PAID LETTER
Ellison is leader we need
Jessica Ellison is the parent and leader we need on the White Bear Lake Area School District school board. We have two children in White Bear Area Schools and are grateful to have a leader like Jessica Ellison fighting for them and all youth in our school district. After serving on the board since 2018, Jessica has shown that she deserves a second term.
Jessica approaches her work on the board through the lens of an educator and parent. Her advocacy and action is focused on ensuring that each child is provided what they need in order to grow academically and socially — exactly what each of us wants for our own children. Whether through special education, English language learning, gifted services or after-school opportunities, Jessica continually pushes the district to meet each learner where they are.
We all want our children to be accepted for the beautifully unique individuals they are, to be fully seen, heard and valued. Students of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, or any other student group deserve to be in a school full of acceptance and love. Jessica’s commitment to a safe and inclusive environment for each student does just that.
Jessica takes the time to listen to students and parents and seeks understanding about their experiences in our schools. It is through that understanding that she pushes policy and practices that expand the great things happening in our schools and address areas that need change.
White Bear Lake Area Schools are stronger due to her work. We ask you to join us in voting for Jessica Ellison on Nov. 2.
Sara Gramer and Ryan Vernosh
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Give Ellison your vote
Jessica Ellison is one of the most knowledgeable, experienced, active and involved school board members I have seen in this position since I moved to White Bear Lake in 1985. I attended the WBLAS district from elementary to high school graduation, and now I both work in the district and have my own children in the district. Jessica Ellison puts in the hard work, visits our schools, learns and talks with teachers, staff, students and community members. In her four years of service she has stood strong, in extremely contentious times, for the good of the students of White Bear Lake. Her vision for our district’s future is rooted in a strong educational background and active listening and collaboration within our community. Please make sure to vote in our upcoming election and give Jessica Ellison your vote. Our district is stronger with her representation.
Kate Peck
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Vosooney for School Board
I am writing in support of Tony Vosooney for Mahtomedi School Board member. I served as a member of our town’s school board from 1998 to 2006, and I know how much time and training is required to be a good school board member. Tony has served on our school board for the past 11 months and has shown he has the energy and commitment to be an excellent board member. He was chosen by the current board members to replace someone who resigned from their elected position. Tony has been involved in the Mahtomedi schools for years as a volunteer and as a parent of two Mahtomedi students. He spent hours participating in school board training and metrowide leadership training through the Association of Metropolitan School Districts and the Minnesota School Boards Association. His service and the time he has devoted to receiving this important training shows his commitment to the job. A vote for Vosooney is a vote for a proven professional who will put students first.
Kate Christopher
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Endorsing Paul Donna
I am endorsing Paul Donna for election to the Mahtomedi School Board. I have known Paul both professionally and personally for over 25 years. Professionally, Paul knows public sector finance. Moreover, his work experience has taught him how governing bodies — school boards, and their professional staffs — can work together most effectively. Personally he “works and plays well with others” and brings a common-sense approach to achieving organizational goals. Finally, he has a long personal investment to the district, which among others is his volunteer work as trustee and current president of the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation. Paul’s varied, applicable talents will serve us all well with his election to the Mahtomedi School Board.
Dave MacGillivray
Dellwood
PAID LETTER
Daniels passionate about students
Kathleen Daniels is a wonderful candidate for the White Bear Lake Area School Board. She and her husband Frank raised their children in White Bear Lake with all three graduating from White Bear Lake Area High School. In addition, Kathleen worked for many years as a special education teacher and then as the director of student support services in our district. She understands children, families, our schools and our community.
I have known Kathleen since our sons became good friends at Central Middle School in the 1990s. In our friendship over the years, she has shown her passion for giving every child the best education and best experience possible in school. In her work, Kathleen has been a leader and consensus builder. She is committed to the success of every student, is a good listener and takes the time to truly understand all sides of the issues before making decisions.
With her knowledge, skills, and dedication to our children, schools and community, Kathleen Daniels will be an excellent school board member. I support Kathleen for school board.
