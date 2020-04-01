Minnesota getting things done
COVID-19 has abruptly and dramatically upended all of our lives. In addition to obvious health concerns, the spread of this virus is also having massive impacts on the economy that could dwarf prior economic shocks.
This is an uncertain and scary time for all of us, and many have their eyes turned to Washington, D.C., hoping for a vital lifeline. But I take some relief in knowing that here in Minnesota, state leaders haven’t waited for politicians on Capitol Hill to come to our rescue, they have acted boldly as they have in the past.
In the early stages of the Great Depression, Minnesota enacted a progressive income tax and created an unemployment insurance program as ways to provide relief to farmers struggling with property tax bills and workers with no job prospects. Following the Great Recession, Minnesota bucked conventional wisdom and raised taxes on our wealthiest residents to guard against deep cuts to education and health care.
Today, we are seeing that same proactive spirit in action. Governor Walz has taken steps to expand unemployment insurance benefits to more workers and speed up claims while also extending emergency loans to small businesses. The Legislature also approved a $200 million funding package that will provide resources to the health care providers on the front lines of this crisis. While politicians in D.C. bicker, Minnesotans got things done.
My hope is the Legislature and the governor will continue to act boldly. They should make critical relief available to our food shelves and day care providers and take action to extend unemployment benefits to the self-employed and independent contractors, while also doing what they can to protect future budgets from being slashed.
However, it is worth noting that these actions are only possible in part because of Minnesota’s enviable fiscal position. While some of our leaders want to engage in reckless short-term policy to pursue bumper sticker slogans like “Get Your Billion Back,” now, more than ever, is a time to remember that we are stronger as a state because we’ve always invested in our greatest asset, our fellow Minnesotans.
Justin Stofferahn
White Bear Township
Getting student input absurd
Regarding George Kimball’s letter on March 25, “Student input,” Mr. Kimball agrees with the White Bear School District to get input from students on programming and design elements for their own education. He also states its widely accepted, in business or education, to solicit input from clients.
To the White Bear School District and Mr. Kimball: they are not clients. They’re students! The clients are the parents and others who pay heavy taxes/levies for their education, and while the school district may say student input doesn’t affect their board-level decisions, the fact that they’re even entertaining this idea is absurd.
And what does it say about teachers taking advice from students?
May we please get a tax refund?
Catherine Schultz
Vadnais Heights
Have Gov. Walz and the Democrats gone crazy?
Today, after multiple days of reduced daily new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, Gov. Walz instituted a complete lockdown on the few remaining freedoms we have and, in particular, the right to work.
While I would like to have thought this would be a surprise, it is far from it, considering that the governor represents a political party who until a few weeks ago appeared certain to nominate a self-described socialist who had his honeymoon in Moscow as their pick to run for president.
As a business owner who has over 100 employees laid off as a result of the virus, I cannot believe the governor does not understand that a blanket approach does not make any sense. Even the governor of hard-hit New York acknowledged that different approaches are needed for different people in different places. As an example, an older person in a densely populated area may need to take significantly more precaution than a younger person in a less populated area.
This sentiment has been echoed by other governors as well as President Trump. Making matters worse, the governor threatened that 74,000 people in Minnesota would die without the complete lockdown. Keep in mind that in China, a far less advanced country with a population of 1.3 billion, there were 80,000 cases and 3,000 deaths. Scare tactics of this sort are unacceptable. While my laid-off employees understand the need to take appropriate precautions, they would appreciate the ability to pay rent and buy food without a handout (which may not happen if the Democrats do not get their funding for the “arts.”)
I would urge everyone to contact your elected officials and demand an end to this unprecedented taking of liberties and destruction of the economy.
Greg Urban
Vadnais Heights
Grateful for the helpers
The White Bear Lake community continues to amaze me. Mr. Rogers encouraged us to always “Look for the helpers. You will always find the helpers.” The coronavirus has called on all of us to be helpers in some form.
My 85-year-old dad is a regular cribbage player at the now-closed White Bear Lake Senior Center. This past Monday, he received a call from Rose Price, just to check up on him and see how he was doing. I am indebted to this act of kindness. My dad was dumbfounded that someone other than family would be concerned about him. Rose exhibited the heart of compassion that makes me proud to be part of this community. Countless other school district employees have been asked to step up to the plate in ways none of us ever could have imagined.
The coronavirus will not discriminate. Each of us, no matter what our profession or background, is being called upon to be a helper. Thank you, Rose, for reminding me of the opportunity I have to be a helper.
Susan Hambly
White Bear Lake
Finds humor in song selection
Monday afternoon, March 23, the clock tower (at City Hall) hit 3 p.m. and played a song: “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” from the musical “Oklahoma.”
I don’t know who manages the song selection for the tower. For years, I’ve wanted them to play “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (by the Rolling Stones), but that hasn’t happened yet.
What I like about the current selection is the dark humor at a time when no one is having a particularly good day. I also like it because “Oklahoma” apparently is very well prepared for the virus. When infected people were pulled off the Grand Princess cruise ship, some of them were sent to ... Oklahoma. So, when the city plays “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” I take it as a sign that things are about to change for the better.
Mike Brooks
White Bear Lake
Editor’s note: The writer suggested people send in requests for the clock tower playlist.
