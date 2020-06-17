Church leaders respond to racism
We, as White Bear Lake area faith leaders, condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
We acknowledge the evil and systemic nature of racism in our community, our institutions and our criminal justice system. We acknowledge our complicity in perpetuating the culture of white supremacy by our silence, our inaction and our negligence, by what we have done and what we have left undone.
We call for courageous and compassionate leadership with integrity and truthfulness as we seek to dismantle centuries of oppression. This oppression and violence have continued for far too long and demand an urgent, immediate response.
We commit as faith leaders to listen, pray, learn, speak and act to transform ourselves, our community and our world.
Rev. Dr. Neil Craigan, First Presbyterian Church
Rev. Arthur Hancock, St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church
Rev. Victoria Safford, White Bear
Unitarian Universalist Church
Rev. Sara Goodman, White Bear
Unitarian Universalist Church
Rev. Deborah Hasdorff, Parkview United Church of Christ
Rev. John McBride, White Bear Lake
United Methodist Church
Rev. Dr. Bill Eaves, White Bear Lake
United Methodist Church
Watch for pedestrians
Who are you? I wish I could talk to you in person. You are the one who nearly hit me on Wednesday, June 3. Do you remember doing that? I was in the crosswalk on Fourth Street and Highway 61 heading downtown. I was the one with a spine collar on, a face mask on, and pushing a walker. Do you have any memory of me? I was almost across with only that farthest lane to get through.
You changed something inside me when I felt the wind of your vehicle as you sped up to get in that very lane I was about to step into. Maybe you didn't even notice me since you were fixated on beating the flashing yellow light.
The crosswalk light was still on. I belonged in that lane; you did not.
I am a vulnerable adult only because my health hinders me from doing some things. But I love to walk. I will walk until I can't. If you would have hit me, if I would have taken those final steps across that lane, you would have stopped me from walking, in the literal sense of the word.
This has happened many times to me to me in that spot. You were the proverbial straw, if you will.
So, what changed in me? I became determined to make myself feel better because what you did to me was wrong. I did something truly out of character.
I made a sign that said it was not legal to pass me in a lane I haven't crossed. I walked back and forth across Hwy 61 tapping the walk light each time. When I got to that lane, I braked and I showed the sign to each driver as they passed. Each time, I waited for the timer to get to 3 seconds before moving across that lane. It took 3 seconds to do that, 3 seconds you didn't have for me that day. Why?
Lonnie Mason
White Bear Lake
A turning point
The Twin Cities has witnessed the best and the worst of people over the past two weeks. Individuals and neighborhoods have been victims of violence and many small businesses and community outreach organizations have been harmed.
The vast majority of Minnesotans have good hearts. Thousands have taken action, working together to rebuild neighborhoods that were seriously damaged by a small group of vandals who exploited a tragedy and peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd. Most of the small businesses that were set on fire and looted were minority-owned by hardworking people who did not deserve to have their livelihood shattered by a small band of vandals and bad actors.
A positive sign through all this is that the Twin Cities community has rallied together to rebuild, whether by peacefully demonstrating against racism, cleaning up damaged storefronts and streets, contributing food and supplies, or raising funds to rebuild neighborhoods. Let’s pray that the events over the past two weeks will be a turning point that will result in more understanding and respect for everyone.
Gene Hoff
Vadnais Heights
Important changes to be addressed in special session
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for a special session of the Legislature. This is an opportunity to enact changes that are long overdue. Several key issues to be voted on during the special session include: 1. Criminal justice policy changes, especially around police training, use of force and oversight; 2. Human services policy bill that modifies provisions relating to child care, foster care, disability services, community supports, civil commitment, maltreatment of minors, child protection and child support; 3. Education policy bill that requires all teachers to receive training on student mental health and suicide prevention; 4. Robust bonding bill with a major investment in affordable housing.
I am a constituent of Minnesota House District 38B represented by Ami Wazlawik and a constituent of Minnesota Senate District 38, represented by Roger Chamberlain. I will be contacting them to ask them to acknowledge the importance of these issues and will urge them to make passing these bills a priority. Please contact your own legislators and urge them to do the same.
Anita Kerfeld
White Bear Township
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rising faster
In response to the "Where is Wisconsin spike in COVID-19 deaths?" letter to the editor from 6/10, I can't tell if the author is upset Minnesota deaths are higher than Wisconsin or that Minnesota continues to reopen gradually.
Both health departments have great websites and are a wealth of information. As of May 13, the day before Wisconsin overturned the order, Minnesota had roughly 7,000 more cases and 200 more deaths than our neighbor. As of June 11, Minnesota cases have risen by around 80% compared to 95% in Wisconsin. Another note: Since the June 5 date cited in the previous editorial, Minnesota cases went up by 2.6% versus 8.2% for Wisconsin.
I hope that helps shed some light. It is nice to see things opening up again. Everyone stay safe out there.
Andy Place
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.