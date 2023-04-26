Public transit seems necessary
As a senior citizen living in the northeast suburbs, I have been thinking a lot about how to be able to continue to live in my community as I get older. One of the things on my mind is how dependent I am on the car to get places. City and suburban people share with me the value of being able to easily travel to the grocery store, the clinic, community meetings, the playhouse, the library, and all the other destinations that provide the things we need to thrive. But the cost of operating a car and the cost to future generations of the greenhouse gases it emits, has led me to seriously consider accessible public transit.
Some local elected officials in my community have characterized public transit as an unnecessary luxury that does not fit in with life in the suburbs. I find that if I’m going to be able to continue to live in my suburb, public transit is looking more and more like a necessity.
That’s why I was so encouraged to learn that the Minnesota House of Representatives included in the omnibus tax bill a 0.75% metro area sales tax to fund building out a robust public transit system serving city and suburb alike. With that kind of funding, we could have arterial routes connecting communities, a bus stop no more than a 10 minute walk away from home, high-frequency buses, as well as electric buses. There are many seniors like me whose quality of suburban life would be greatly improved if we had access to this kind of a transportation system. If you agree, contact your senator and representative and let them know you support the transit sales tax.
Neighbors don’t want development
With regard to the March 22 story in the White Bear Press (“Developer hopes to create ‘residential anchor’ for intersection”) on the proposed development on the southeast corner of County Road E and Bellaire Avenue, and the updated plans mailed to residents April 14, the neighbors strongly disagree with the proposal. A petition was carried door to door, and no residents were in favor of the current plan. We received 34 signatures. The petition was dropped off with the Planning Commission April 21, and a copy was given to the White Bear Press.
We urge residents to attend the City Council meeting where this will be discussed at 7 p.m. May 9 to voice their concerns.
Encourage civil discourse
I was happy to read of Senator Klobuchar’s emphasis on civil discourse during her visit to White Bear Lake. I disagree with the Senator on many issues, but on this I couldn’t be more in agreement. I would encourage that we all hold our civic leaders accountable on this score, no matter what political party or viewpoint we identify with.
A good place to start might be in how we “label” each other, especially on highly divisive issues where emotions run high. An example is abortion and right to life issues. Folks on “my side” often like to use the negative term “pro-abortion” to describe others whose primary focus might better be described as “pro-choice”, ensuring the safety and rights of women faced with difficult choices regarding an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. On the other side of the coin, I am against unrestricted access to abortion, not because I’m “anti-choice” or “anti-abortion”, rather I believe an unborn fetus is a viable human being, with rights that need to be upheld. I believe we all have a societal obligation to help both mothers and children in such instances; hence I view myself as “right to life”.
Maybe it seems a small thing, but I think honoring the intentions of others would make a difference regarding our ability to engage in productive civil discourse, such as Senator Klobuchar is very sensibly and honorably advocating.
Existing stadium serves need
Let’s take the Purple Line – to the new stadium.
Having just dodged a bullet getting the purple line rerouted to who knows where, I was surprised to see that White Bear Lake has jumped up to endorse a new stadium at the high school. To my way of thinking, most of the same arguments we used to persuade calmer minds to prevail on the bus line would apply to the stadium; traffic, redundancy, residential neighborhood, noise, oh, and that other one…..cost.
Aside from these already discussed issues the stadium has another parallel; lack of need. South Campus has a pretty darn nice facility, with adequate road access and parking. For something used fairly infrequently, this would seem appropriate.
Perhaps more significant long term is what a new stadium will say to our children and grandchildren. The carbon footprint of building a new facility with its required aluminum stands, parking, concrete, concession, and turf will certainly highlight our lack of interest in the environment to future citizens.
Any new plan for a stadium should also address the uses of the facility at the existing high school. Perhaps repurposing that facility would better serve the school district, and our environment.
