Elect someone who listens
I have had the pleasure of knowing Elliott Engen over the past decade and in that time it’s become clear that his concern for our community runs deep. As such, I wholeheartedly support his run for state representative.
I was a part of a very competitive vetting process when Elliott first won his party’s endorsement. He was the underdog, and new to politics, but passionate and well-researched on every topic. Elliot won the hearts of those in the room who would have otherwise dismissed an ambitious young man ready to take on so much.
In a time that there seems to be more divisiveness than ever, it is important to elect someone who will listen to constituents, no matter what side of the aisle they are on, and reach logical and reasoned policy decisions. I’ve had some great discussions with Elliott, and I encourage you to do the same before submitting your vote or heading to the polls.
It is my belief that Elliott sincerely understands the primary core of what is right for our district: the care and restoration of our basic community needs during this pandemic, the backing of our local law enforcement and the attention to detail it will take to address a budget deficit our state will be forced to confront. I encourage you to join me in making the best decision for our community: Support Elliott Engen for state representative on or before Nov. 3.
Chris Olson
White Bear Lake
Reason for hope
I support Elliot Engen for state representative of our White Bear Lake community. Elliot grew up on my block, played in my yard, skated on my rink and regularly interacted with my family.
He comes out of an honest, hardworking, Christian home. I have witnessed his maturation and I suggest you meet him. You will find accountability, intelligence and love of God, neighbor and country. Elliot has witnessed the self-indulgence and entitlement that can plague a society. He knows the key to success is discipline. He promotes personal and communal responsibility and he is committed to freedom by supporting law and order.
Elliot is passionate about the small businesses that make our White Bear Lake community unique. He demonstrates a strong desire to make decisions for the good of all, not the individual. His perspective is unique and valuable. Give Elliot a chance to bring people together.
He is the kind of young person we can derive hope from.
Brian Bonin
White Bear Lake
Chamberlain has
earned our support
This letter is written to support our senator, Roger Chamberlain. He has served the constituents of Senate District 38 with his heart and his wisdom. When it was learned Water Gremlin had violated Minnesota Pollution Control air emissions standards, the citizens were rightfully angry and concerned.
Sen. Chamberlain listened to the community, and with all parties, to solve a serious problem. He put politics aside, worked with community members, MPCA and others to author a ban on use of trichlorethylene, a carcinogen, in manufacturing. It was passed and signed by the governor. There was no hesitation in Roger’s actions: he led the negotiations and worked across the aisle to make this a community win. Roger has rightfully earned our support on Nov. 3!
Craig Johnson
Lino Lakes
Reelect Chamberlain
My state senator, Roger Chamberlain, in SD38 has earned my strong support for reelection. I admire his dedication to serve all taxpayers and families, avoiding partisan rancor.
Roger has earned my trust as the Senate's Tax Committee Chair. He prioritized working families by leading passage of tax relief, including a rare cut in the income tax rate.
As a senior, I especially appreciate that most Social Security Minnesota income taxes were eliminated. Sen. Chamberlain also successfully advocated for roads and bridges funding, without raising gasoline taxes and license tab fees as others had proposed.
Sen. Chamberlain's support for schools has gone beyond the increase in per-pupil funding to include funding for school safety improvements.
Even before the Communist Chinese COVID-19 reached Minnesota, Senator Chamberlain worked for bipartisan solutions to deal with the crisis, including that individuals without health insurance get free COVID screening, testing and treatment. Health care providers and first responders were guaranteed workers’ compensation insurance if they contract the virus while performing their jobs.
Our state senator's philosophy is that government must protect and empower us, not make our life more difficult.
We know Sen. Chamberlain's dedication to serve the families of SD38 and that his record of achievements is stellar.
Let's reelect Roger Chamberlain in Senate District 38!
Brian H. Davis
Lino Lakes
Candidate focused
on health care
This COVID season, it was necessary to get one of my sons tested for coronavirus to manage the safety of my father, who was staying with us. We aren't taking our health for granted. In the midst of this scare, I confidently took my son to a testing site, knowing that our health care insurance would cover any necessary payment for this visit and follow-up, not only because of the federal government mandate, but because we are fortunate to have comprehensive insurance.
This has not always been our situation. We have utilized COBRA, negotiated individual coverage through the Minnesota payer market, and had various levels of coverage through employers that have ultimately influenced our health care as some offices, doctors, or hospitals have been effectively "off limits" to us. When your child is sick and needing care, being stymied by coverage is particularly awful. With four kids, we have been in most of the major area hospitals and have struggled during trying times to understand what our insurance plan covers.
