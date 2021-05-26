Stolen flowers
My heart broke when I saw the beautiful geranium at my parents’ grave was stolen. As I looked around Union Cemetery, it appeared many others were missing as well. I’m sad for all the families who are affected by the actions of the person who chose to do this. I will never understand the thought process that goes into a decision to violate others.
Jan Holtz Kraemer
White Bear Lake
Antivaxxers
It’s time to call them what they are: Weapons of Mass Destruction. Their selfish refusal to be vaccinated enables the virus to continue its deadly march, leaving thousands of innocent victims in its wake. They should all be arrested and sentenced to perform public service at a hospital in India. Now it appears that their sacred beliefs and so-called convictions will quickly fade away when their “price” is paid. All along they have just been holding out for a free beer and pizza, or a lottery ticket. Extortion at its worst!
Kris Brodie
White Bear Lake
Help the Earth
Dear communities: I think we should help the Earth. All of the trash is hurting the animals. So we should pick up more trash.
It fills the Earth with trash everywhere. If we recycle, more things can get reused and then we won’t have as much trash.
So we should help the Earth.
Ava Rasmussen, second grade
White Bear Lake
Support clean energy
When it comes to a clean environment, it doesn’t matter what we look like or where we live, we all deserve clean air, clean water and clean soil to thrive. My faith calls me to undertake the stewardship of creation to the best of my ability, including limiting pollution as much as possible.
Negotiations over Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources budget are at a standstill at the Minnesota Legislature. Initially, the Senate GOP demanded that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) be stripped of its constitutional authority to regulate pollution sources. Then, after public pushback, they demanded that the MPCA’s rule to make clean cars available to the public be delayed for two years. The Senate GOP has made it clear: they are willing to close state parks (and the Minnesota Zoo and Science Museum) and hold the state’s natural resources budget hostage just because the pollution control agency is trying to do its job.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and legislative Democrats have put forth common-sense climate and environmental solutions that are in line with what most Minnesotans want and support.
Our GOP legislators are proving that they are willing to ignore the needs of average Minnesotans to make their corporate fossil fuel donors happy. This means that state parks like William O’Brien will be closed just when families are set to get outdoors and celebrate the Fourth of July.
As a member of Wild Ones Native Landscaping, I have learned how detrimental pollution is to the web of life that we humans depend on for our very survival. We must stop poisoning the plants, insects, birds, fish and other creatures that we must preserve if we are to live.
The climate crisis is here. We don’t have time for the political games Senate Republicans are playing. It’s time for the Senate majority to represent the majority of Minnesotans who support 100% Clean Energy. We know what it takes to change course for a flourishing planet and healthy Minnesota. And when our elected officials govern on behalf of the people, we’ll make the changes needed for all Minnesotans to thrive.
Joseph Crowe
White Bear Lake
Take pups to the dog park
Just an FYI for dog owners who may not be aware: school grounds and private business properties, etc. are not off-leash dog parks and, according to the DNR, it is illegal to allow (much less encourage) your dog to chase wildlife. There's a large, fenced, off-leash dog park on the south end of Otter Lake where your pup can enjoy zoomies with other dogs and you can enjoy walking and chatting with other dog owners.
Alana Willroth
White Bear Lake
Thanks from Evans Music
To the Press Publications folks and the White Bear Lake community: Thank you for the kind front-page attention you gave in last week’s Press to the Evans Music store and building transition event. We would also like to thank city representatives who were with us for that event and who have been constantly supportive throughout our 42 years—in many ways, they have been real facilitators of our longevity. City officials who were with us last week were Mayor Jo Emerson, City Manager Ellen Hiniker, Community Development Director Ann Kane, Housing and Economic Development Director Tracy Shimek and Building Official Ben Eggan. Sara Markoe Hansen, director of the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society — always a great resource for us — also attended, as did former owners Gary and Susan Dupre and a number of our former staff and teachers.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to the thousands of students, parents, teachers and staff, customers and sound system clients with whom we shared these decades of irrepressible memories and significant impacts on Twin Cities’ communities and our collective quality of life!
