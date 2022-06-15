PAID LETTER
Where is Senator?
This question has been asked here before, but it must be asked again: Where is Sen. Roger Chamberlain? As a teacher, I know the signs of someone who isn’t doing their homework, but I’d hoped for better from the man entrusted with our children’s education. However, Sen. Chamberlain failed to uphold his end of a bipartisan agreement to propose the K-12 education funding bill. Democrats brought their proposal on time. But where was Sen. Chamberlain, who chairs the committee? Not only did he fail to bring forward a proposal as he had committed to, but he failed to even show up to the bill’s hearing on May 18. Just like a student who fails to do their homework and doesn’t show up for class when that homework is due.
Unlike Sen. Chamberlain, I tuned in to the Omnibus Education Policy and Supplemental bill hearing. I listened to senators from across Minnesota plead for what students in their districts need right now: Mental health resources. Safety. Meals. I heard these requests, but where was Sen. Chamberlain, who should have been advocating for our students here in White Bear Lake?
If Sen. Chamberlain had been present, he would have heard as Minnesota’s Education Commissioner explained that the literacy program Sen. Chamberlain described in this newspaper falls far short of meeting the needs of our students and fails to provide adequate training and coaching for teachers. He would have learned that his only idea for supporting our students wasn’t adequate. But he didn’t come to class.
It’s getting close to the end of the semester—er, legislative session. Sen. Chamberlain, why aren’t you doing the work you were elected to do?
Cathy Crea
White Bear Lake
Ditch the drive-thru
Here are four good reasons to ditch the drive-thru at local fast food chains:
1. It’s summer! Get out of your car and enjoy the fresh air. You might even add 100 steps to your daily total. You know you could use it.
2. Gas is expensive! How much is it costing you to waste gas idling in line?
3. It’s Green! Every minute you don’t run your car in line, there is less pollution and greenhouse gases going into our hometown air.
4. It’s good politics! The less gas we use, the more you help the world’s gas supply. If everyone does a little, we can accomplish a lot.
Scott Lingle
White Bear Lake
Gas price anger
I was filling my truck today and noticed an "I Did That!" sticker pointing to a $4.69 per gallon price display. For me, the once small and amusing display of disobedience has changed to a reminder how good things were not too long ago, and how bad they are now. From abundance to scarcity in what seems like a blink of an eye.
I could be angry over the aftermath of the Left’s war on oil. The pipeline closures, the killing of leases, permits, and exploration on public lands. The lack of foresight to prepare our oil-driven economy for this giant leap toward cleaner more sustainable energy.
I could be angry over record inflation, further pushing gas prices to summer vacation-smashing heights.
I could be angry over Democrats stopping a bill to suspend the state gas tax last March, or trying to pass a 70% fuel tax increase, potentially adding $1.7 billion to the $70 million already collected from us every month.
I have chosen to focus that worthless anger toward making the changes I want by getting involved in local politics.
I will volunteer my time, effort and a little money to the Elliot Engen campaign for State Representative. I believe Elliot Engen will represent me, a hardworking, blue-collar guy with a 30-mile work commute.
Elliot supports suspending the state gas tax to give immediate relief at the pump. He supports a broad "all of the above" approach to energy solutions, including more oil production. He supports giving immediate, long-term tax relief to help working people like me cope with energy costs. On a personal level, he seems like he has an abundance of common sense — clearly, a scarcity these days.
Next time you want to punch that Joe Biden sticker, please remember you can choose to focus that anger into momentum for change in your favor by getting involved.
It works for me.
Chris MacIntosh
White Bear Township
Fly the flag
Flag Day is celebrated June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The flag’s alternating red and white stripes represent the original 13 colonies. Its 50 white stars on a blue field represent the 50 states. The colors on the flag represent the following: red, valor and bravery; white, purity and innocence; blue, vigilance, perseverance and justice. The flag of the United States of America is a symbol of freedom and liberty. Show your patriotism by flying your flag.
