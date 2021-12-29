Thanks for support
We would like to thank the generous members of our community who supported our coat drive for the Union Gospel Mission and over 300 toys donated for the Toys for Tots program. What an incredible town supporting local business and families in need. We are honored to be part of the White Bear community.
Bill Foussard
Owner, White Bear Country Inn and Rudy’s Redeye Grill