Carol Nelson
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
A Strong Education Leader
The White Bear Lake Area Schools are fortunate to have a strong leader like Jessica Ellison on the School Board. Having served on both the District 624 and Intermediate District 916 boards, I have worked with and observed many great board members. I feel Jessica is among the best. She embodies all of the essential leadership traits that will ensure our schools continued success.
• She is well grounded in both the art and science of education as well as financial stewardship; Jessica is a realist.
• She is empathetic and advocates for the education of all students; Jessica is courageous.
• She is a strategic and systematic thinker; Jessica has a vision for the future of our schools.
• She is guided by principles and acts with integrity; Jessica is an ethical leader.
Our schools are the cornerstone of our community and we need board members who will ensure their continued success. Leaders like Jessica listen to community members, respond to our questions, and follow through with commitment. Join me on November 2 and re-elect Jessica Ellison to the White Bear Lake Area School Board.
Rolf Parsons
White Bear Lake
CRT doesn't belong in school
I am writing this letter on Sept. 11, 2021, a day where we memorialize the loss of life and the loss of some of our freedoms on a day when evil tried to destroy this great country. Instead, this evil act brought this country together in unity. In my opinion, identity politics is also divisive and meant to divide us into tribes. Identity politics may work well for some individual politicians; however, the net result is a division in our country and our community. Current forms of identity politics include Black Lives Matter, Project 1619 and critical race theory (CRT). I see no positive redeeming value in these three ideologies that will help individuals, our country or our community.
Christopher F. Rufo states that critical race theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s, built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism. So, what is the purpose of CRT other than to create additional division in our country and our community? Our community can answer this important question by reading articles on CRT from Hillsdale College, from Mark Levin’s new book (“American Marxism”) and any article that describes the psychological and societal damage that is caused by “victimhood.”
I would encourage all parents and all taxpayers demand that our school board, our school administrators and our teachers redirect their efforts to improve the slippage in educational scores and outcomes from our schools in reading, writing, math and the sciences in order to prepare our children for an increasingly more technical, more complex and interconnected world.
Yes, I am a retired senior whose children were educated in the White Bear Area School District many years ago. Our generation watched and listened to Dr. Martin Luther King’s speeches, including his famous “I have a dream” speech. We have made great progress since then. I sincerely hope that parents and teachers return to emulate Dr. King’s dream: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Mike Downing
White Bear Lake
Reject Human Rights Commission
As I understand it, the human rights commission of Austin, Minnesota, recently unanimously voted out one of their male members because of his involvement with three organizations that advocate for human rights of children, religious freedom and constitutional principles (respectively, The Minnesota Child Protection Agency, Minnesota Family Council and Minnesotans 4 Freedom).
The Austin Human Rights Commission said his involvement with these groups does not align with their values and mission. The Austin City Council agreed.
I’ve a question: What would the “values and mission” be of those who want a human rights commission in Vadnais Heights if it doesn’t include the above-mentioned organizations?
If they’re anywhere close to Austin’s Human Rights Commission, you can be assured that, according to why Austin unanimously voted out their male member, they are not for promoting human dignity, diversity, respect, integrity and inclusion. What’s left is social justice advocacy and equity.
To all residents of Vadnais Heights, these are serious red flags!
In the Supreme Court case, Plessy vs. Ferguson, a line from a dissenting opinion, became a rallying cry for the Civil Rights movement: “Our Constitution is colorblind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.”
More well known is Martin Luther King’s, “I have a dream … That my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Or should we pull down all statues of Martin Luther King and rename all streets with his name across this great nation? I don’t think so.
Please, to all parents … You’re paying taxes for your children’s education. Make sure they’re being educated and not indoctrinated. Get involved with your local school board!
As for the person who thinks we need a human rights commission because she was “appalled” that someone was selling Nazi paraphernalia at a garage sale, get over it. Last I heard, this is America. Land of the free, home of the brave.
Cathy Schultz
Vadnais Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.