Missing our students
On Thursday, March 23, Gov. Tim Walz announced that distance learning would extend to the end of this year, and educators’ hearts broke. While we recognize this as a necessary and prudent decision, we deeply miss our students whose lives have been profoundly impacted by this pandemic. We share the disappointment felt by this spring’s graduates whose plans have been dampened by this crisis; we honor the hard work that has brought them to this exciting moment in their lives and admire the many ways in which they are coming together to support one another and find new ways to celebrate their achievement.
More than ever, we are proud to be educators in ISD 624. During the governor’s briefing on March 24, Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker advanced the following priorities for this next phase of distance learning: renewing a commitment to intentional relationship-building, ensuring equitable experiences for all students and increasing social emotional support to ensure student well-being. Each of these components has been an integral part of our district’s learning plan since day one.
Like the commissioner, we recognize that this crisis presents an opportunity to do better for all of our students. We are proud that our district’s equity commitment remains at the forefront of its response to this crisis; the Four Way Equity Decision Making Protocol informs every decision, ensuring that we see, serve and support all students during this unprecedented time. Recently, our district affirmed this commitment by adopting a pass/no-pass system of grading to “disrupt systemic inequities” and “ensure equitable access for all.”
In the days and weeks ahead, the members of White Bear Lake Area Educators, Local #7286, will continue to be there for our students and their families. We’ll continue to work hard to build relationships, plan meaningful learning opportunities and offer academic and emotional support for all students. We will continue to prioritize the many additional supports required by our most vulnerable students during these difficult times. We will continue to look forward to when we are all together again. Go Bears!
Tiffany Dittrich
President, White Bear Lake Area Educators, Local #7286
Downright arrogance
After almost four years of horrendous lawlessness, abuse of power, countless lies and dismal leadership, last week Vice President Mike Pence put the frosting on the cake. He too believes he is above the law, as his mentor, Liar-in-Chief Donald “the witch-doctor” Trump presumes also.
Mayo now has a requirement that all entering the hospital must wear a protective face mask to prevent any transmission of COVID-19. On Pence’s tour of the Mayo Clinic with Gov. Tim Walz April 28, all the news videos showed everyone in the clinic wearing face masks except “Mr. Glad.” When asked why he did not wear the mask, he arrogantly said that he’s tested regularly for the virus and has tested negative, so he does not need to wear one. What a stupid, arrogant statement from our VP, who should show leadership by example! Once again, we as a nation, are plagued by a rudderless, incompetent and arrogant administration that is single-handedly a serious threat to our nation’s health, well-being and security. Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough!
Jim Brunzell, Jr.
Vadnais Heights
Our misinterpretation of COVID
In an era that incentivizes outrage, anger and constant stone-throwing, the COVID-19 crisis has heightened our political polarization. Far too many are speaking in platitudes such as, “All in this together,” simply to return to the battlegrounds of Twitter with ill-intentioned hashtags and opportunism. Health care professionals are showing themselves every day to be one of the greatest assets of this state and nation. That, we can agree on.
Throughout this time, it becomes increasingly clear that many think they are bound to one side of an extreme. Black or white, one or the other, all open or all closed. We have to remember that in more cases than not, it is a shade of gray that we should be going for. Here are the facts: 1) People are dying of a pathogen, and 2) We are trying to ensure 1 slows/stops.
Of course, we need to ensure our hospitals are equipped to handle the peak. To ensure this, we locked down and took proper steps. What happens after that two-week period is largely controversial.
Many suggest that we should only listen to epidemiologists and health care experts to determine when we can open back up. This is another area that needs some deeper thinking. While the experts advise and educate our elected officials, it is not their duty to create policy, even during a pandemic. There are multiple factors that need to be evaluated in order to create policy that doesn’t just feel good but does good.
We must recognize that in times of economic distress, there are real-life consequences. In wake of the 2008-2009 recession, we saw as many as 10,000 suicides throughout western countries. We saw millions file for unemployment, as we are seeing now. We see more families in line at food shelves, livelihoods shattered, and mental health in decline. The bad-faith argument that it is a binary choice between lives or economy does not take into account these problems at all.
Merely existing is not to live.
Elliott Engen
White Bear Lake
House Candidate for District 38B
Plan health directives in advance
The fear and grief created by this pandemic is universal. Stories of loved ones dying alone elicits horror. Hospitals rush to find ventilators while they plead for everyone, especially those at highest risk, to complete an advance directive or POLST (provider orders for life sustaining treatment) so that doctors aren’t faced with the gut-wrenching decisions that should be left to the individual and their family. Have you prepared yours and discussed your wishes with your family?
