the United States, and firearms have now become the leading cause of death in children. These facts put us all on edge and leave us fearful of how our own community will be impacted going forward.
I suggest it may be time to replace our traditional fireworks with some other form of celebratory light show. A laser show or drone light show with patriotic music instead of the booming and banging that remains the soundtrack of fireworks, shootings and war. Why can’t White Bear Lake begin this new tradition? Our pets ARE important, and so are our children and veterans!
We residents of White Bear Lake pride ourselves on our quality of life, especially the abundant natural resources that make this a special place to raise our families and to live out our lives in retirement. I think we all agree that when our quality of life is under threat, an immediate and strong response is necessary.
When it became known that a local manufacturing company, Water Gremlin, had been polluting the air we breathe with a dangerous chemical, Andrea West joined with the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group to stop the company from doing additional damage. Though Water Gremlin is situated in White Bear Township, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s map of the Area of Concern showed that the emissions affected other nearby communities, including White Bear Lake.
Andrea showed how deeply she cares about the health and well-being of our residents by her work with the NCCG. She advocated with our elected officials for more oversight of toxic emissions. She responded to the MPCA’s proposed air permit with concerns that the company must be held accountable for its actions and that all the necessary safeguards must be put in place to prevent future occurrences.
Andrea took an active role to ensure that the air we breathe is safe, maintaining our wonderful quality of life. I encourage everyone in Ward 3 to vote for Andrea West to represent us on the City Council this fall.
This is a reply to Brooke Raeker on her letter on the abortion issue. I’m not taking either side of this issue. I’m from a totally different generation. I agree that women have a right to their bodies but what I’m not hearing is the responsibility of women and their partners to do everything in their power to prevent an unwanted child. There are more contraceptive measures now than ever before in every state, so an abortion would not be necessary. But again I’m from a different generation.
Ms. Raeker’s letter (7-5-23) champions women’s rights, particularly the right to abortion. Does she not realize she is targeting unborn female children who would otherwise grow up to enjoy the same rights she lauds? She is targeting unborn children whose right to be transgender is also being denied by abortion.
When Ms. Raeker targets making abortion illegal, thus creating unsafe abortions, doesn’t she realize one of the laws cut down by the recent legislative session removed the need for doctors to be involved in abortions? How safe is that going to be with abortions allowed for an entire pregnancy?
She targeted government asking, “Do you want the government to tell you what to do with your body?” The government told us to get Covid vaccine shots, the government demanded certain groups of people get shots or lose employment, for example, those in the military.
Ms. Raeker also targeted those with conservative religious beliefs, saying such beliefs have no business in government. Isn’t that discrimination against a significant portion of U.S. residents, including immigrants coming daily through our borders? What’s wrong with conservative beliefs such as those forbidding murder, stealing, lying; those requiring obedience to traffic laws so people don’t drive 95 mph up a freeway ramp and smash into cars along the way?
Yes, we can control things by our votes. In the next election, let’s target and vote against politicians who do not understand abortion destroys a human life at every stage of development. It isn’t a dog or cat which emerges from the woman’s womb, it is genetically a human child from the start.
This is in response to Angela Kohn’s reminder letter in the July 5 edition to “Follow the Rules of the Road” regarding the new one way on South Shore Blvd. I fully agree that we all need to follow the rules of the road, however I wanted to write to explain why I was one of the “dumbasses” (her word) to drive illegally going the wrong way this past spring and up until a week ago when South Shore became “drivable.” When the road was all torn up over this past year, it was terrible to drive on this bumpy, sometimes flooded road that I needed to drive on in order to go home. My husband blew a tire on this road, and there were several times we were blocked by equipment that they couldn’t move and at times I had to back up the hill as the trucks and I couldn’t pass each other. So I took the risk of going the wrong way nervously and with my flashers on. I told the road workers I was doing this and I was prepared for a possible ticket which would have been cheaper than new tires. If I met anyone coming, which I could see far down the road, then I could pull into a driveway. As far as hitting a pedestrian, that was a total possibility this winter when the snow banks were so high that the dog walkers had to jump into the snow when cars were coming as the walking path wasn’t plowed. This whole one-way endeavor HAS been an inconvenience especially when we went without water (bathroom) for several days, had to park several blocks away for weeks while driveway entrance was getting put in (twice), and now driving a mile around to go west forever is a pain in the a**! I was not for this project and let it be known (and our plow guys REALLY are not for it). Yes, Angela, we can’t stop it now. I am trying to focus on the positives and will follow the rules now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.