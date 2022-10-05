Response to letter
In response to Gary Hukriede's letter "What Happened To The JFK Democrats?" They all voted for LBJ in 1964, and how did that work out for your generation? Welcome to the Republican Party.
Ryan Degneau
White Bear Lake
School needs more funding, teachers
Apparently, the Mahtomedi School Board election is about three issues: test scores, academic focus and legacy families. Thirty years ago, Mahtomedi diversity seemed to range from those who worked at 3M to those from Imation. Many students came from families with multiple advanced college degrees, including math and science. Thankfully, our district has grown more diverse due to increased housing choices and open enrollment, providing our kids with a more real-world experience. As a side note, this whole concept of special “legacy” or privileged families gives off a very bad odor. A family new to the district should have equal status to multi-generational Zephyrs.
School data confirms that Mahtomedi is still among the top public school districts in Minnesota. I have heard that some families are leaving the school district, but not necessarily for other nearby public schools. Instead, they are leaving for private schools with extremely low student-teacher ratios, small classroom size that allows in-person learning and tuition starting at $14,000. Based on that data, Mahtomedi needs more funding and more teachers, not less.
I assume that many of these departing families have well-educated parents and high-achieving students. I am still not much for math, but when you subtract a group of high scorers and add a range of new students, the test average will decrease. The teaching has not changed, but the student base has. Again, this calls for more funding and more teachers.
And contrary to some candidate views, I feel that test scores on reading and math are far from the only school success variables. We see many students with top scores fold under the weight of parental and community expectations. Students need social and emotional intelligence that will serve them through ongoing learning, careers and family life. Great teachers provide that support, often guiding students through a variety of personal and family challenges.
Finally, teaching only “what brings us together” creates an unrealistic portrait of U.S. and Minnesota history. Focusing only on math and science or only on our country’s many positive achievements, while ignoring societal shortcomings, will only result in poorly prepared citizens.
Bill Coleman
Mahtomedi
Advocate for mental health services
Help NAMI Ramsey County advocate for better mental health services. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 20% of the population has a mental illness during any given year. Mental illnesses do not discriminate. They could affect you, your family, friend, neighbor or coworker. They affect many aspects of a person’s life, including work, school, home and relationships. People living with mental illnesses can and do recover with access to treatment, services and support.
Unfortunately, the very real shortage of mental health professionals and services can make it hard to find the right services at the right time and place. Lack of coverage by private health plans and large out-of-pocket costs can make accessing needed services unaffordable.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Ramsey County works to support, educate and advocate for those in our community who live with mental illness and the people who care for them.
You can help with this effort by attending town hall meetings and candidate forums and by asking candidates who knock on your door, “What are you going to do to continue to build our mental health system?” Ask about their stance on current issues such as additional funding for early intervention (voluntary engagement), mental health supports in schools, mental health for first responders, affordable supportive housing and implementation of the new 988 suicide and crisis helpline; increased reimbursement rates for day treatment programs; and creation of a Clubhouse in Ramsey County.
Whether looking for services, supporting a loved one or impacting community change, You Are Not Alone. You can find more information at: namiramseycounty.org.
Tara Jebens-Singh
NAMI Ramsey County Board Member
Treat each other with respect
Recent power outages due to storms reminded me of something I experienced years ago that provided a lesson in empathy. Perhaps it is worth sharing.
At the time, we had a neighbor named Tom. We got along okay, but didn’t see eye-to-eye politically. On Aug. 1, 2007, something happened many will remember — the I-35W bridge collapse. Well, my neighbor Tom was on that bridge. His truck went right off the edge, tumbling end over end into the river. Amazingly, he survived, but obviously sustained serious injuries.
The response in our neighborhood proved equally amazing. Nobody in that area had a lot of money back then. But through various means, we raised over $10,000 in a very short time. There were many other things people did such as bringing meals.
Okay, about the storm lesson. Sometime later there was a severe storm. A tree fell on the power lines to our house. The next morning, I was out in the yard wondering what to do. I heard a rustling behind me, turned to look and, honest to God, thought for a split second that a huge turtle was walking through the bushes. It was Tom, in his full-body walking back-cast. In his hand, he held the end of an extension cord.
“I thought you guys might want to plug in your refrigerator,” was all he said. Here’s this guy with plenty of his own problems, but who was he concerned about that morning? Me and my family. I was so touched, I tried to give him a hug ... ever try hugging a huge Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle?
To my point — later it dawned on me how little the differences between us had mattered though all of this. What mattered far more was our common humanity.
