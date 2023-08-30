Like many in the White Bear Lake area, I was surprised and saddened to learn of Lyle Helke’s recent passing (Aug. 23 White Bear Press). Lyle was a consummate teacher, coach and mentor who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He had a unique way of bringing out the best in all who were fortunate enough to have passed his way. Both our girls ran cross country in the 1990s under Lyle and he had an important part in helping them become the women they are today. Long after Lyle retired from the White Bear Lake school system, we enjoyed our annual fall trip to Connie and Lyle’s place in Marine on St. Croix for Connie’s pottery sales. Lyle and their boys were often there to help. It seemed like Lyle remembered every kid he ever taught or coached and had something positive to say about each of them. Lyle, we’ll miss you. You ran a good race.
Earlier this spring the Vadnais Heights City Council voted to participate in “Green Step City” programs on a limited basis. Concerned citizens objected to this program as it would be a difficult and costly process for the city. Other cities reported that their “Green Step” programs were a nightmare of paperwork and became too costly to continue. The City Council said that they would get volunteers to complete one of the new trial programs so that we could get a plaque for the city. The volunteers never materialized in any numbers that could get the tasks done in time. Now I see it reported in the August 23 Vadnais Heights Press that the city is looking to hire a Natural Resource Specialist to help with our environmental and sustainable goals. For the life of me, I cannot think of anything that Vadnais Heights citizens are doing in their homes or in their everyday lives that a Natural Resource Specialist can help us with. When the City Council said that our participation in the Green Step program would not cost us anything, was that the truth? This new Natural Resource Specialist, as reported, will cost us $41,787 plus benefits which is only the beginning of our costs. The Council does not have the money for hiring this person in this year’s budget, so they are taking money from the Water Department’s fund balance. Those funds come from the citizen’s sewer and water billing. Our state is already full of environmental departments that are planning on taking away our gas cars, our gas stoves and maybe now even our electric ceiling fans. Do we need an extra layer of bureaucrats at our city level in perpetuity? Hiring additional staff to our city should be part of the annual budgeting process so that it is transparent to all citizens. We should know what we are paying our taxes for. More than 75% of all government and city budgets are a result of salaries and benefits. Hiring more staff should not be hidden by the council in our water bills.
