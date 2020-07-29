Paid Letter
Champion for education
I strongly support Sen. Chuck Wiger in the primary election and urge all readers who live in Senate District 43 to give him their vote. As a parent and classroom teacher, I know that education is crucial for our democracy and future workforce. Sen. Wiger is a champion for education and thus will get my vote.
Sen. Wiger has led efforts resulting in increased resources for schools, school safety, full-day kindergarten, early education opportunities, greater transparency, water conservation curriculum, increased opportunities for teachers of color, and much more.
In addition, Sen. Wiger has received many honors for his efforts as a legislator. He has received many awards from groups representing education, health care, racial equity and justice, veterans, as well as business and environmental groups. He is proudly endorsed again by Education Minnesota.
I appreciate that he has visited my classroom, plus many others in our school district. He consistently works with parents, staff and the community. He listens, learns and leads.
Students are our future. Support our schools and community. Please vote with me for Sen. Chuck Wiger in the primary.
Karin Hogen
White Bear Lake
Indignation unfounded
It must be an election year, with the District 38 senate seat viewed as a trophy. How else to explain the measure of high dudgeon on display?
However, a few items in the most recent volley of letters caught my attention. First, the accusation that Sen. Chamberlain, like President Trump, is operating purely from political considerations in seeking to have schools open is, well, a political consideration. The letter writer’s substantiation is weakened by the “fact” that he used the White House press secretary’s statement, “Science shouldn’t get in the way of schools reopening.” That was the headline. Her arguments seemed (to me, at least) the opposite, supported by various scientific sources.
Second, another letter writer mentioning the senator’s “unfitness for office,” predicated merely on a nebulous and uncorroborated anecdote, is nothing more than a smear, not at all worthy of public consumption.
High dudgeon itself is at best an empty gesture. But when it is supported by questionable or unprincipled arguments, it moves people onto the low road. Would that we’d expect more of ourselves, and each other.
I’ve had the privilege of knowing the senator for the last decade and find him a man of conscience, principle and industry. One of the burdens of public life has to be enduring those who make confident assertions, as if they know the person, when in reality they don’t. Let’s invest the time and energy to do it right.
Jim Nash
White Bear Lake
Education, not propaganda
Instead of going along with the feel-good mask-wearing propaganda, let’s look at some quotes from scientific studies regarding the use of masks to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in the May 2020 edition of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Vol. 26, No. 5. “Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on the transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.”
Also, an infectious disease research study in BMJ Journals Vol. 5, Issue 4, did a randomized controlled study with full-time health care workers in selected high-risk wards using various masks. Their study found that, “The rates of all infection outcomes were highest in the cloth mask arm. … The results caution against the use of cloth masks … moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection.”
Furthermore, in an article titled, “Commentary: Masks for all for COVID-19 not based on sound data,” from CIDRAP of the University of Minnesota, states, “Our review of several relevant studies indicates that cloth masks will be ineffective at preventing SARS-CoV-2.”
A “study” from University of California-Berkley and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology showing that masks can reduce the spread by 80% is, in fact, NOT a true randomized controlled study at all, but rather a computer model. We all know how inaccurate those can be.
Even if there are legitimate randomized controlled studies supporting the use of masks, with the other studies pointing to the contrary, the science should then be deemed inconclusive. The honest thing to do would be to educate people with science from both sides and let them make an informed, personal decision.
If you want to wear a face mask because it makes you feel better, I respect your decision.
But can we please stop with the wrongful judgment and name-calling of those that have reviewed the science and still choose not to wear a mask?
Mayor: It would certainly help if you did not call your constituents who choose not to wear a mask “thoughtless and reckless,” since it simply is not true.
The science shows it.
Stephanie Greene
White Bear Lake
Don't change, learn from past
In response to an earlier letter referring to the recent trend to simply remove statues perceived by some as racist as a “cultural reboot,” I would suggest this trend is little more than revisionist history and may do more harm than good.
Our history is all of ours. It cannot be selectively chipped away to make certain groups feel better.
Knowledge and understanding of our history can provide a more solid foundation for addressing the wounds of our past. Sweeping our past under the rug doesn’t change it.
Author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer said, “Change the way you look at things, and the things you look at will change.”
Let’s learn from our past, not sweep it under the rug.
Jim Guarnera
Pine Springs
History matters
Independence Day came and went with little fanfare. Even the Press bumped the mention of our national holiday to the back pages — almost as if to say it's old news, hardly relevant. That is part of the problem.