I urge as we walk through this election season, and beyond, we keep in mind that we are neighbors and fellow human beings. No matter how deep our differences, I urge we strive to treat each other, speak to one another, and speak about one another, with dignity, respect and empathy. Hugs are optional. But recommended if possible.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
Candidates have passion, shared vision
Mike Krachmer, running for mayor of Vadnais Heights, and Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski, running for City Council, share similar values and goals and a shared vision for Vadnais Heights. They have earned our household’s support, and we urge you to visit their websites and Facebook pages to learn more about their backgrounds and skill sets.
They advocate for more responsive and transparent processes in addressing infrastructure needs, and fiscal responsibility. We need smart development in our city, mindful of citizens’ input, that considers environmental and economic factors, along with quality of life of residents.
They all advocate for the implementation of best practices for our environment, including joining the Minnesota Green Step City program. The Green Step City program is a voluntary, go-at-your-own-pace initiative that encourages energy efficiency, more native plantings, reduced turf maintenance, reduced chemical usage, increased rain gardens and the like. They promote access to our green spaces with improved and completed trails/sidewalks.
All three candidates bring substantial work and volunteer experiences with them. To highlight a few: Katherine Doll Kanne serves on the Vadnais Heights Planning Commission, the County Road E Corridor Project Team, and volunteers with the Vadnais Lakes Area Watershed Management Organization. Kelly Jozwowski is vice-chair of the Parks, Recreation, and Trails Mission. Mike Krachmer has held managerial positions for most of his work life, with both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Most recently, he was director of operations of a community service organization, and now in his retirement he has continued to engage in Scouts, Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity.
All of these candidates emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion in their platforms. Having communicated with them by phone and/or email, I find them to be approachable, responsive and passionate in their vision for our city.
Early voting has begun. I urge you to join me in supporting Krachmer, Kanne and Jozwowski for mayor and City Council of Vadnais Heights.
Louis Asher
Vadnais Heights
Candidates qualifications unmatched
I strongly support Kevin Donovan for Mahtomedi School Board. In his tenure as a school board member, he has shown that he supports academic excellence for Mahtomedi students. Mahtomedi has consistently been ranked at the top of Minnesota school districts for many years by U.S. News and World Report, the preeminent publication ranking K-12 schools and colleges nationwide. Kevin has supported the policies driving these high rankings. For example, he was instrumental in developing the numerous engineering options offered to Mahtomedi High School students and for the creation of the Fab Lab (a classroom workshop full of advanced manufacturing stations initially created by MIT, where students can hone computer programing skills and learn about modern manufacturing processes). No doubt Kevin’s consistent emphasis on excellence in education as well as his leadership skills have helped Mahtomedi be well positioned for the future after the difficulties of dealing with COVID for the last two years.
Kevin’s leadership skills and his volunteer activities are remarkable. We are lucky to have a school board member who has chaired such organizations as: Chamber of Commerce in White Bear Lake, the White Bear Lake Food Shelf and the Century College Foundation. He has served on the boards of such organizations as: Minnesota Boy Choir, Lake Links and White Bear Center for the Arts, and will be president of the local Rotary club in 2024. He established a family scholarship for Century College students wishing to become K-12 teachers. These activities demonstrate excellent leadership skills and demonstrate a true commitment to our community.
I hope you will agree that Kevin’s qualifications are unmatched and his commitment to academic excellence has been proven over and over again. Please join me in voting for Kevin Donovan for Mahtomedi School Board.
Phillip Williams
Mahtomedi
Elephant in the womb
We need to talk about the elephant in the womb.
Any Republican running for office in Minnesota who refuses to give their position on abortion rights, or states that “abortion is not on the ballot in Minnesota,” is trying to distract you from the reality of the Republican Party’s principles. The Minnesota Republican Party platform says, “The U.S. and Minnesota constitutions should be amended to restore legal protection to the lives of innocent human beings from conception to natural death. We are for overturning Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Gomez decisions.” The Republican Party’s position on abortion is clear.
I watched the White Bear Lake League of Women Voters forum between Senate candidates Roger Chamberlain and Heather Gustafson. When asked if he supports a constitutional right to an abortion, Chamberlain sidestepped the issue and used the “abortion is not on the ballot in Minnesota” excuse.
Gustafson countered by stating, “That is simply not true that abortion is not on the ballot.” Gustafson commented that as she is door-knocking in the community, reproductive rights is one of the top issues she discusses with voters. She doesn’t hide from her position, and stated clearly that she is pro-choice. The decision to have an abortion “is between a woman, her doctor, and her god, and NOT government.”