Cathy and John Evans
White Bear Lake
Rush Line positives
I live in Vadnais Heights and support the development of the Rush Line BRT Corridor. I like the plan because it will be helpful to those in the area of the 15-mile transit route. It will link people to jobs, school, medical appointments and shopping. So, I am always disappointed when I read other letters in this paper from White Bear residents who think their locality will only be affected negatively by the Rush Line. And they don't seem to support the other 19 stations on the route and the people it will help transit.
As for the argument that the pandemic has reduced the need for mass transit, the article in the May 19 Star Tribune argued that “the pandemic has underscored the importance of transit in providing essential workers with a means to get to work and provide essential services.” Let's consider all of the aspects of this development.
Sharon Guiser
Vadnais Heights
Just the facts
Public schools in White Bear Lake have an average math proficiency score of 64% (Minnesota public schools average is 57.) White Bear Lake’s reading proficiency score of 64% exceeds the 60% statewide average. White Bear Lake Schools District’s average testing ranking is 8/10, which is in the top 30% of the public schools in Minnesota. For the 2021 school year, there are 22 public schools serving 8,744 students – ISD 624 has one of the highest concentrations of top-ranked public schools in Minnesota.
White Bear Lake Schools mission statement is to provide a high-quality educational experience for all learners. To accomplish this mission, they believe that a high-quality experience must: be in partnership with the community; take place in a safe, supportive and challenging environment; develop lifelong learners; allow each learner to reach full potential; and encourage each learner to be a contributing member of our global society.
In this lasty year, our world, our country, and our state has endured through a global pandemic, racial injustice, political strife, economic woes, quarantining, and daily uncertainty. As a life-long White Bear resident, I’d like to thank Mr. Kazmierczak, the White Bear Lake school board, and every teacher and student for their effort to make this crazy world a better place to learn and live.
Jim Brunzell, Jr.
Vadnais Heights
Community deserves update
One of the shocking byproducts of the district’s racist email incident was the number of parents who came forward to say their child had also been bullied as a student in the White Bear Lake schools.
Across schools and demographics, these families spoke out in person, and in social and traditional media to detail their child’s terrible treatment in our schools. These families spoke about the district minimizing and dismissing the bullying of their children, instead of taking responsibility and putting an end to the abuse.
The last reputable update to the racist emails incident appears to be on April 16 in Newsweek where our City Manager was quoted, saying that the matter was still being investigated and they had not yet determined if there was more than one culprit.
On May 10, I asked the school board for an update. Specifically, had they identified all of the culprits and dealt with them in a way that was fair and meaningful to the victims? The head of the school board deferred to the superintendent, who responded that he could give no further information than what was currently available.
This is not good enough. Given the district’s track record on dealing, or not dealing, with bullying, the community cannot and should not assume the district has dealt with this matter fully and effectively.
We want to have confidence in our community leaders. We need them to be accountable for their actions. We rely on them to safeguard our children, our community and our reputation.
District leadership, both the school board and superintendent, are falling short on this.
I don’t care who sent the emails or what the punishment was. I care that the district completed a full investigation, identified all culprits, and truly did right by these victims.
The community deserves an update from district leadership.
Mary Pollard
White Bear Lake
Last Union Soldier
We are looking for the last Union Soldier buried in Ramsey County and we need the community’s help.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Last Soldier Project is a nationwide activity to locate and appropriately mark the final resting place of the last United States Soldier, Seaman, or Marine from the Civil War buried in each county/parish in the United States. Once located, the SUVCW will mark the veterans grave noting he was the last veteran buried in that county. For this ceremony we will invite other veterans and if we can identify descendants, we will invite them also.
Identifying all final resting places of our Union soldiers is not easy, as there are numerous cemeteries in each county, some unlisted older cemeteries are by abandoned churches, and some are private such as on a family farm. While we are working with the White Bear Lake and Minnesota Historical Societies and other sources, we have identified 30 in Union Cemetery, 21 in Calvary, nine in St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal, six in St. Mary of the Lake, 11 in Elmhurst, four in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, one in Lakeview Cemetery and 174 in Oakland.
If you are aware of a Union Soldier’s gravesite in Ramsey County that is not listed, please notify us by sending a letter or email to our Junior Vice Commander: Gary Carlberg, 4733 Carolyn Lane, White Bear Lake, MN 55110-3132 or gary.carlberg@hotmail.com.
Gary Carlberg
Junior Vice Commander
SUVCW Camp #56