I hope a silver lining to this health nightmare is an increased ability to empathize with those at the end of their lives.
I lost my husband after a long battle with melanoma. He knew his days were numbered and what he most wanted in his final moments was to be free of pain and be with those he loved. He would have opted for medical aid in dying (ingesting medication for a peaceful death) to avoid the final day of suffering, if it were available in Minnesota. Instead, he spent his last hours grimacing, moaning and crying out, “help me,” even though he was in a hospice facility. The goal of hospice is to provide “palliative” care, meaning “comfort care.” They were unable to deliver the needed painkilling medications he needed for over seven hours. Hospice can work, but doesn’t always, and didn’t for him. It was a terrible thing to witness. There needs to be another alternative.
Although we are social distancing, COVID-19 has brought us closer together as a community. We are contemplating our own mortality, identifying what gives our life meaning and finding gratitude in the life we have. It has also given us the opportunity to think about the kind of death we don’t want to experience, isolated and in pain, and how to ensure the kind of death we do want when the time comes. I hope this growing empathy for the terminally ill, suffering from whatever disease, will enable Minnesotans to understand their desire for a peaceful death and for lawmakers to give us the freedom to decide for ourselves.
Carol Moore
White Bear Lake
New rules in Grant
Just recently received the Grant Newsletter. Did you? Isn’t it interesting? It’s obviously apparent that new rules” now apply as to who is allowed to submit an article. See article by Jeff Schafer. He states he wants to introduce himself as the author of that article.
New rules also for Grant City cleanup? You must remember that for years Sandra Johnson and her helpers and I conducted a roadside cleanup in the spring for just that purpose. Maroney’s was on site with trucks to take tires, bottles, cans, etc. They were not expected to give us a freebie because they live in our city. I don’t want my taxes to pay for the new rules so all city residents can clean out their sheds, house, garages, etc.
Are you aware of all the new rules? Do you know this council says they speak for you and all the residents? What’s happened to our freedom of speech? Also, rules have changed for the road policy. Now the city is considering paying 50% for rebuilding Joliet. Is it a coincidence that the mayor and deputy mayor live on that street? Check out the last council minutes and/or tape of the meeting! Check it out for yourself. It’s time for a few other changes!
Joyce Welander
Grant
Close Lake Avenue to cars
Statewide, biking and walking are up 72% since mid-March, based on information collected from MnDOT’s permanent and portable pedestrian and bicyclist counters (as was reported in the Star Tribune on April 26).
Not surprisingly, the Lake Avenue walking/biking path has gotten exponentially busier since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. People often walk in the car lane in order to maintain social distancing.
Please consider temporarily closing the car lane, as Minneapolis has done with several of their lake parkways, to allow people to keep their distance.
As the Lake Links trail comes closer to completion, it’s more important than ever that the rules of the road are communicated clearly. Paths for bikers and walkers (six feet apart, of course) could be painted on the Lake Avenue pathway and road.
Emergency vehicles, delivery workers and people who live in surrounding homes should have permits to drive on the temporarily closed Lake Avenue.
It’s great that so many residents are enjoying more walking and biking. Let’s figure out a way to do it safely before summer and the Avenue’s busiest season is in full swing.
Lynn Nelson
White Bear Lake
Admire the loons
How do I know it’s spring? “Loon Chronicles,” is once again reporting in the Press.
Not only are the pictures stunning, but the narrative provided by Ellen Maas conveys wonder and scientific research updates to educate, inspire, and advocate habitat conservation.
The Common Loon is the oldest bird species on the planet. An expert diver, it can out-swim most fish and dive deeper and stay underwater longer than other birds. It’s eerie vocalizations send chills down the spines of listeners and for many, those unforgettable sounds represent “the wilderness.” This bird deserves our admiration and respect.
Sandy Waterman
Vadnais Heights
Thank you for editorial
Thank you, Gene Johnson, Publisher Emeritus of White Bear Press Publications for your wonderful service to White Bear through the years.
Many of your readers, I am sure, along with myself, am most grateful and blessed by your words in the Wednesday, April 29 publication of the Press.
I quote, “Perhaps it is time to reflect on our Heavenly Father who is still on the throne, and test our belief.”
To this, I quote from John 11:40, “Believe, and we will see the glory of God come down.”
Alice Carlson
White Bear Lake
