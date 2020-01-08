Helping planet better for you, bank account
I appreciated your coverage of the Will Steger event. Responding to the letters to the editor: Ron Klick claims to seek out sources that do not have an ulterior motive, then cites “Inconvenient Facts” from a disinformation campaign perpetrated by fossil fuels.
Zweig’s letter asks about causes, effects and solutions to global warming. The cause is excess heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere (notably carbon dioxide and methane), beginning with the Industrial Revolution and the lifestyle it has afforded us. The effects are in the news daily: unprecedented melting in polar regions leading to rising sea levels and coastal flooding worldwide; arid regions becoming drier, causing loss of arable land and widespread forest fires. Warming oceans are leading to increased moisture in the atmosphere, which means stronger storms.
Locally, it was the wettest year ever: ponds spilled over onto roads, as never seen in 25 years of living in this area. Trees and birds (even loons) that have been part of our northern environment will no longer be here in a warmer climate, while unwanted invasive species move up from the south.
Thankfully, there are things we can do to make a difference. First is awareness that every choice we make has an impact. “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” started in the ’70s, and still applies today. The great news is that choices that help the planet also tend to be better for you and for your bank account. As a follow-up to Steger, the Environmental Stewardship Team at St. Andrew’s will provide forums to consider ways we can live cleaner and healthier lives.
From 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21, we’ll have some experts share ideas on our choices around food and waste, providing daily opportunities for improvement. On March 24, home and transportation will be discussed. Yard and garden will be the topic May 5. Please join us in the Great Hall at 900 Stillwater Road for these informative evenings. We need action.
This is my first letter to the editor, and my motive is stewardship of the beautiful creation God has provided us to care for, to reduce suffering now and for future generations … no hidden agenda.
Laurie Windisch
Stillwater
More inconvenient facts
I would like to thank all of those who took time to read my last letter to the editor titled “Inconvenient Facts on Climate Change.” Admittedly, it is not the most popular position on the issue; however, it is one in need of being considered in a free society.
Now, if I may frame the most important question. It's not "Is there climate change?"; rather, it’s "Is climate change now driven primarily by human actions?" A response to my recent letter pointed out that “90% of the actively published scientists agree that climate change is caused by human activities.”
In fact, the primary paper which has been used by Al Gore, John Kerry and many other alarmists was written by Australian researcher John Cook and a group of self-proclaimed “citizen scientists” in 2013. They claimed to have reviewed 11,994 peer-viewed papers written between 1991 and 2011, which concluded the consensus view that 97.1% of scientists believe climate change is man-made.
However, by May 2014 meteorologist Dr. Roy Spencer was the first of many to note that even in the papers that accepted the premise of man-made global warming, they did not mention CO2 impacts on the temperatures, stating the methodology is flawed. This study contains claims that aren't substantiated in these peer-reviewed papers. (“The myths of climate change 97%” Wall Street Journal).
In 2015, after reviewing Cook's data, an analysis by Margaret Thatcher's adviser, Christopher Monckton, found only 41 of the 11,944 papers endorsed the idea of man-made climate change.
Therefore, I state Inconvenient Fact No. 30: Only 0.3% of published scientists stated in their papers that recent warming was mostly attributable to mankind.
M.I.T. climate scientist Richard Lindze explained that the psychological need for the 97% claim is meant to satisfy the non-expert that he or she has no need to understand science.
In 2010 Dr. Lindze testified before Congress that NAS (National Academy of Sciences) is virtually 100% dependent on the government for its funding. Therefore, "if the government wants carbon control, that is the answer the academics will provide." Consensus claims are being used as "propaganda" tool by politicians to help fund scientists.
Inconvenient Fact No. 31: Science is not consensus and consensus is not science.
Ron Klick
White Bear Lake
Thank you to
TEDxMahtomedi speakers
A huge thank you to the 11 remarkable people who spoke at TEDxMahtomedi 2019. Each had an amazing story to tell, and each invested tremendous amounts of time into preparing to tell it well. It truly was a world-class event that did our community proud! You can watch the videos at z.umn.edu/txm2019.
Mary Hoff
Grant
Mass delusion about CO2
I write this letter in response to the most recent diatribe published against anyone who might disagree with alarmist climate change doctrine. And, doctrine it has become with mostly invalidated claims about the overwhelming "findings of the scientific community worldwide." In fact, nothing could be further from the truth in terms of consensus. This particular letter writer went so far as to make a claim that the concentration of CO2 in our atmosphere "never has gone into the range we are now seeing" (wrong by a wide margin). Let's look at the words of a preeminent scientist that this letter writer somehow missed, Dr. Ron Lindze — American atmospheric physicist and Alfred P. Sloan Professor of Meteorology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — who states rather emphatically:
“What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world — that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.”
Additionally, those who are so "informed" about the relationship between anthropogenic CO2 and climate change need to study the Planck-Schwarschild curve (please look it up) that demonstrates that there is very little difference in so-called "radiative forcing" or backward reflection of heat by greenhouse gases between CO2 concentrations of 400 and 800 ppm. In other words, the greenhouse warming effect of CO2 has already been achieved. This chart is not in dispute. These are, indeed, inconvenient facts, and I would suggest that some of the so-called "scholars" writing letters and series in the local newspapers take a careful look at the physics before saying that the "debate is over."
We all want a clean world, but please do not weaponize the weather or climate for political purposes. Censorship has no place in a free society.
Christopher Foley
Dellwood
