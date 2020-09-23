PAID LETTER
Reelect Sen. Chamberlain
A few years ago, Sen. Roger Chamberlain met with parents who had children with dyslexia. They were frustrated that their children were not getting what they needed in school. Working with parents and educators and with bipartisan support, much progress has been made in addressing the needs of the students. More can be done, but it is good that Sen. Chamberlain has worked hard to help kids with this type of need. We need to reelect Sen. Chamberlain so he can continue to work to address dyslexia and improve literacy.
Bob and Carolyn Kluk
Hugo
PAID LETTER
Wazlawik keeps us informed
Ami Wazlawik was elected in 2018 to represent the community of District 38B at the Minnesota House of Representatives. Ami has worked diligently at the Capitol to ensure that our local schools have the resources they need, families have access to affordable child care and companies such as Water Gremlin are held accountable for their actions. In her first term, Ami utilized her degree from the University of Minnesota in public policy to author legislation that bans TCE, a carcinogen and developmental toxin, which was released into the air at unsafe levels by Water Gremlin. The bill was passed and signed into law, making Minnesota the first in the nation to ban this chemical.
Ami has regularly kept her constituents informed and provided opportunities for feedback and to work with her on issues. She has a positive campaign style with a focus on the issues and believes that discrediting an opponent or sharing false information creates deeper divisions among voters. It is disappointing to learn and then experience for myself that the other candidate for District 38B in the House of Representatives has blocked community members on his Facebook page and Twitter account in an attempt to control the narrative by removing comments that dispute misinformation. This prompted a faith leader in the community to respond, “Don’t you have an obligation to pursue the truth and be honest, even about your opponents?” These actions are antithetical to an effective legislator for our community.
Please join me in voting for Ami Wazlawik, who demonstrates honesty and transparency, not only in words but in her actions.
Ellen Fahey
White Bear Lake
Mask up, Republicans
I recently attended a Republican candidate fundraiser and was disappointed to see that no one had a mask on. Actually, one woman had a mask on, but is was pulled down on her neck. She said she was embarrassed to wear it when no one else had one on. Really, too embarrassed to do the right thing? I have worn masks, gloves and observed strict infection controls in my dental practice for over 40 years. This is nothing new. In the mid-1800s, Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that infections could be transmitted by doctors who failed to wash their hands. We learned more from the tuberculosis and polio pandemics. We defeated those diseases by citizens doing the right things, getting vaccinations, avoidance and personal hygiene to prevent transmission. COVID-19 is an airborne transmission virus. I can only think of two reasons to not wear a mask: ignorance or arrogance. Neither one is pretty. Please, be a good citizen and wear a mask. It doesn’t matter which party you belong to, we need to take care of each other.
Scott D. Lingle, DDS
White Bear Lake
Water tower art brings smiles
I must commend council member Dan Jones for his artistic design for the White Bear Lake water tower. It is so appropriate and should surely put a smile on our faces. Thank you.
Paula Hoover
White Bear Lake
Remember the soldiers
Union Cemetery is "the forgotten cemetery." Pioneers from the 1800s made White Bear Lake, Minnesota. How can we thank them? By uncovering their headstones from years of neglect. By erecting those pillars of courage from their tilted stance. By getting donations and volunteers. I'm sure the people of White Bear Lake will help the cemetery return to its historic beauty.
When I was a child, we decorated our bikes and started the parade at the Legion and rode to Union Cemetery for festivities, then back to the Legion for hot dogs.
Why can't we have a fundraiser like a concert or parade on the Fourth?
Let's always remember those under the ground.
Carol Reibel Maier, M.Ed.
St. Paul
Create a sense of community in your neighborhood
The pandemic has created challenges for all of us to maintain personal and community connections. It requires diligence and perseverance to schedule time to talk, Facetime, Zoom or otherwise be creative in COVID-safe gatherings outdoors, etc.
We recently gathered a few neighbors across a front lawn and driveway within COVID-19 spacing and other rules and arranged to have some artists perform for an about an hour. The most recent event was a brothers’ duo who loved the concept and were easily able to set up a makeshift “staging” area. Their music filled the early evening air and lifted us!
