Don't rush Rush Line
The economic viability of the Rush Line BRT was validated a few years ago in a study that projected ridership on the line through 2040. But these projections could not have taken into account the “black swan” event of 2020 that may permanently alter the way the we live, work, and commute.
Consider this from a report published last month by the McKinsey Global Institute, “The future of work after COVID-19,” February 18, 2021:
“Some companies are already planning to shift to flexible workspaces after positive experiences with remote work during the pandemic, a move that will reduce the overall space they need and bring fewer workers into offices each day. A survey of 278 executives by McKinsey in August 2020 found that on average, they planned to reduce office space by 30 percent. Demand for restaurants and retail in downtown areas and for public transportation may decline as a result.”
Just a few days ago, we began to see this come to fruition when Target announced they are giving up one-third of their office space in downtown Minneapolis. This affects not only the office workers commuting downtown, but also the retail, restaurant and transportation ecosystems that support them. It affects all of life, not just work life. We may never return to normality as we knew it.
Which brings us back to the Rush Line BRT. Will it remain economically viable in the “new normal?” We won’t be able to ascertain that until the new normal begins to solidify, perhaps 12-18 months from now. Until then, we shouldn’t rush to commit public funds to the Rush Line.
Scott Costello
White Bear Lake
Response to op-ed
To Sen. Chamberlain: I’m a 50 year resident of Birchwood, retired attorney with 50 years of trial practice, and for the last 7 years a committed volunteer tutoring K-2 reading at two minority schools, a charter and a private Catholic school, 3 to 4 times a week. I was very interested reading your opinion article “The Genesis of Illiteracy” in the Feb. 23 Press. I commend you for your interest and whatever work you are doing legislatively on the subject.
In the hope of becoming an effective tutor, these past years I’ve spent a lot of time reading, and studying various curricula, trying to identify best practices to teach young kids to read. From what I’ve learned, I think you’re absolutely correct identifying the genesis of our problem as past use of the “whole language” approach and the failure to use the fundamentals recommended by the National Reading Panel (NRP) including phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing and language. I’ve also learned that the LETRS program you advocate is indeed the preeminent professional developmental teaching program around. However, I have reservations about some of your statements.
I have no idea what you mean by, or what basis you have for, saying: “[LETRS] is a bipartisan agreement that enjoys the support of all stakeholders. including the teachers union, teachers, school board associations, the...MDA and, most importantly, parents.” Are you saying this is true in Minnesota, which I doubt? Also, I think you’re greatly oversimplifying in suggesting that we only need to train all our Minnesota teachers in LETRS and in just 5 years, we can miraculously change 4th grade reading proficiency from 55% to 90%. I understand that if an individual teacher wants to enroll in the full LETRS program, it would cost well over $1000 and require a commitment of 100 hours or more. Are you or others in the legislature proposing legislation mandating and funding such training for all teachers? Would a better solution be to fund and train “teacher trainers” in LETRS who would, in turn, train Minnesota teachers? I’m all for training every teacher in LETRS - but are all the stakeholders?
A further point: in saying “we don’t even need to rewrite curriculum,” I believe you’re missing a critical element vital to correcting the problem - the curriculum. LETRS is not a curriculum. Minnesota school curricula must be rewritten to conform to the fundamentals recommended by the NRP and LETRS, providing detailed day-to-day lesson plans of explicit, structured instruction of phoneme awareness, phonics, word recognition, etc.. Without such curricula, all the theoretical training in the world will not solve the problem. Minneapolis’s own Groves Academy has just released such a curriculum. I think Wilson Language’s “Fundations” is also excellent - as are specific “phoneme awareness” curricula, Kilpatrick, “Equipped For Reading Success” and Heggerty, “Phonemic Awareness.”
Terry O’Loughlin
Birchwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.