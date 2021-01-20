Unjustified attack
Not sure what a recent letter attacking Carter Johnson for being more “green” was trying to accomplish. Carter wrote about using less energy and water, and reducing costs and pollution by his company and family. Maybe some folks enjoy polluting and wasting money, but Carter simply pointed out that he felt better reducing both. As Carter’s neighbor for most of the past 26 years, calling him smug and self-righteous couldn’t be further from the truth; he’s among the least judgmental people I’ve known over the past 60 years.
The letter writer appears to have a dubious grip on reality, given most of what he wrote. Rigorous life-cycle analysis by the U.S. National Engineering Council shows electric cars use half the energy of gasoline alternatives, even when factoring in mining, battery production and disposal. Half. Lazard, a large Wall Street analyst, says the electric advantage will only increase because unsubsidized costs of renewable power are now lower than electricity from coal and oil.
Improved air quality is an even bigger benefit. Air pollution is an unappreciated drag on our health and economy. The U.S. National Institute of Health estimates that air pollution causes about 200,000 U.S. citizens to die about 10 years early each year. Said another way, air pollution causes more early deaths than Alzheimer’s disease, suicides, homicides, or all accidents. Air pollution reduces lung function, increases heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and triggers asthma. Added treatment costs run into the billions each year, costs that will be reduced in direct proportion to electric motors replacing gas ones. Google “NIH air pollution” or “CDC air pollution” if you don’t believe it. Or open your car windows and spend an hour driving close behind a school bus or, better yet, riding a bicycle.
There is no shame in trying to be more frugal with his money and resources with safer, more reliable technology. As production scales up, prices will drop, and most of us will be “green” with electric cars. Then we’ll all be guilty of common sense, well, except for those intrinsically opposed to progress, or beholden to “alternative facts.”
Paul Bolstad
White Bear Lake
Surface water issues a problem
Late Dec. the Minnesota Court of Appeals issued a decision upholding many of the findings and orders of the Trial Court in the White Bear Lake case. The major finding was that the DNR is going to have to examine the water allocations for area cities. This could touch off another round of litigation and ultimately change the amount of groundwater cities can use.
This raises questions about what White Bear Lake, White Bear Township, Hugo and Mahtomedi have done to begin planning for the transition to the use of surface water.
This opinion seems to me to be another layer of cement on the top of the coffin for their continued use of well water. The time/effort/money spent on this litigation has to be very significant. The likely result is that they are going to face the possibility of DNR restrictions on future allocations. That will mean that they can ask for a contested case hearing and that process alone will take months. An unfavorable result in that process can be litigated, and more time and money will be spent.
In the meantime, significant portions of Washington County are facing huge problems with 3M PFAS in their wells. Discussions reported in articles indicate that the St. Paul Regional Water System is being looked at by some of the municipalities as a solution. That resource has a lot of capacity, but it isn't unlimited. What happens if Oakdale and Woodbury contract for so much of the capacity that there isn't enough left for White Bear Lake and the township? Is the Met Council considering the creation of a new surface water system using Mississippi water to solve the problem?
Is anyone from White Bear Lake or the township even considering this, or are they so focused on the litigation?
All of these things were dealt with in detail in the litigation. But so far there has been no news about what White Bear Lake, White Bear Township, Mahtomedi and Hugo are doing to prepare.
Tom Weyandt
White Bear Lake
