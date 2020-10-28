Don’t feed the deer
This summer a mother deer with her twin fawns have been hanging out around our area. I called the DNR and got the info to “leave them alone — enjoy — take photos, etc., but put out no food or water.” I think everyone is doing that. I just saw them again today coming from the neighbor's over the back fence, through the gate and traipsing slowly along. I think the fawns, which are quite big now, were charmed or something just as we humans were at all that white stuff. So many people, including me, were of the opinion that we should be “helping” them. When the DNR said “no” and we did that, it worked great. The Press suggested I write so others could do the same. The deer population is getting larger and they are going back to where their ancestors ate — back to the cornfield that was here before the houses. We are likely to get more of them, but we were the ones invading their home. So just enjoy and hope they don’t eat too many of your flowers. They seem to like the lawn grasses and leaves of bushes and small trees. They like the grass lawns for taking a nap and don’t seem to mind the normal activity of us people.
Ruth Gibson
White Bear Lake
Thanks for Lake Links
Thank you, Steve Wolgamot and Lake Links Trail
After seeing the photo and description in a recent White Bear Press about the northern segment of the Lake Links trail, my granddaughter and I spent a lovely Sunday afternoon exploring the footpaths. It was exciting to explore the paths and envision being able to ride along the future bike paths. Today I visited your website and learned that funding was part of the recent bonding bill! Congratulations on your success, your progress, and thank you for the perseverance to get the trail done!
Sonja Irlbeck
White Bear Lake
Enjoyed writer's poem
I just want to say, “thank you” to John Connerton for his wonderful poem, "A Tree Hugger's Lament." It made me smile. And so beautifully written. I hope John becomes a regular contributor.
Bill Conway
Vadnais Heights
Reparations: A response to Dr. Briggs
Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Rep. Sheila** Jackson Lee (D-Texas) are sponsoring a bill to pay reparations to Black Americans** who have been financially worse off throughout history because of systems created by our government.
1) Then should Black people pay reparations to descendants of the more than 300,000 Union soldiers that gave their lives to free the slaves?
No, because the soldiers who gave their lives in that war hadn't been enslaved by other people, and assuming the soldiers you're referring to are white, their descendants aren't still worse off because they aren't discriminated against in housing, job searches, arrests/convictions, etc. and so they aren't systematically economically worse off.
2) Why should Northerners pay, when they spent a great deal of money to fight the Civil War?
I think the idea is that taxes on specific goods, like marijuana, could cover this cost. Also, the concept of Northerners versus Southerners distracts from damage that has been done to many Black families as a result of slavery and other systems of oppression and discrimination.
3) And why should Haitians and Black Africans that immigrated to U.S. after the war receive reparations?
Actually, there are some people who think we could use genealogy to trace descendants of enslaved people. However, it seems that anyone who is perceived as Black — whether or not they are a descendant of enslaved people — is worse off in our society today, and it wouldn't be the worst thing to repay them, too.
4) And why should my family pay, since my family members immigrated long after the war?
Again, it likely wouldn't be funded via income tax.
This is not meant to be racist.
In fact, a case could be made that reparations are reverse racism in the interest of fairness.
Racism applies to marginalized groups, so reverse racism isn't a thing.
I regularly contribute to the United Negro College Fund.
Great! Now I'd recommend learning more about the daily challenges Black people face (even after obtaining a degree). There's more work to do.
Berit Thorson
Mahtomedi
Disagrees with letter policy
A big thanks to all the readers who took time and energy to submit letters to the editor regarding our upcoming election. It’s important and gratifying to know what voters in our community know and think about the candidates and issues.
I regret that the Press Publications’ election season policy requires letter writers to pay $25 if the letter endorses a candidate or a ballot issue. Community members who are living paycheck to paycheck are going to take a pass — meaning we don’t get to hear their views. Campaign committees that cover the cost run the risk of tarnishing the letter’s credibility with readers.
Opinion letters help inform our votes. Our votes determine our future. The paper’s rationale for the charge is far outweighed by the importance and value of inviting and sharing access to public opinion regarding the election. Opinion letters on all topics serve a community paper's purpose while benefiting all of us.
The right to vote is precious. In these COVID times, many of us have already voted absentee, either by mail or in person. Starting the week before the election, the White Bear Lake library will open for in-person absentee voting using a ballot counter. Voting at the library is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 30, as well as from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Or vote by mail (must be postmarked by Nov. 3) or in person on Election Day at your usual polling place.
Visit the elections section of the Ramsey County website for more details. We can do this!
Christina Ogata
White Bear Township
