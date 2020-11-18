Letter to Mayor Emerson
I am writing to join the chorus of good people, including Greg Lees (Oct. 14) and Cindie Bloom (Nov. 4) who oppose the Rush Line project, and am grateful for their voices. The Rush Line is so WRONG for White Bear! Everyone I mention this project to is against it. And very strongly! The Rush Line’s OWN surveys show only 16% of riders surveyed might use the Rush Line on a daily or weekly basis. At the cost of a half a billion dollars, that’s just not good enough. Ridership habits are changing, and the effects of the pandemic have yet to be taken into account. Everyone knows there will be an increase in crime with 80 buses going back and forth every day on 61. The town of Gem Lake has voted against it. The whole thing is wildly expensive, unnecessary and irretrievably disruptive. It needs to be stopped, or at least stalled. Not rammed through in the middle of a pandemic.
To that end, I’ve created a petition on Change.orghttp://chng.it/6jxCHkt4 and a Facebook page, as home for not just the petition but also for collections of opinions, updates, facts, truth-seeking and fiction-busting content.
I’m hoping this page and petition will be shared far and wide and added to, by more and more people as we go forward, so that we can build a voice for the opposition that’s substantial enough for you, Mayor Emerson, to hear loud and clear.
Thank you for your consideration of this critical project.
Kit Artig
White Bear Lake
Reconsider Rush Line
I wish to thank Cindie Bloom for her eloquent letter to the editor in the Nov. 4 issue of the White Bear Press asking the Rush Line Policy Advisory Committee, chaired by Mayor Emerson, to rethink and reconsider this project.
I would like to add some thoughts that occurred to me when I read the article on the survey results in the Oct. 21 issue of the White Bear Press.
With a price tag of $420 to $470 million, I personally would want to see higher than 9% of the respondents use this bus line daily. Even if you added the “few times a week” and “few times a month” folks, you’re still only at 20% of the respondents. Not a huge endorsement for such a huge expense. Wouldn’t this money be better spent by using it to regrow the many businesses that have been hard-hit this year?
The respondents mentioned safety at the bus stations as a concern. I would agree, and I would add that safety while on the bus should be a concern, since crime was up 35% in 2019 on buses and trains, according to Metro Transit and as reported by the Star Tribune in February 2020.
Another reason to hit the pause button is COVID-19. We are still in the midst of this pandemic. Our “new normal” is all about social distancing. At this point in time, we don’t know what the future will look like for public transportation.
The most astounding sentence in the survey article was “Rush Line anticipates serving 8,000 riders per day.” I find that very hard to believe. If the buses run 24 hours a day and there’s a bus every 10 minutes, that’s 144 buses per day. That means each bus would have 55.5 riders. When was the last time you saw a bus with that many people on it?
Again, I concur with Cindie Bloom: Please, Mayor Emerson, reconsider and stop the Rush Line plans. From a financial, safety and public health standpoint, it does not make sense to move forward with this project.
Evelyn Ecklund
White Bear Lake
Thanks for lunch
Thank you to the lady who paid for part of our bill when my friends and I had lunch at 4 Seasons on Halloween. We really appreciated it.
Kellen Johnson
White Bear Lake
