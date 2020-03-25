Something is happening here, and it’s not particularly clear
In the last three months, our world has been turned upside down with a very serious outbreak of a sickness known as COVID-19, or coronavirus. This virus has spread rapidly from China to the U.S. and Europe, and in time will affect 40% of the world population, according to the National Institute of Health.
Every aspect of life has been affected by this virus, including international and domestic travel and major sporting events. The NBA, MLB, NCAA, NHL and all high school activities have suspended their seasons as well as tournament play. Public gatherings have been banned for any group of 250 people or more. We hope our resilient and compassionate population will adjust their daily lives accordingly: good hygiene, social distancing and common sense when ill — stay home!
As a person of faith, I sincerely believe we will overcome this pandemic through the good Lord’s healing grace and endless love. As a nation, we must be positive and united in this fight for our common future. In closing, thanks for your time. We shall overcome. Peace and health!
(Subhead from Buffalo Springfield’s 1967 song, “For What It’s Worth”)
Jim Brunzell
White Bear Lake
Overreach and fear
Fear, envy and resentment are primal emotions. Elections are often influenced by these fundamental human emotions. What amazes me is just how overpowering fear can be.
On March 16, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 20-04, Providing for Temporary Closure of Bars, Restaurants, and Other Places of Public Accommodation.
Walz took this action based on his read of Minnesota Statute 12.31 (National Security or Peacetime Emergency; Declaration). He may or may not have overreached his authority.
We all want to stop the COVID-19 virus, but Walz should not be allowed to use this event to take away someone's fundamental freedoms.
In this case, his hasty actions hurt many sole proprietor businesses like the one-chair, one-barber barbershop. These businesses are now forced to close under penalty of “law.”
I have two concerns for my fellow citizens. First, this sets a dangerous precedent for future unilateral actions that suspend individual rights. Secondly, I’m shocked at the lack of outrage exhibited by the public and our media that do not challenge or at least question this governor’s actions.
Fear is a powerful emotion. As citizens, we cannot allow our fear to prevent challenging the actions of government or we risk surrendering our fundamental rights.
Scott Nintzel
White Bear Township
Bravo to school district for welcoming student input
In response to Randall K. Johnson’s “Citizens, Taxpayers ...” March 11 letter, I found his negative reaction to our school district’s decision to solicit input from students on programming and design elements to be an extreme overreaction and, to use his own words, “preposterous.”
Nowhere in the opinion piece or in the district’s mission statement does it say or even suggest that students are making board-level decisions for the district. It is a widely accepted best practice — whether in education or business — to solicit input from your clients. I have no idea what generation the writer belongs to, but the days of students being told to “shut up and just sit there and do as I say” are long gone. Best practice is inclusiveness and, in an age-appropriate manner, empowerment of students (and parents) to participate in their education, including the shaping of college and career readiness pathways.
Bravo to our school district for seeking and welcoming student input. I’m proud to belong to a community that demonstrates this type of education excellence.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Continue to give
This is an unusual time, one which is stressing our community: our nonprofit organizations, our small businesses, our schools, our local governments, and us as individuals. The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation is particularly concerned about the impact on those community organizations that so many of us rely on – from food shelves to the performing arts. We are actively assessing what nonprofit groups and their clients are experiencing, with the hope that we can inform the community of both urgent and long-term needs, and that we can work with community partners to develop strategies for responding to those needs. In the meantime, we encourage our friends and neighbors to consider ways in which they can contribute to the ongoing health and viability of our local community organizations.
David Swanson
Executive Director
Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation
Kudos for free lunches
I would like to give the 4 Seasons Restaurant in Mahtomedi a shoutout for outstanding community engagement during the Covid 19 National Emergency. At a time when restaurants are struggling with the shutdown, they put aside their own struggles and stepped up to support the community by providing a free lunch to kids who are on the free or reduced school lunch program while school is out. (see ad in page 3A of 3/18 WBP). It’s businesses like this that make me proud to part of this community.
Ollie Gottschlich
Mahtomedi