White Bear Lake VFW Post 1782
Cdr. George Brown
Auxiliary President Joan Mample
Vote for candidates with plans for change
I think we can all agree that the prices at the pump are less than ideal. Even for people who drive electric cars, bike or walk, these prices have a significant impact on our everyday expenses. It wasn’t that long ago that a dozen standard eggs were closer to $1; now, you’re lucky to find them for twice that. Other foods are simply gone from the shelves of our local stores because there aren’t enough trucking companies that can afford to stay in business.
I opted to ride the school bus despite the loud kids and uncomfortable seats to chaperone a recent field trip because I realized that driving myself would have been at least $30-40 just in fuel. The cost of bus transportation will soon be unaffordable for our schools. They have already increased the walking distance for students next year, and state statutes allow them to increase it even more. We could have kindergarten students walking 2 miles each way, even in the bitter cold of winter.
How are parents supposed to get their kids to soccer games and school concerts if they are struggling to put food on the table? Forget the summer road trips for some quality family time. Even the daily commute will start to be unaffordable for many. Wage increases simply can’t outpace the cost-of-living increases we’ve seen this past year.
Our community constantly cries “equity,” yet we continue to elect individuals that make policies that hurt the low-income and fixed-income households the most. When will we stop voting for empty promises and start looking for the people that have real plans for change?
Rebekah Bradfield
White Bear Lake
Learn about scams
We recently received a phone call that sounded like a scam, so we followed the old-adage, "Look before you leap." It was a scam, and no money was lost and no one was hurt.
I recommend everyone learn all they can about scams!
Gary Zweig
White Bear Lake
Administration fails the American people
No matter your lifestyle, your hobbies, your income, your political affiliation — the current economy, record-breaking gas prices that are DAILY setting records, and inflation rates not seen in over 40 years ARE affecting your life. And not in a good way. All of us are affected. But the ones hit the hardest and suffering the most are the lower-income and fixed-income families and individuals.
Economist Dan Sichel, an economist at Wellesley College, was quoted on May 11, 2022, in an article from npr.org, as follows:
“Typically food and gasoline and housing are a bigger share of total spending for lower-income households than for higher-income households.” He stated also that another critical factor is that those with lower incomes tend to pay higher prices, even for similar items. They may be less able (with gas prices as they are) to travel to cheaper priced stores and take advantage of sales and seasonal discounts.
Another expert quoted in the same article, Chris Waller, who sits on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, concedes that if layoffs happen, they’re likely to hurt the same people who are most affected by our continually rising prices caused by unheard-of inflation rates for everything a consumer buys.
And WHAT, EXACTLY, is the current administration doing to help the citizens of our country with these staggering issues of inflation, daily gas rate hikes, and an out-of-control economic picture? Biden stated, “I know that families all across America are hurting. I know you’ve got to be frustrated. I know. I can taste it.” Ah, excuse me, WHAT? You can TASTE IT? About what one would expect, coming from a man who, on his FIRST DAY IN OFFICE, 01/20/2021, signed seven executive orders to end our energy independence initiatives instated by our former administration. Keystone XL Pipeline revoked, ANWR, restricting domestic oil production on all oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and WOTUS, which expanded the ability to produce energy domestically.
One week later, 01/27/2021, he signed six MORE orders relating to eliminating fossil fuel subsidies and attacking oil and gas products domestically. Hmmm, are you getting what’s happened here yet? This administration has been an ABSOLUTE failure on ALL FRONTS of American life, affecting the most vulnerable and least equipped to handle these economic, inflationary and out-of-control gas and oil price gouging. Because he wanted an end to what was working. And we see what is NOT working, and we are all victims in this warped, sick, pandering to certain groups and elitists. Never has an administration cared less about its people. Their lives, their jobs, their economic freedom. And the most vulnerable are getting hit the hardest.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Lake
