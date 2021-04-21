Message to students
To the young black and brown students in the White Bear Lake Public Schools and their families who have been attacked by hate, I wish for you to hear this message:
You belong here!
You are welcome here!
You are loved!
Theresa Casey-Wolf
White Bear Lake
Pause the Rush Line BRT
I want to express my frustrations that the Rush Line has not been tabled. Ridership on all/any of the Metro Transit routes is down as a result of the pandemic. People are working from home; many will never return to full-time, in-office status.
We are all in this together in our second year of what will likely be permanent changes to how and where we work, shop, get health care, participate in community meetings and learn. Ramsey County and the Metro Council cannot justify "taking $475 million" from the federal government in the midst of a global pandemic to run near empty buses 7 days a week from early morning to 10 p.m. every 10-15 minutes.
I hesitate to think that this is another "pet" project that will move ahead because our Mayor Jo Emerson, Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt and Susan Vento, Met Council member District 11, know what's best for the citizens of not only White Bear Lake, but Ramsey County as well.
Will the stakeholders listen to the communities and put this project on hold?
Mark Ryan
White Bear Lake
Better use of money
I would like to add a resounding and heartfelt “Amen!” to Bill Walsh’s letter to the editor about the proposed Rush Line through our town. I am a lifelong resident of White Bear Lake and a former president of the Historical Society and I value our history and the small town feel of our community. I am sure there is a much better way to spend $475 million dollars than on the Rush Line that no one wants. That is taxpayer money isn’t it?
Joan Michaud
White Bear Lake