In the meantime, I've taken the opportunity to lay out some of these struggles with my neighbor House candidate Elliott Engen. Health care in Minnesota is a particular interest of his, one he has and is spending a great deal time researching and studying. I've found him engaging to talk with, possibly because as he has more recently been in the college atmosphere, he is primed to approach issues from an educational perspective — listening, learning, discussing, debating various ideas and their pros and cons, synthesizing what works and seeking out other positive solutions. He isn't about rhetoric; he is about workable solutions.
He is particularly interested how new innovations, such as telehealth, can help increase accessibility and help expand the market and lower costs, as well as other methods of simplifying the access to care. We discussed how he could impact these issues should he gain the trust of this district.
I encourage you to seek him out for discussion. I think you will find yourself hopeful for the future of Minnesota and the White Bear area.
Heidi Hughes
White Bear Lake
Vote for the ‘givers’
in Birchwood
As a lifelong resident of Birchwood Village, and as a current sitting Birchwood City Council member, I encourage our residents to vote for Ryan Hankins and Mark Foster for City Council and incumbent Mayor Mary Wingfield for mayor.
The ethos of our little city encourages "givers" and discourages "takers". We have a slate of candidates this election cycle that are easily separated by this rather simplistic characterization. The candidates that I endorse are members of our community that are "givers." These are the folks who volunteer out of a sense of duty, not to populate a committee or a council to drive their own agenda or protect their own turf. From membership on the Planning Commission to membership on our Utilities Commission, Foster and Hankins have exhibited leadership and wisdom over the years of service that this community is built upon. Mayor Mary Wingfield is perhaps the most dedicated mayor in Birchwood history. Her tireless efforts and straight-up, bottom-line approach has permitted Birchwood to flourish debt-free while incrementally expanding accoutrements like pickle ball courts and responding to the demand for more kayak racks, all while keeping the sewer service and water flowing efficiently and economically. Her wisdom has saved Birchwood millions, while requiring service providers to respond with value-oriented solutions.
Public administration is growing ever more complex. For a city our size to survive into the future, we must elect folks who are for the greater good while being responsive to citizen concerns. Brevity and drilling down to the real issue driving the conversation is a value to embrace while we carry on leading. I've witnessed this personally with the three candidates I encourage voters to elect this cycle.
As a Birchwood City Council member, I've received lengthy letters written by two of the other candidates that are all about themselves. One proud candidate, with a PhD in education, will write pages peppered with basic grammatical errors about how a kayak will make a swimming beach unsafe. Or advocate for the closure of the only swimming beach in Birchwood this summer, in the very year it has been a relief valve for dozens and dozens of families. Of course, it's a door away from his home. While another candidate, next door, who has been in this community a few years, takes a confrontational approach complete with signature drives — all while taking pleasure in rattling sabers ad nauseum. His most recent want is an improvement to the park within a stone’s throw of his home on the lake. We don't need folks populating the council that build walls on public land and plant trees that crowd public space. We need people of character that put others first and foremost: it is foundational to what the community of Birchwood is.
In Birchwood we like to keep it simple, not stupid. That is why I've paid to have this letter of endorsement published in hope that our little community can do the people's work efficiently and responsively.
Please vote for Ryan Hankins, Mark Foster and Mary Wingfield in the upcoming city election. I encourage Birchwood residents to read each candidate's profile and be informed this November. We have a tremendous community. Let's celebrate giving, not taking, this election cycle. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Jonathan Fleck
Birchwood
Vadnais Heights needs
new leadership
I first met the Vadnais Heights City Council on May 19 during the “Open to Public” portion of the council meeting. I was representing community members disgusted by the secret resolution they wrote in April calling for removal of COVID-19 restrictions. All five members voted for it, which is concerning since they hid it from the public, admitted later that business leaders didn’t ask for it and, most importantly, were willing to put our city at risk during a pandemic. What happened during that meeting was appalling. I would invite you to search YouTube for “Vadnais Heights City Council May 19, 2020” and see for yourself.
What strikes me with this council is the contrast between their public front and what they do behind the scenes. Patricia Youker ran as a neighbor protesting a housing development, then voted for it when she got into office. Greg Urban uses his position to prop up his political beliefs and advocate for his business interests. Let’s talk about the two people up for reelection: Whenever we need Heidi Gunderson to step up and be a leader, she drops the ball. Bob Morse wants us to think he’s an independent public servant but has yet to vote no on a single vote. Both are campaigning on a Community Engagement Committee that hasn’t met once. Both allowed a beloved restaurant to be replaced by another liquor store. Both approved another housing development. Neither seems to be interested in listening to the voters.
