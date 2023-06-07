Appreciate golf column
Thank you, Betsy Larey, for your helpful and encouraging golf articles. As winter finally gave way to spring, I was looking forward to reading your column and was pleased to see it in the May 24 issue of the White Bear Press. Hopefully we can all see some improvement in our games in 2023 and have fun doing so.
Jeff Hovis
Hugo
Great Memorial Day articles, events
Thank you for the very informative and interesting articles written by Debra Neutkens and Noelle Olson regarding the Memorial Day program and military history. Because of those articles, I attended the Memorial Day program at Union Cemetery, a first for me. Keep up the good work, Debra and Noelle.
Watching the Civil War reenactors was impressive. Imagine wearing wool suits while fighting the Civil War in the hot Southern heat. The program was well done. Thanks to the men and women who worked on presenting this event. And, thanks to our veterans who fought for our freedom, and continue to do so. America has always been great, and still is.
Bernice Caruth
White Bear Lake
Thank you to legislators
There have been many articles recently listing all the things that passed this Legislative session. It has been challenging to keep up! What is not challenging for me to express is my appreciation for a legislative session that has ended years of gridlock in our state. We finally have a bonding bill that funds substantial projects right here in our local community as well as reaches into all corners of the state. We have funding for education that finally takes inflation into account and provides much-needed nutrition and mental health for our kids. There is help for those who really need it with child tax credits and rebate checks, and a focus on workers and their loved ones with paid family and medical leave. Legislators are protecting our democracy with enhanced voting rights, protecting women’s reproductive rights and respecting the rights of our LGBTQ community. And we can’t forget the Legislature passed the most historic climate bill in decades, protecting our air/water and soil. The list of accomplishments is longer, but I think you get my point.
Thank you to our legislative leaders (my legislators are Sen. Heather Gustafson and Rep. Brion Curran) for working tirelessly on these issues for years and never giving up, and getting them over the finish line. And thank you to all my friends and neighbors who cared about the issues and voted for the change we are now seeing.
Don Sonsalla
White Bear Lake
Students not held accountable
The new White Bear Lake Area High School way. Attendance doesn’t matter. It’s kept, but there are no consequences. In fact many students, a growing number, come and go as they wish and rarely attend class.
On-time work doesn’t matter. There are no consequences for handing in work late; teachers have to take it and grade it as if it was submitted on time.
Plagiarism is frowned upon. If you’re caught, the consequence is you have to redo the work. Really, a second chance to get an A just by not copying the work!
Test scores don’t matter. Do poorly? Just take advantage of your guaranteed test retake, more than once if you wish.
Semester end dates don’t matter. Don’t get a passing grade percentage by the end of the semester? Don’t fret, we’ll give you an extra two weeks to redo or retake anything you want or need to in order to pass.
Your GPA is cooked? Worried about an “I” grade hurting your GPA? Don’t be silly, “NG” is the “new F,” “D-“ is still what it’s always been, but an “I” grade is magical! You see, it doesn’t mean you did poorly, it just means that you didn’t finish. We can’t let something not finished affect your GPA, so we simply ignore it.
But hey, look at our graduation rate! Strive for Excellence.
Michael McKenzie
Birchwood
We are the government
I have to chuckle whenever I read a letter blasting “all the evil in our government” and to “be on the right side of God” (Annemarie and Jim Foley, May 31).
It was over a century ago that President Teddy Roosevelt (an “old school” Republican, if I recall) said, “We are all the government, you and I.”
Where you stand with God is a personal matter, but if we believe the government has failed us, we have no one to blame but ourselves.
Tom Clark
Mahtomedi
Don’t play race card
I have never responded to a letter in your paper, but the response to Patrick Kenny’s letter from Cathi Kendra was disturbing to me. The letter from him had nothing to do with race, it had to do with the fact that President Biden has serious cognitive issues and, if elected, he would not be able to run this country for a second term. Kamala Harris, from what I’ve seen, is ill-equipped to handle the responsibility. It has nothing to do with race. There are many Black women who are very capable of handling the job, it’s just not her. So quit playing the race card.
John Cundy
White Bear Lake
Response to letter
My reference to Kamala Harris becoming president had nothing to do with race. It had everything to do with her embarrassing performance in her present job. She has shown no aptitude to perform the duties of the president of the United States.
I have no problem with a woman of any racial background having the proper faculties for the job. Someone like Carol Swain. A woman who did not graduate from high school, got her G.E.D. and went on to become a professor at Vanderbilt.
Just as an aside, the last 26 years before my retirement I worked in a medical clinic. The clinic catered to people of all races and nationalities. I have some very dear friends who are Black as well as many other ethnic backgrounds. I would give them the shirt off my back, and I know they would do the same for me.
I obviously should have worded my statement differently. But let me also say you should not have jumped to your conclusion without trying to find the facts.
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
