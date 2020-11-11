Council member does not wear a mask
In his refusal to wear a mask during the Nov. 4 Vadnais Heights City Council Meeting, Council Member Greg Urban continues to put his own self-interest and political agenda ahead of the health and safety of his fellow council members and the community at large. I find it appalling that a public official so brazenly flaunts his disregard for public safety, his community and his peers by choosing not to wear a mask to prevent the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Though an exception to the statewide mask mandate does exist, giving a person the option to forgo wearing a mask during a legislative meeting, I am disgusted that Urban would choose to exercise such a loophole. Though appalled and disgusted, I am not surprised. Urban was instrumental in pushing through a "Reopen Minnesota" resolution at the May 5 City Council meeting and attended a "Liberate Minnesota" rally outside the governor's mansion. Both acts were in opposition to Gov. Walz's statewide shutdown. It should be noted that one of Urban's key allies in crafting and passing the Vadnais Heights City Council's "Reopen Minnesota" resolution is former Council Member Craig Johnson.
It is time for Greg Urban to focus on the health, safety and well-being of Vadnais Heights residents, not his own self-interest and political agenda. If Urban is not willing to consider keeping his fellow council members, the mayor, city officials, visitors and others in attendance at a City Council meeting safe by simply wearing a mask, how can we be confident he is looking out for the best interests of Vadnais Heights residents?
Michael J. Werner
Vadnais Heights
Conduct unbecoming
I was disappointed to read Council Member Jon Fleck’s letter in the Oct. 7 White Bear Press.
His letter begins with his endorsement of three individuals who ran for office in Birchwood.
He could have ended his letter gracefully at that point.
However, his text and tone degenerate into an angry rant. He attacks two of his constituents with needlessly harsh and insulting words. This is public service gone astray.
I agree with Fleck that those who serve on our council should do so in the interest of the public good and be responsive to all residents. We do truly need people of good character as our elected officials.
However, his overly long letter does not reflect his own stated values. His words demean and attack two residents who were candidates for Birchwood offices. Public service demands that our elected folks show humility, openness and respect toward all community members. These attributes are absent from his rhetoric.
In these stressful times, we need optimism and care from our council members. The mayor should call out Fleck for his rant. Tell him to apologize and step aside.
MarySue Simmons
Birchwood
Definition of racist?
To the Black lady that was walking in the parking lot in the Ward 4 polling/voting location to get into her SUV while I was walking into vote: You hollered at me a profanity/expletive that began with an F and ending with a g, appended to the word “racist.”
Your judgment of me was way off.
Just because of the color of my skin and clothing, you felt privileged to cuss at me.
Well, I have been to Haiti 16 times and have given thousands of dollars to support job creation in Haiti. I have volunteered numerous hours for the past 10 years, and I sponsor a child in Haiti and pay for his education.
Help me to understand your definition of racist.
Voting intimidation is illegal.
Charlie Kuhl
White Bear Lake