Per usual, Morse and other members are belittling residents on social media now. They want you to think our city is fine and that it’s a group of neighbors causing trouble when, in fact, City Council is the group causing division in our city. Morse and Gunderson need to be voted out.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
Stout for Mahtomedi
School Board
Stacey Stout has been an excellent member of the Mahtomedi School Board. As a lifelong resident and graduate of Mahtomedi, I am very appreciative of Stacey’s work to ensure that the district’s academic excellence remains strong and graduates are prepared for post-secondary success.
A strength of Mahtomedi is the engaged community. As an elected board member, Stacey is very engaged in board meetings and asks thought-provoking questions. She welcomes input from parents and the community to encourage collaboration and innovation. Stacey has a pragmatic approach to finding solutions for needs in our district and is committed to the efficient use of school funding.
Stacey brings a unique set of skills to the board. She is the mother of two middle school boys and a seasoned attorney. She has a passion for education equity and works on behalf of all students. I feel confident that our children are well-served in this district and I support Stacey in her reelection to the Mahtomedi School Board.
Joe & Allyson Sellwood
Mahtomedi
Young, not irrelevant.
We keep hearing how imperative it is for young adults to get involved in the political process to understand how decisions are made and impact our lives. I have known Elliott Engen for many years and in our discussions, I recognize his firm grasp of policies currently on the books, as well as those within reach.
I’ve raised two amazing young men and am in the final stretch of preparing my daughter for adulthood. I have encouraged each of them to seek out opportunities to do something meaningful and to do it with passion. I look at Elliott Engen and see a young man doing exactly that. His understanding of our local government, his appreciation of our community and his desire to make improvements best suited to our area is why he has my support.
We can be cynical and decide that youth is a detriment — but not me. When I meet people like Elliott, I do not believe for a moment that youth is wasted on the young. Elliott has the energy and talent to put words into action, and I trust him with my vote.
And let’s not fool ourselves: Youth is not to be confused with inexperience. Elliott and his fiancée, a published author and small-business owner herself, have a vast array of experience. Whether it was working for a local small business growing up or assisting our city’s prosecution department in adulthood, I have watched Elliott’s own resume expand and develop. I am grateful, as I realize these achievements were not for himself alone, but for the good of our community.
I am voting for Elliott Engen’s principled, innovative and transparent platform, and invite you to do the same.
Jan Johnson
White Bear Lake
Morse makes community better
One of the refreshing aspects of the Vadnais Heights City Council race is that candidates run without being under the umbrella of a particular political party. Our family has had the pleasure of living close to the Morse family for over 10 years, so we’ve been able to experience how committed Bob is to making our community a better place! Multiple requests to the city for a streetlight to be placed in our neighborhood park due to safety concerns were received and rejected. Thankfully, when Bob began his role with the City Council, he was successful in getting a light installed. As a result, there is a decrease in suspicious activity. In addition, Bob has enjoyed volunteering for many years to serve on a panel of judges for a local high school scholarship. He is meticulous and impartial in evaluating each student’s qualifications and enjoys being on the panel of judges to recognize outstanding young people. Please join us in casting your vote for Robert Morse so that he can continue to share his light on the Vadnais Heights City Council.
Dawn Tiefert
Vadnais Heights
Vote for climate champions
Rogers and Goebel
The signs of climate change are no longer just on our coasts, they are in our backyard.
The Star Tribune ran a story on 9/20/2020 titled “With Climate Change, Minnesotans Fight for Homes & Cabins on a Runaway Lake.” It’s a story about one of our beautiful 10,000 lakes, Lake Shamineau, 20 miles west of Brainerd, that has risen so high it’s swallowing all the cabins and homes on it. Why is this happening? Climate change is causing more rain and because of development of all the surrounding land, the water has no place to go. Now these homeowners are looking at a multimillion-dollar pumping project to save their homes. Recognizing the impacts of climate change and focusing now on prevention, mitigation vs. disaster recovery makes so much more sense from a cost and health standpoint.
Don’t give up and say it is too late to deal with climate change. We can all make a difference personally and at the local level. Minnesota has a GreenStep Cities program, a free program that helps cities achieve their sustainability and quality of life goals. Unfortunately, our current Vadnais Heights City Council has decided not to participate in this program even though our surrounding neighbors have been participating for years (White Bear Lake, Arden Hills, Mounds View, Mahtomedi, Shoreview). When local Vadnais Heights residents requested the council look into the participating in the GreenStep Cities program in early 2020, the response received was, “At this time, we are not sure it is a program that will work for VH … we will be taking a wait and see approach.” We don’t have time to wait and see, the impact of climate change is happening daily right in our backyard.
