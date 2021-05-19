PUD needs more scrutiny
I want to thank the Vadnais Heights Press for making a sincere effort to provide residents with an unbiased source of local news. But Bear Avenue North residents have questioned the information in the April 28 article “Neighbors push back against Bluebird Grove PUD.”
The planned unit development (PUD) proposal by Martin Harstad would use an easement that has been “unopened” since 1939 for a road and a stormwater basin. Both the road and basin would be used solely for the benefit of the PUD. The retaining wall and berm that were mentioned would also be used solely for the PUD and would provide no benefit to current residents.
Martin Harstad states he can extend the current Bear Avenue North cul-de-sac using a straight plat (comply with all city and state codes). So why does the Blue Bird Grove PUD use the Bear Avenue North easement for Basin 3? This basin should be on the PUD property being subdivided.
Neither the proposed extension of Bear Avenue North nor the creation of stormwater Basin 3 are authorized uses of the unopened easement in the Vadnais Heights Comprehensive Plan. The article seems to suggest that Vadnais Heights’ Comprehensive Plan is no more than a wish list. If this were true, residents would not have authorized the expense to create the Comprehensive Plan (and certainly would not authorize it in the future). The 2040 Comprehensive Plan shows the unopened easement as a trail or open space, not a road or basin. There are other elements of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan that relate to this PUD that are in dispute as well, and residents have been working to resolve them.
Residents of Bear Avenue North have been working with the mayor and the members of the Vadnais Heights City Council to resolve all of these issues.
Troy Kunze
Vadnais Heights
Protocol for pullovers
We hear about all the different reactions that are happening when there is a police stop. What is the protocol for each of us to follow when stopped by the police? What are the rules that are to be followed?
We were told years ago to put the window down and place our hands on the steering wheel. Has this changed? If it has, let’s all get updated! We should all know what the proper rules are and when stopped, follow them.
We are fortunate to have outstanding police departments in our area.
Maybe the police department here in White Bear Lake would be willing to bring us up to date on the proper action the auto driver should follow. We would like to see it printed in our newspapers for all to see.
Gene and Shirley Ruehle
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.