Abortion has been a right my entire life. I have no tolerance for government officials trying to take away my rights. I will be voting for Heather Gustafson to protect my rights and those of anyone with a womb!
Heather Christianson
North Oaks
Vote to reduce carbon emission
In Minnesota, people of every background, no matter where we live, what we look like, or how we worship, have in common our love of the great outdoors. But warmer winters are giving us shorter pond hockey and ice fishing seasons. Droughts in the summer are hurting our farmers and causing wildfires in the Boundary Waters.
The League of Women Voters recently hosted a forum for the candidates running to represent residents of White Bear Lake and neighboring communities (SD36) in the Minnesota Senate. The candidates were asked, "Do you believe the state has a role to play in reducing carbon emissions to address the changing climate?" After viewing the video of this exchange, it struck me that Senator Chamberlain's begrudging or half-hearted mention of clean energy sources in the same breath as fossil fuels only serves to further the interests of the fossil fuel companies.
I was encouraged by Heather Gustafson's abundance of political imagination to leverage the work being done by conservation groups and to commit herself to address environmental challenges in a bipartisan way. There are so many ways we can work together. Installing electric vehicle charging stations, placing more solar energy systems on public buildings, offering rebates for electric vehicle and electric appliance purchases, strengthening weatherization assistance and weatherization employment programs, improving recycling programs, and supporting water, wildlife and habitat conservation programs are just a few ways we can transform our pro-environment sentiments into real world actions, creating employment opportunities in the process.
I will vote for Heather Gustafson because she is the candidate with the imagination and the drive to work in the Minnesota Senate to create a future for all of us without fossil fuels, where everybody has access to good jobs and where we protect the air and water for generations to come.
Joe Crowe
White Bear Lake
Relational, environmental and welcoming
Kelly Jozwowski, my neighbor, is running for City Council. Kelly has lived in Vadnais Heights for more than 14 years and is actively engaged in working for the people of Vadnais Heights. Kelly is currently the vice-chair of the Vadnais Heights Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission.
Even before joining the commission, Kelly cared deeply for our green spaces. She advocated for many community members to join in the No Mow May initiative and set up a rain barrel storage system. Kelly also came to City Council meetings to advocate for the new park that was installed at Bear Park during the summer of 2019. I am excited by what she has done and the improvements she is advocating for, including connecting our trail system and adding more rain gardens.
Kelly welcomes all people, which I think is important in a City Council member. Kelly has her eyes set on starting a Human Rights Commission to improve cultural competency and racial equity within Vadnais Heights. Vadnais Heights will become a more welcoming, inclusive and diverse community with Kelly Jozwowski on our City Council. I encourage you to vote for Kelly for Vadnais Heights City Council.
Jessica Breur
Vadnais Heights
Keep community vibrant
I'm voting for Brion to keep our community vibrant. The last years have been difficult for everyone, and our government has had to make complex decisions by weighing people's needs, scientific information and economic factors. The world is not a simple place. That's why I'll be voting for Brion Curran for state representative.
Her experience in law enforcement and as a 911 dispatcher has given her a unique frame of reference to weigh complicated decisions in our community. Her employment in the health and human services industry gives her an even more complete perspective. We need to allocate funds effectively and efficiently to maintain community vibrance in the face of children's education needs, inflation, COVID, climate change and public safety. Our community is not a simple place. That's why I'm voting for Brion.
Margaret Seibel
Vadnais Heights
Don’t be fooled
Elliott Engen, an opponent of legalized abortion who is running for the Minnesota House in District 36A, has frequently made statements suggesting that abortion should not be a concern during November’s midterm election. He often repeats a Republican talking point, that the right to abortion is settled law in Minnesota, and that even if a “trifecta” of Republicans hold the Senate, the House and the Governorship, it won’t be an issue. Does this sound eerily familiar to you? It should! We heard the same disingenuous tripe from Republicans prior to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade, essentially ending 50 years of reproductive freedom for women in states across this country.
Make no mistake, while the right to an abortion is not literally on the ballot in Minnesota this election cycle, Elliott Engen is. This young man wants you to believe that candidates concerned about women’s reproductive rights are just trying to generate “clicks, cash and outrage.” It is clear by his cynical and cavalier attitude that he does not understand how serious this issue is for a solid majority of Minnesotans. If elected, however, he would most certainly take every opportunity to use his seat in the House of Representatives to strip Minnesota women of their reproductive rights.
Luckily, we have another option. Susie Strom, Engen’s opponent in the 36A House race, can be trusted to fight for women’s reproductive freedom. As a mom, an attorney, and a U.S. Army veteran who currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserve, Susie believes that women should have the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions. When elected, she will work tirelessly to ensure that right is maintained in Minnesota. Vote for Susie Strom.