It is time we have a City Council that makes climate change a priority. There are two candidates running for council who are climate champions: Steve Rogers and Erik Goebel. These two candidates have been endorsed by Northeast Climate Action (www.northeastclimateaction.org). I urge all Vadnais Heights residents to vote for climate on your ballot this year, up and down the ballot.
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
Time for change in Birchwood
It is time for a change, and Birchwood residents have a great opportunity to vote for Mike McKenzie for mayor of Birchwood.
We have known Mike for more than 25 years. Mike has the experience and the qualities to serve our community well. He is sincere and honest, understands management and knows how to apply these qualities to city governance. He will work hard to manage Birchwood efficiently and fairly.
It is time for new leadership — leadership that will serve all Birchwood residents equally well.
We urge you to vote for Mike McKenzie for mayor of Birchwood — it is time for a change.
Judy and Gerry Duffy
Birchwood
Reduce speed limits
My neighbors and I are concerned about the rising incidence of vehicles that are speeding excessively on the residential streets of Mahtomedi, including on Old Wildwood Road. We are concerned for the safety of our children, the residents who live on these roads as well as the neighboring community that use the roads for recreational purposes.
The Minnesota state Legislature authorized cities to set their own speed limits on its streets without the authorization of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The Legislature changed the definition of a residential roadway, which has the effect of allowing cities to adopt a speed limit of 25 mph without any engineering review. The change in definition of a residential roadway expands the ability of cities to designate such streets at 25 mph. Changing the speed limit on such a street no longer requires a traffic study by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, nor does it require an engineering analysis by the city. Per the new legislation, cities may adopt the 25 mph speed limit by council action provided the roadway meets the definition.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) Foundation for Traffic Safety found that the average risk of severe injury for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle reaches 10% at an impact speed of 16 mph, 25% at 23 mph, 50% at 31 mph, 75% at 39 mph, and 90% at 46 mph, according to a study performed by the AAA in 2011. The average risk of death for a pedestrian reaches 10% at an impact speed of 23 mph, 25% at 32 mph, 50% at 42 mph, 75% at 50 mph, and 90% at 58 mph.
The residents that live in Mahtomedi and the neighboring community that utilize the streets for recreational purposes are calling on the city of Mahtomedi to reduce the speed limit on residential streets to 20-25 mph. Please reach out to the Mahtomedi City Council and let them know if you are in support of reducing the speed limits on our streets. A special thanks to Mahtomedi City Council Member Steve Wolgamot for supporting the safety measures currently being taken.
Brett Peterson
Mahtomedi
Will football be played safely?
The Minnesota State High School League has reinstated two sports for fall 2020. Lots of people are very excited about this. I, too, would be happy if my grandson could safely play football during his first year in high school.
There is only one problem: nobody is showing how that “safely” part is going to happen.
Yes, the professional and college teams have started to play — so why not our kids? Everybody wants “normal,” the kids want to have fun, it’s great for the community, etc.
Consider these things — the professional teams are about money, the college teams are revenue generators for their institutions. I’m hoping that restarting high school football isn’t about revenue.
More importantly, what about the safety? The pros and the colleges have the resources for daily testing of everybody involved — are the high schools doing that? Many of the pros and the colleges are maintaining a “bubble” — are the high schools doing that? What is the mask policy for coaches, staff and athletes? Who will enforce that policy?
We have heard nothing from the Minnesota State High School League. Do they think each district, or school, should make its own rules? What happens when two schools with widely varying policies meet?
We have heard nothing from our local school district, or the high school — only a vague “all state recommendations will be followed” — without stating what that means in action.
So, no decision at the state league level, no decision at the school district level, no decision at the high school level. The decision falls to each parent, and that decision has to be based on no information!
This is unacceptable and a failure at all of those levels to do the jobs for which they are taking public money. Don’t start these sports until you have found, and shared, ways to make it safe.
Mary Kaeding
White Bear Lake
Vote for more than name recognition
In the Sept. 23, 2020 Vadnais Heights Press, there was a letter to the editor from a Sandy Waterman, “Appreciate Voter’s Guide”. Good letter, and I, too, appreciate the voter’s guide. The voter’s guide is nice, but here is a fact from the last Vadnais Heights City Council election. I believe there were eight candidates running for two City Council openings. The League of Women Voters held a candidate forum. Six of the eight candidates attended. The two candidates who did not participate won the election. This in no way is to imply that the people who did win are not worthy or that they aren’t doing a good job. The point is that when it comes to local elections, things like name recognition and other factors not directly related to qualifications may play a bigger role than the responses provided by the candidates. Just saying, don’t try to read too much into it.
Ronald Garceau
Vadnais Heights
