Coach will be missed

Like many in the White Bear Lake area, I was surprised and saddened to learn of Lyle Helke’s recent passing (Aug. 23 White Bear Press). Lyle was a consummate teacher, coach and mentor who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.  He had a unique way of bringing out the best in all who were fortunate enough to have passed his way.  Both our girls ran cross country in the 1990s under Lyle and he had an important part in helping them become the women they are today.  Long after Lyle retired from the White Bear Lake school system,  we enjoyed our annual fall trip to Connie and Lyle’s place in Marine on St. Croix for Connie’s pottery sales.  Lyle and their boys were often there to help.  It seemed like Lyle remembered every kid he ever taught or coached and had something positive to say about each of them.  Lyle, we’ll miss you. You ran a good race.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.