Debra Price-Ellingstad
White Bear Lake
Vote for candidates to manage city, not citizens
I’m a current Vadnais Heights resident of 28 years. We moved here for its central location in the Twin Cities and for the Mounds View School District. It’s a beautiful, quiet town.
In the last four years, a radical left-wing group sprung up called Vadnais Heights for Change (VH4C). The chair of that group is Heather Gustafson, who is currently running for Senate. Brion Curran, running for the House, is also a member. There are two members currently on the Vadnais Heights City Council: Steve Rogers and Eric Goebel. This year’s city elections find three more diehard members running: Mike Krachmer for mayor, and Kelly Jozwowski and Katherine Doll Kanne for council members. These people are community activists who will try and push their environmental extremist agenda on us, and they should not get your vote this November.
In 2020, VH4C candidates ran on creating a Human Rights Commission in our city. They spoke before the City Council on July 20, 2021, pointing out the whiteness of the council, ignoring the two white men their group helped elect. If the three members running for City Council were to win, a Human Rights Commission is a shoe-in, which would only add another layer of unelected people telling you how to live your life, usually at the expense of your wallet, values and faith.
VH4C also wants Vadnais Heights to become a Minnesota GreenStep City. This program seems benign on the surface, but if you read the best practices directives, the program’s focus is on changing people’s behavior. One goal is to clump people together in green housing units and create “alternatives to single-occupancy car travel;” i.e., they will take away your freedom to move around the county on your terms. You can read about it here: greenstep.pca.state.mn.us/best-practices.
Vadnais Heights needs smart businesspeople whose focus is on managing the city, not managing its citizens. Greg Urban, Patricia Youker, Jerry Moynagh are three qualified, fiscally responsible people who will keep Vadnais Heights in the black and allow citizens to keep their green. Find out more about Jerry Moynagh at jerrymoynagh.com.
Patty Bradway
Vadnais Heights
Candidate understands issues
Brion Curran has the experience and qualities to be an effective advocate for the residents of District 36B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
It is evident from her career in law enforcement and disability services that she values community service and has an understanding of issues that enable her to propose solutions. Brion has a passion for public safety, having served as a police reserve officer, reserve sergeant and 911 dispatcher in White Bear Lake. After completing her Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, she joined the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office as a sheriff’s deputy.
In addition to her career in law enforcement, she has worked at Northeast Residence Inc. supporting those with developmental disabilities and is currently the senior human resources generalist.
As a former teacher and school board member, I am impressed with Brion’s commitment to lifelong learning. Please visit her website https://www.brioncurran.comand, and you will see that she continued her college education while working full time and recently completed the Northeast Metro Young Professionals program. I do believe that she will serve the community with honor, integrity and dedication as she has done in law enforcement and disability services.
Please join me in voting for Brion Curran on Nov. 8 to serve in the Minnesota House representing District 36B.
Ellen Fahey
White Bear Lake
Knowledge, experience and empathy
It is my pleasure to endorse Heather Gustafson for Senate District 36 and Brion Curran for House District 36B. Both bring important experience that will allow them to advocate for us in the state Legislature. Both will fight to preserve reproductive rights, make health care more affordable and accessible, and enact commonsense legislation to curb gun violence. Both are outstanding listeners who will put us, their constituents, first.
Heather will bring her experience as a teacher to the Capitol to ensure our schools deliver a high-quality education to all students. She will work to get money back in the pockets of families, seniors and small businesses for an economy that works for real people, not big corporations. As a candidate, she has proven she can bring a variety of perspectives together and will ensure more voices are heard in powerful places.
Brion brings her experience working with people with disabilities and working in public safety. She understands that communities where people are treated with dignity and respect are safer communities. She recognizes that too many Minnesotans do not have the support they need to improve their mental health and will fight for affordable, accessible and effective mental health care.
I’ve had the chance to get to know both Heather and Brion over the past few months and have been impressed with their knowledge, experience and empathy. Please join me in voting for Heather Gustafson and Brion Curran on or before Nov. 8.
Cathy Crea
White Bear Lake
Legislator endorses hopeful successor
To my friends and neighbors across White Bear Lake and Birchwood Village, thank you so much for your support over the years. Due to redistricting, I won’t be able to represent you in the Legislature in the future. But, you have a great candidate — Brion Curran — who will be a fierce ally for funding and strengthening the mental health and disability support services systems.