History Matters. Many of our citizens are woefully lacking when it comes to knowing and recalling our rich heritage and history, and many students today are not being taught even the basics of American history. The revision of history that has occurred has taken great liberties to change America's story, with all its triumphs and flaws, rather than accurately recount it. Look at the 1619 Project, a curriculum launched by the New York Times for American History that is being promoted for students and introduced to our schools. It reorders our understanding of history with many distortions and dismisses historical facts counter to their narrative, which is unbalanced in applying current ideologies to past events.
I won’t argue the fact that our history has had its share of both injustices and noble ideas. Should we not then judge its entire scope, honestly acknowledging that we strive to self-correct and learn from our failings, but also celebrate our remarkable contributions and accomplishments as a nation? Truthfulness demands that we acknowledge both, as the complete story of our journey.
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Arthur Schlesinger said, "History is to the nation, as memory is to the individual." Living in America, we have been the most free, most prosperous country in world history, with more individual freedoms and opportunity, which is rare. But we are in danger of forgetting how we got here. America is not perfect, but we have persevered for 244 years striving continually to live up to the best in America’s creation and its intended freedoms. Without the true narrative of our history as our reference, we don't know where we came from nor in what direction we are going.
Karl Marx, the Father of Communism, advocated for the idea of “deconstruction”— separating people from their historical past so you can reconstruct society the way you want to. He said, "The first battlefield is the rewriting of history," and "Take away the heritage of a people, and they are easily persuaded." Look no further than these examples: the French Revolution, Hitler and Nazi Germany, Stalin's Soviet Union and, more recently, Venezuela.
With all that we have been facing as a nation these past months, you may think it could not happen here, but it can and is happening here. It can fundamentally transform a country and its way of life and all that we hold dear and sacred.
Melissa Johnson
White Bear Township
Need closer review of study for Lake Avenue
White Bear Lake is indeed a scenic gem. There are very few places that make it possible for walkers, joggers, bicyclists, skaters and motorists to view the beautiful lake freely. However, Lake Avenue enables everyone — in addition to the residents of Lake Avenue — to appreciate White Bear Lake year-round.
Whenever returning from downtown White Bear, I usually take Lake Avenue. Usually there are a few walkers and several bicyclists, depending on the time of day. However, on Memorial Day weekend, Lake Avenue was exceptionally crowded. The weather was perfect: 69-80 degrees, and there was little or no precipitation on the long weekend.
With no restaurants open for dine-in, state parks closed and no Memorial Day festivities, a stroll, bike ride or drive through Lake Avenue was done by many more people than usual. In fact, the whole time period in which the study was conducted (from May 12 to June 14) would definitely have been influenced by the lockdown conditions in place during the COVID restrictions for parks, sporting events and travel.
Considering the location of the Eco-Counter at the intersection of Shady Lane and Lake Avenue, how was the count corrected for those people going past the counter on their return trip? It seems this would erroneously double the count. A daily average of 722 pedestrians and 418 bicyclists is skewed since the study was done during the COVID shutdown and included a busy long holiday weekend.
Now that the state has loosened restrictions for parks, dining, traveling, etc., the pedestrian and cyclist traffic is nowhere close to that tabulated erroneously during the COVID shutdown. Lake Avenue should remain open for motorized vehicles. It is not just for walkers, bikers, skaters or dogs. Lake Avenue is here for all to enjoy.
Linda Demeny
White Bear Lake
Cloth masks are false security
Still wondering where in the Constitution it says a small-town mayor can suspend your freedoms on a capricious whim for as long as she wants, based on a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate? Masks do work if they are N95 medical masks; cloth masks offer almost no protection.
Noted Minnesota Health Official Dr. Michael Osterholm puts it in clear perspective in a June 12 YouTube interview on the topics of masks. "If you’re walking across an intersection and a semi comes along and hits you at 50 mph, that’s not good. But if you’re walking across the same intersection and a Ford pickup hits you at 50 mph, that’s not good either." Dr. Osterholm makes it clear that “It’s either N95 or you don’t have protection.”
Unfortunately, something that should be nonpartisan has been weaponized by politicians. I'm all for everyone wearing N95 medical masks to eradicate this COVID-19, but cloth masks ... they're nothing but false security.
Robert Kiewel
White Bear Lake
