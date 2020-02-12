Skeptical of climate change
I am pejoratively labeled a climate denier, placing me on a par with those doubting the historicity or scope of Jewish genocide a few generations ago. This tactic only shows weakness, a lack of substantive justification for the belief climate changers wish to sell.
There are three reasons I can’t swim in their murk. First, the question of science. Early data disingenuousness aside, there are still lingering problems. Years ago a student at the German university where I worked recounted that he had to retake his first-year coursework, as the science had become outdated and he needed to be current. He was studying the well-established discipline of physics, not the nascent study of climate. Science rarely has the last word, as data sets, interpretive grids and computer power and accuracy all are in flux. Apart from omniscience it’s hard to affirm that all variables are known, let alone accurately mapped. Further, I’ve seen a list of hundreds of peer-reviewed studies calling into question various aspects of climate-change assertions. These few points alone suggest that the science supporting climate change is at best more immature than it (or any politician) wishes to confess.
Second, I don’t believe climate-change supporters are out to save the planet. Rather, they seem to be protecting status quo, a point made by numerous developing countries. The Earth doesn’t need our protection (stewardship yes, not protection), as the Creator has built in significant mechanisms to restore it to health in the face of natural disasters (asteroids, earthquakes and volcanoes) and man-made disasters (wars, pollution and poor resource management). If one is inclined toward the gods of evolution, then continued creative destruction will be as it has been. Who are we to alter it? Save-the-planet Messianism is the product of the entertainment industry (including “news”) and, if transgressing its imaginary boundaries, should be viewed with great suspicion. Governance should be predicated on a platform of reality. If we wish to protect existing development, let’s be honest about it and invest wisely.
Third, I am wary of ceding sovereignty in any form to globalist elites. As citizens, we have, individually and corporately, a stewardship of life together. We can work through various volunteer associations or governmental entities to meet our local and regional obligations prudently. Distant governance, however, rules by decree, issuing mandates delivered through their emissaries, the bureaucracy. Controls and accountability are weakened. We too easily then become subjects, sacrificing our birthright for a bowl of pottage. The governance of freedom is too precious to yield to far-away strangers.
For these reasons I retain my skepticism, and I shall wear my label as a badge of honor.
James Nash
White Bear Lake
Preserving history
Kudos to several new homeowners who are saving history in downtown White Bear Lake. The church on Stewart was purchased by a couple who will use it as a residence, making it their home. The original windows were unearthed today when I drove by. It is such a beautiful sight! The couple should be commended on their efforts to save a piece of history!
Gloria Hage
White Bear Lake
Lead dangerous for wildlife
Lead in sinkers used in fishing and ammunition used in hunting are very harmful to wildlife. Did you know that many loons and swans have died from lead positioning after ingesting lead sinkers from the bottom of lakes and rivers in Minnesota? There are many non-lead options that can be used for both fishing and hunting, but many people are not aware. Please help us get the word out! Lead is dangerous and harmful and non-lead options are a great choice.
Ideally, lead sinkers and ammunition would be illegal to use in our state. Our hope is to help bring legislation forward that would do just that. Please contact your local legislator and let them know you want to keep our wildlife safe by banning the use of lead sinkers and ammunition.
Together we can ensure Minnesota remains plentiful in wildlife.
Camdyn Bachmeier, Lily Rosenthal, Lilah Amon and Addy Shimek
Girl Scout Troop 58067
White Bear Lake
Bear’ly Open a great success!
I’d like to acknowledge and thank the leadership and volunteers of the Bear’ly Open this year! Lisa Beecroft, Ken Galloway, Perry Peterson and all the volunteers from White Bear Lake Rotary, White Bear Lake Area Emergency Food Shelf, City of White Bear Public Works, and Parks and Rec. The Bear’ly Open was an incredible event, with so many people working together to raise funds and awareness for the greater White Bear Lake food shelf! The wonderful outcome of this event is helping residents in need in our community. Thanks again for the leadership and volunteer efforts to make this event fun and successful. Activities like this is why the greater White Bear Lake area is so vibrant and special. Neighbors helping neighbors!
Bill Foussard
White Bear Lake
Not ready to fly
Hey J.B. Jr. (Jim Brunzell Jr., Feb. 7 Letters to the Editor, “Senate Republicans sell out”), as former Governor Jesse Ventura would say, go back to mama and suckle a bit longer you high cryer, you ain’t ready to fly.
Luke Michaud
White Bear Lake
Athletics versus the arts: Do they have to be mutually exclusive?
It has been well documented that both sports and the arts help play a major role in developing unique skills. The arts help kids develop empathy and compassion for others. Sports help kids become leaders and work on team-building skills. They both help kids develop self-confidence, a sense of belonging, time management, mental toughness, and so much more.
So, what happens when the two meet and conflict and combine at the same time of year?
Everyone works together to do both! This year, 10-year-old Jake wanted to participate in both youth hockey and Children's Performing Arts' winter musical, “Frozen Jr.” It just so happens that the first weekend of shows and the district playoffs conflicted. Instead of his team being upset Jake would have to miss some very important games, they acted like teammates and stepped up to support their friend. Jake's team, together with their parents, attended the first Sunday afternoon show.
Sometimes we think the two things are mutually exclusive, athletics and the arts. Kids can do both. The skills and accomplishments gained by participating in both, along with the empathy and sportsmanship this team has shown, will be remembered not only by Jake, but by his teammates and all the parents who saw how these kids were able to build the bridge between the arts and sports.
Sharon Hanifl-Lee
Children’s Performing Arts
White Bear Lake
40 years of service
I’d like to extend a thank you and shout out to the White Bear Lake Rotary Club on their 40th Anniversary Celebration. As Rotarians, we are grateful for the many volunteers and long-standing support of so many service, charitable and non-profit organizations in the White Bear Lake Area. We are blessed to preside in a community that possesses a high sense of pride and community spirit, and there is no doubt in my mind that this is due in no small part to the work of these many fine organizations.
Ken Galloway
Rotary Club of WBL
Press Publications: I respect the opinions and community advocacy expressed n most of this week’s letters to the editor, especially the Girl Scout troop raising awareness of the dangers of lead sinkers. While I disagree with the climate denier, at least he wrote in complete sentences. But then I came to Luke Michaud’s vitriolic and nonsensical letter, using a vulgar Ventura quote to make a personal attack without addressing the issue at hand. Did you need to fill a couple column inches? Why publish something that is just a bullying attack with no reference to news or a community topic?