I heartily endorse Brion Curran for the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly drawn District 36B, which includes our neighbors in Birchwood Village, Gem Lake, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and portions of White Bear Township. Her experience working in disability support services for over 20 years, understanding of our public safety system and support for investments in the state’s mental health system will be invaluable on day one in the Legislature.
If elected, I look forward to working with Brion on all of these issues that matter so much to our community. As the chair of the Behavioral Health committee for the last two years, I know how important it is to have level-headed conversations and debate that will benefit Minnesotans. Brion embodies the best of bipartisan policy-making. She knows that there is more that unites us than divides us.
Brion has worked for decades in disability support services and she knows that right now, Minnesota is not preserving the human dignity of our neighbors with disabilities. We share the belief that we need to increase the reimbursement rate for disability support services to make these jobs more attractive and ensure better outcomes for residents. I am also excited about Brion’s passion to fund mental health care for all Minnesotans. Incidents of depression and anxiety have skyrocketed in recent years, and we need to support a comprehensive system that can help us all be healthier. I hope to hit the ground running in January with Brion.
Brion Curran’s personality and expertise will benefit the Legislature and the entire state. She will be a fantastic representative of our community. Please join me in supporting Brion Curran for state Representative for 36B on Nov. 8!
Rep. Peter Fischer
Maplewood
Vote to save democracy
The midterm elections are coming shortly, and there is a clear choice for your vote. If you want to "save Democracy," vote Democratic, and here's why: 65% of the Republican Party are "MAGA" cult of personality members! They insist that the 2020 presidential election was a steal against their "Chosen One," Donald John Trump. They believe the Jan. 6 insurrection was merely a political protest instead of a coup, to forcibly insert Trump as THEIR president. Sixty courts have rejected Trump's claims of voter fraud.
Let's add the conservative (six Republicans + three Democrats) Supreme Court that overturned Roe vs. Wade. This has been a poison pill for the Republican Party, as 65% of American women want control over their own bodies! This court is also looking at repealing some of the LGBT laws.
For the last five years, Republican-controlled states like Georgia and Texas have made it harder for persons of color to vote by suppressing their vote.
The reality of the "MAGA" cult is winning at any cost. Truths are disputed as lies, alternative facts are accepted as dogma. Their greed for power is their only goal!
Probably the most disturbing turn in the Republican Party is their adherence to another cult, QAnon. QAnon's core theory is that Democratic elitists are sexual abusers of young children.QAnon's prophecy was that Trump was going to arrest and execute these elitists on the day of the "Storm" — a term that Trump himself has mentioned in recent "fundraising" appearances.
Trump is the cancer that has metastasized throughout the "MAGA" Republican Party. This man for the last 40 years has been the most litigious human in modern history — he's been a defendant in 1,450 cases.
Last week, he and his kids were sued for $250,000,000 for cooking the books in a tax fraud civil indictment in New York City, and the IRS will soon indict them for tax evasion. The hammer is going to drop on him in Georgia for voting fraud. This summer's search at his Florida home, "Mar-A-Lago," found hundreds of classified materials.
The "ketchup" on his double-cheeseburger was his orchestrating, planning and fomenting a band of White Supremacists to storm our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 to violently overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Three people were killed that day, and hundreds were injured. When the dust settles here, "The Chosen One" will be looking at an orange jumpsuit for sedition conspiracy, involuntary manslaughter, possible treason and dereliction of duty for not stopping the insurrection.
Donald John Trump has led a life of grifting, lying and manipulating others' weakness to his favor. The "MAGA" Republican Party will always believe Trump is above the law.
On Nov. 8, we must save our "Democracy." Voting Democratic will ensure our future!
Jim Brunzell Jr.
Vadnais Heights
Vote for volunteer of the year
We are so fortunate in Vadnais Heights to have such a strong person running for City Council. I met Katherine a few years ago during my interest in VLAWMO’s rain garden grants. I also pursued getting a rain barrel, and this is when I met Katherine personally. I took her seminar on rain barrels and was lucky enough to win one! I have now learned she was a volunteer at the time — and was awarded Volunteer of the Year. Rightfully so — she gave so much of her time and expertise to this program. Katherine has so much energy and enthusiasm, I can imagine she will bring this and so much more to the Vadnais Heights City Council. She is currently on our Planning Commission and is committed to maintaining and growing our parks and trails, which is so important to me, and all of us I’m sure. Katherine also has a strong finance background, which will bode well for our council, and as a young mom, she will bring a new voice.
Please take the time to vote for this truly outstanding candidate, Katherine Doll Kanne, for our Vadnais Heights Council!
Diane Edson
Vadnais Heights
