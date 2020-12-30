Voting clarification or diva much
Regarding the complaint last week in the press regarding White Bear Township remote voting not counting: To give some context to the complaint of Erik Josephson, he was complaining that the two, possibly three people calling in were not allowed to vote at the meeting. There were 10 of us at the meeting, more than enough space for all persons to socially distance, but the reason given for not attending was safety for himself and family. Had the phone residents been allowed to vote, it wouldn’t have changed the outcome. In the last five years, there have been fewer than 20 people at the meeting.
With regard to actually being able to vote, the reason cited by the Town Attorney was probably to err on the side of not having the vote challenged by irregularities. There was no way to verify who you were; it wasn’t a visual call.
If this last election has shown us anything, distorted facts, hypersensitivity and embellished grievance issues are getting a bit old, by gentlemen that should know better.
Mr. Josephson, I invite you to support your town, and if you want to make a difference, call Roger Chamberlain and Ami Wazlawik and be a squeaky wheel to get the township some gas tax revenue or other funding enjoyed by cities and not townships. The budget shows that the township is quite frugal, and used some funds for accelerating road maintenance, which is sorely needed. The township has won awards for several years running for its financial reporting.
Beth Artner
White Bear Township
Winter wear donations appreciated
I’m writing to our community in appreciation for the very generous winter wear donations. With minimal advertising in my neighborhood of Vadnais Heights and surrounding areas, we received large amounts of coats, boots, hats, etc. Every item was clean and in good condition, every zipper worked, every mitten and glove had a match. There were even new and handmade items. The housing advocacy group Experience of Neshama in St. Paul gladly accepted them and has been distributing them to their clients, which include those in the tent encampments. Our WBL closet took the kid items. Each place received a full SUV size worth of items. Merry Christmas and blessings to all the givers and receivers out there.
Erin Florin
Vadnais Heights
Christmas miracle
I live on Fourth Street in White Bear Lake and I would like to report a Christmas miracle. I looked out my front door on the morning of Christmas Eve, and a man who I do not know personally was snowblowing our sidewalk. Then he gallantly cleared all the deep snow at the bottom of our driveway. As he did this, bright sunrays illuminated him and our snow-kissed pine tree. (We call our pine tree “Stanley,” by the way.) I am the music director for a local church, so I was very busy that day getting ready for our “virtual” Christmas Eve service. Facing significantly less shoveling was a big relief as I prepared to do my small part in spreading Christmas cheer across cyberspace.
I waved out my front door to my neighbor to thank him, but I don’t know whether he could see me. I was able to capture this act of kindness with my camera. Perhaps the White Bear Press would like to use the photo to share this neighborly “Christmas Miracle” with our community. Please include a “thank you” to my anonymous neighbor from me.
Within the last few days our small church congregation lost two treasured friends to COVID-19. It takes an extra effort this year to keep “spirits bright.” The simple act of care and goodwill I witnessed that morning is proof we humans can still touch the hearts of others in the middle of this “bleak midwinter.”
Wishing you a lovely holiday season and a very bright New Year.
Madeline Hansen
White Bear Lake
(Editor’s note: See photo of the unidentified neighbor in “Spotted.”)
Privileged to serve community
It has truly been my privilege to serve the residents of Vadnais Heights on the City Council and want to thank so many of you who helped deliver flyers porch to porch during the COVID-19 threat, wrote letters of support for me, accepted my signage, supported me financially and those who voted for my continuance.
Some tremendous progress has been made in that time. An opportunity to refinance existing Vadnais Heights Commons debt was uncovered, saving residents $671,000, and estimated total impact on the budget during my time there of $1.18 million, welcoming many new businesses and residents to our growing community; scientifically ranked our streets and accelerated badly needed repairs from 0 miles in 2018, to 1.1 miles in my beginning year in 2019, to 1.8 miles in 2020 knowing that the bar is set at 1.2 miles/year, and continuing. We figured out a way for a permanent long-term street maintenance funding plan that is approximately 25% of the cost as opposed to levying, and received an award for innovation in the category of Planning, Land Use and Public Works by 2020 Leaders of Local Government Awards from St Paul Area Chamber of Commerce.
Vadnais Heights continues to assess one of the lowest tax rates among metro cities of similar size, and the 2021 proposed tax rate represents an estimated decrease of 5.4%. Our rating has vastly improved over junk bond status since my arrival, and we have returned to the path of good stewardship. I have carried organics recycling sites to Vadnais from a resident’s great suggestion, efficiency assessments for city buildings, LED and solar lighting, returned city-owned land back to private ownership, initiated Garceau Task Force and Community Awareness Committee, and set in motion improvement of city infrastructure, drainage ditch systems, and increased safety awareness, park and trail system improvements and many others.
I think the most significant, at least for me, was the opportunity to meet the residents throughout the city, not just during my first and second campaign, but during my tenure as well. I came without an agenda except to improve our town. God bless.
Bob Morse
Vadnais Heights
Clueless
West of the island on Bald Eagle Lake there is a large stretch of open water caused by the traffic going and coming off the island referred as both Dog and Boy Island. Beautiful home. Great spot.
My concern is that as we get far colder temperatures, this open patch — approximately 300-plus yards long and 50 yards wide — will skim over and look as relatively safe as the remainder of the lake surface. Unless someone sees this now, they would have no clue that this area was open several weeks later than the rest of the lake.
I called the Ramsey County Sheriff to see if they could put up signs. They told me to call the DNR. The DNR told me to call the Ramsey County Sheriff.
Clueless.
Dave Brockel
White Bear Township
Response to “Trump Thank You” letter
In response to Bill Kolesar’s letter in the Dec. 23, 2020 White Bear Press, I would like to add a few things that he apparently missed.
1) Dividing our nation into bitter sides, maybe to the point of no return.
2) Showing us that there are Red States (conservative white supremist-good) and Blue States (socialist far left-bad)
3) For losers and suckers!
4) For telling us, in your own words, it’s OK to grab women, because you’re rich and can get away with it.
5) For teaching our children it’s OK for the president to call people names, and bully anyone who stands in your way.
6) For showing the nation it’s all right to ask a foreign power to investigate a political rival of yours.
7) For creating a crisis with American farmers, only to change course after three months of farmers suffering, and then to correct the issue that YOU caused.
8) For standing on the world stage, declaring our intelligent agencies a disgrace and siding with Russia.
9) For leaving our foreign allies in a state of distrust over anything the United States says.
10) For not telling the American people about a devastating virus because you think we’re weak and would panic.
11) For screaming fraud for the last five months (with no proof) and showing our children how not to be a gracious loser.
12) For beating out John Adams for the title of the worst U.S. president ever!
There are numerous other things I could list, but I would run out of room.
Bob Hanson
Hugo
