No masks for security personnel
I just found out that the federal government is not issuing face masks for federal employees at vital buildings to some Homeland Security personnel.
If they want them, they are told to buy their own.
What a travesty, as these are our frontline security personnel, responsible for physically wanding people at security for weapons prior to entry into these “secure” buildings.
Something is amiss here.
Dave Brockel
White Bear Township
Grateful new subscriber
Thank you for your wonderful paper. I enjoy it so much. Also thank you for 30-plus years of delivering it to me for free.
I have always felt I can’t afford to subscribe but as I hear of hometown publications falling by the wayside I can’t afford not to subscribe.
When I saw your note on the front page I had to respond.
Over the years I have gotten two of my best jobs from ads in your paper, and my family and I have always advertised our garage sales and other sales in your paper with much success.
A subscription to your paper is money well spent. I will encourage everyone I know to do so.
Thank you!
Cheyenne Dailey
White Bear Lake
Celebrate Earth Day with a movie
On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, I am grateful for readers who submitted letters the past few months standing up for science with regard to the climate crisis. In support of these efforts, I would like to alert everyone to a very good resource on this topic: Climate Change – The Facts. This BBC movie narrated by David Attenborough will be airing on PBS Channel 2 at 7 p.m. April 22 and again at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 26 on TPT-Life. With all in-person activities celebrating Earth Day canceled, inviting friends and family to watch this movie and discussing its implications is a great option.
Steve Jorissen, Ph.D.
Vadnais Heights
(Editor’s note: Jorissen is president of Northeast Metro Climate Action)
Minnesota keeping virus at bay
Two letters to the editor (submitted by William Pearson and Heather Gustafson) which appeared April 15, 2020 in the White Bear/Vadnais Heights newspaper were critical of Vadnais Heights Councilman Greg Urban. Councilman Urban had submitted a letter in the April 1 paper in which he was critical of Gov. Walz’s handling of the pandemic.
In his letter, “Have Gov. Walz and Democrats gone crazy?” Councilman Urban laments the fact that he has had to lay off over 100 of his employees. I am sympathetic to Mr. Urban’s plight. The economic damage caused by this pandemic is without a doubt horrendous.
Where Councilman Urban goes wrong is where he places the blame on Gov. Walz (and the Democrats). How has our state performed? Minnesota deaths as of this day, April 17, sit at 94 or about one-half fewer deaths than other states of a comparable size. I know it is more complicated than this, but I think I can safely say that as far as prevention and containment, Minnesota is among the best or may be the best. As far as the economy, Pew Report (April 9, 2020) says “Minnesota, Utah among states best prepared for Coronavirus Economic Upheaval.” This may not correlate directly to Mr. Urban’s business, but as a Minnesota citizen we must look at it in aggregate (we are all in this together).
I have also seen and reports that say Minnesota’s economic damage in comparison to other states is somewhere in the middle. Much depends on the source and what factors were used to make the comparison.
To further support his argument, Councilman Urban says China, with a population much bigger than the U.S., has had “80,000 cases and 3,000 deaths.” The U.S. currently is sitting at about 31,000 deaths (more by the time you read this). So, what do these numbers tell you about the accuracy of China’s reported numbers?
In conclusion, I hope that we can all (including our local government officials) support Gov. Walz in his efforts to contain this virus.
Ronald Garceau
Vadnais Heights
Celebrate volunteers
Without volunteers donating their time and passion to causes they care about, many nonprofits would struggle to accomplish their missions. Faced with tight budgets and generally short-staffed, our local nonprofits turn to volunteers to “make it happen.” That’s why the third week of every April, we take time to celebrate volunteers and volunteering with National Volunteer Month and National Volunteer Week.
We know it is hard right now, with volunteers sequestered at home, for many of our local nonprofits to devise alternative delivery methods for their services or even be forced to forego providing some services altogether. We also know that our community members, who are used to actively volunteering, may be frustrated by not being able to do so. Now, maybe more than ever, we can truly appreciate our volunteers and the critical roles they play in our community.
So, on behalf of the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and all our nonprofit partners, a big thank you to all of you who make volunteering an important part of your lives. You are truly making it happen!
David Swanson
Executive Director, Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation
