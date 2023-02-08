Grateful for leadership on climate change

Thank you to the Vadnais Heights City Council. It’s so refreshing to finally see leadership being taken on climate change initiatives in our community. The City Council voted to participate in a pilot program through the MPCA called GoldLeaf. The city will be joining a couple neighboring cities (Maplewood and Roseville) in the pilot. These neighboring communities will be a great resource for our city, since they are already at the top level in the GreenStep Cities program!

