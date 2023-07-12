Seniors on back burner

How about putting the senior population first for once? I am part of the Community Education Pickleball group. I have been doing this now for two years. It’s the fastest growing sport and is for all age groups, although I believe there are a lot more of the “senior” folks that are in this group. We are on fixed incomes, so please don’t tell us to join the Y, Lifetime, etc. Many of us are NOT yet Silver Sneakers either and cannot enjoy that perk. This is why we enjoy pickleball at an affordable rate. The beautiful tennis/pickleball courts on Bald Eagle were torn down after only a few years and the taxpayers paid so much for that. Now they are rebuilding those again. It seems that the Community Education group always has to wait for school to be out when students aren’t using courts so we can use them. Maybe it’s time to put this “Senior Generation” first for once and let us enjoy the courts so we can all improve our health. Many in the group are going to other locations outside of White Bear Lake to play because of the restrictions. Sure, it’s fine in the summer, but we have already heard that when the new courts open on Bald Eagle this fall, we AGAIN, will have to take the back burner to the students. Jon Anderson and Community Education should start looking at this more closely. We all need to get along, but it’s time that these students maybe take the back burner to the seniors. After all, we are the taxpayers paying for all of this.