The event was successful on various levels:
• Fulfilling needed community connection time during this COVID-19 crisis.
• Providing an opportunity for the artists who have not been able to perform live to be in front of a mini-audience nourishing their artistic passions, and making a few dollars.
• Pairing it with a basket passing for the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf — neighbors generously gave to support this important cause.
Our spirits will not be daunted by this discouraging disease and its impact. Be creative and innovate and give to foster community spirit!
Jim Rathburn
White Bear Ponds Neighbor Group
Appreciate Voter’s Guide
I write in appreciation of the comprehensive voter guide printed in the September 16 Press. Most of us are seeing signs around town in anticipation of the November 3 elections, but the well-devised questions, and thoughtful answers given, are helping lots of voters decide.
I found myself underwhelmed, however, to see some candidate answer grids responded to with very few words, or none at all. Some candidates who didn’t respond to the Press questionnaire at all leave me feeling that they aren’t terribly interested in the election process, or the districts or cities they would represent.
I intend to keep that issue of the Press handy, for further review, as local races are key in building “down ticket” strength.
Sandy Waterman
Vadnais Heights
Values: Let’s bring them back
What I’m writing here will sound very repetitive, but this is deliberate. The word “values” has been lost somewhere along the way, or perhaps exists, but has been placed on a shelf. I’m calling on all of us, including myself, to bring it back to front and center during this time.
What do you value? Have you asked yourself that lately? Have you taught your children, nieces, nephews or other youngsters the importance of strong values? Maybe you’ve thought about it but felt it’s too old-fashioned, or perhaps you assume children know what you value because you already live according to what you value.
Today. Right now. Take a moment to write down all that you value. Place what you value in order, with the highest value at the top of the list. There are no rules for how many values you come up with: in fact, the more the better. If you have children, go over the list with them. Encourage them to add to the list and acknowledge what is at the top of the list.
The first one is THE STRONGEST and, because it takes the number one spot, it’s safe to say it gets the HIGHEST HONOR. This is what you consider the most precious. This is what you honor. Everything underneath the highest one holds importance, but the other values cannot even exist without honoring the first. Now, tape it to the fridge.
Once the list is on the fridge, and it’s shared and taught to loved ones, it needs to be recognized. We honor our values by sticking to them no matter what situation we find ourselves in. This is conviction. Teach conviction. Practice conviction. Conviction is important because it reminds ourselves and others that “sitting on a fence” or being “lukewarm” does not exist when values are truly honored. And the opposite of this is also true: When we are “lukewarm,” we are not honoring the most important value in our life. Conviction means taking action. Conviction means sticking to our values and acting on them. No wishy-washy.
Take a quiet moment and ponder this important question. Reflect. Write. Share. Stick to it. It won’t be easy, especially today. But once freed from “riding the fence,” which is really only a lie that keeps you from acting on your convictions, you’ll find yourself honoring your highest value and standing up for the rest. And when we honor what we value, especially our highest value, we show who we truly are and what we are willing to stand up for.
We are living in unprecedented times. We are experiencing a lot of evil being uprooted and exposed and, at the same time, a lot of good overcoming evil. We all get to make choices in our lives, to stand up for what’s good and right, or to stay “lukewarm” and accept evil. Take a stand. Hold tight to what you value with conviction, and do not hesitate to stand up for your values, especially The Highest ONE.
Diane Smith
Forest Lake
Be wary of name-calling
I had the privilege of living and working in Germany for a number of years, both at a language school and a German university (as a student pastor, not professor). Among the many aspects of their culture that I learned was one unwritten rule that is pertinent for us today: anyone calling someone else a fool is himself viewed as such. All other argumentation, no matter how skillful or accurate, is weakened once the epithet has been loosed.
Also, as Randolph Bourne has articulated, war is the health of the State. Even (un)civil war. We’d be well advised to show caution in what we lobby for.
Jim Nash
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.