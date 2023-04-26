Public transit seems necessary

As a senior citizen living in the northeast suburbs, I have been thinking a lot about how to be able to continue to live in my community as I get older. One of the things on my mind is how dependent I am on the car to get places. City and suburban people share with me the value of being able to easily travel to the grocery store, the clinic, community meetings, the playhouse, the library, and all the other destinations that provide the things we need to thrive. But the cost of operating a car and the cost to future generations of the greenhouse gases it emits, has led me to seriously consider accessible public transit.

