Thank you to local election officials
As we look forward to the new year and reflect on the past, let’s take a moment to be grateful for the overlooked heroes in our American democracy, the citizens in every community that make the system work — our local election judges, workers and volunteers.
Many voters may be surprised to learn that the people most responsible for our elections are our own community members who serve as election judges. They are our friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members, and they solemnly swear to perform their duties “according to law and the best of my ability and will diligently endeavor to prevent fraud, deceit and abuse in conducting this election. I will perform my duties in a fair and impartial manner and not attempt to create an advantage for my party or for any candidate.”
Every year, nearly 30,000 local election judges work together with state, county and city staff to provide fair, accessible and accurate elections. Minnesota can boast one of the highest voter turnouts in the nation, thanks to the dedication of those who serve to ensure we can all cast our votes freely and with confidence, knowing that they will be carefully counted. Let’s let those who are serving to safeguard our voting rights and elections know that we greatly appreciate their work!
Community members can also add a personal thanks to their county election official by signing their name to our “thank you” letter on our website at lwvmn.org/elections411. Please join us in extending your appreciation.
Stephanie McNamara
on behalf of the White Bear Area League of Women Voters
Participate in democracy
I am writing to encourage my neighbors to get involved with grassroots democracy by participating with your political party’s precinct caucus this year. 2022 precinct caucuses will be held Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
I will never forget my first caucus. It was overwhelming, challenging and inspiring. The other states I had lived in simply had people cast anonymous votes to determine who would represent their party; and I had never questioned who developed the party’s policy positions, party platforms that represented me if I voted for that party.
Then — caucus night in Minnesota! Neighbors I recognized and ones new to me were there agreeing and disagreeing respectfully, creating common ground and advocating for specific concrete actions. (Aha, the emerging party platform!) We came together to support candidates and to honor persons who had made the brave decision to run for office. Most inspirational: I watched as neighbor after neighbor volunteered for the myriad of organizational tasks necessary to protect the delicate balance of democracy.
You will be in good company if you are now thinking, “Okay, but … I really have no idea what a precinct caucus is. Who can participate; what are the intended outcomes; where’s my party’s precinct meeting; what if I work that night?”
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website (search “MN Caucuses”) has all that great information, starting with how to contact your political party of choice for details, since each party runs caucus meetings in its own unique fashion.
Please consider wearing a mask to keep everyone safe while you join others who know we cannot let our democracy slide away from us. If you wish to participate but prefer not to attend in person, some parties may have ways for you to do that. DFLer’s can submit a non-attendee form (search “DFL.org/caucus”), and persons from other parties can contact their political party for similar protocols.
Help your party be the best respectful, accountable, responsible organization it can be!
Trudi Taylor
White Bear Lake
Waste less food
Right now, it feels as though we don’t have much we can control. But there is one thing in your life that you can control to make a real difference, and that is making a personal commitment to waste less food.
The first step is awareness that “we as consumers” are the largest part of the problem.
Thirty-five percent of all food produced in the US is wasted, and individual households account for 43% of the food wasted. If we add takeout and restaurants, individuals waste 61% of the food produced. The most common foods wasted are dairy/eggs and produce (55%).
Why care about food waste?
Think about all the resources that went into producing the food (water, fertilizer, labor, oil, electricity and topsoil).
Water: 15% of ALL the water used in the US goes toward food we throw away. We all know what a precious resource water is. Minnesota experienced a serious drought in 2021.
Fertilizer: Almost a quarter of all fertilizer is used on wasted food, and we know the damage fertilizer does to the soil and waterways.
Landfills: Food waste accounts for 21% of what goes into our landfills and is the largest category of landfills. Landfills release methane, which has 25 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide.
Fossil fuel emissions: Our food waste is the equivalent of 37 million cars on the road, accounting for 2.6% of emissions.
The list goes on and on in terms of the impact to our natural resources and environment.
What can we do to reduce our food waste?
-Plan meals and learn to love leftovers.
-Buy less food and you will waste less food.
-Accept imperfect-looking food. Tell your grocery store to put it out and/or buy from other sources.
-Food is still good past the “best used by and expiration dates” — use the smell and taste test.
-Bring your leftovers home from eating out (be sure to bring your own takeout container).
-Compost: Ramsey County is bringing curbside composting to consumers in late 2022/2023. Drop-off sites are available now.
Northeast Metro Climate Action (NEMCA) recently held an educational event on Food Waste. You can find the full video on Facebook at https://fb.watch/av6nte6Dt6/ or on its website http://northeastmetroclimateaction.org/food-waste-event-video/
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
