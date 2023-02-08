Grateful for leadership on climate change
Thank you to the Vadnais Heights City Council. It’s so refreshing to finally see leadership being taken on climate change initiatives in our community. The City Council voted to participate in a pilot program through the MPCA called GoldLeaf. The city will be joining a couple neighboring cities (Maplewood and Roseville) in the pilot. These neighboring communities will be a great resource for our city, since they are already at the top level in the GreenStep Cities program!
I’m grateful to our leaders for taking this first step. We are fortunate to have such beautiful natural resources in our city and state. It’s one of the reasons many of us live here. I’m encouraged that we now have the leadership in our city that will put a focus on how to protect these resources.
Liz Stein
Vadnais Heights
Vote for clean energy bill
We Minnesotans pride ourselves on being able to rise to the challenges that come our way. We’re innovative, good at problem-solving and persistent. Probably the biggest challenge of our lifetimes is how to survive in the face of a changing climate. The extremes of weather we experience in Minnesota may not be as catastrophic as those on the coasts, but we have experienced extreme swings between unusually wet and abnormally dry conditions in recent years.
Minnesotans are stepping up with innovations that will help us reach a 100% carbon-free electrical grid by 2040, as proposed in the Legislature this year. One example is the development and implementation of long-lasting batteries for electrical storage. Two Minnesota utilities will incorporate iron-air batteries into the grid. These batteries will store electricity for 100 hours.
Another innovative idea is the Sundog project, a proposal to build a 300-400 megawatt wind, solar and storage facility on the site of the LTV Erie plant and tailings basin at Hoyt Lakes. Included in this proposal is a carbon-free steel plant.
These are innovations that will free us from dependence on fossil fuels. It’s true that there are a handful of politicians who use scare tactics to try to deceive the public into believing that a 100% carbon-free electrical grid is unrealistic. They do this to protect the fossil fuel companies that profit from the production of greenhouse gases and pollutants. Fortunately, our fellow Minnesotans are turning away from the message of fear and are working hard to find more ways to bring us into a clean energy future for our children and our children’s children.
Thank you, Sen. Gustafson and Rep. Curran, for voting to pass the 100% Clean Energy by 2040 bill.
Joseph Crowe
White Bear Lake
Bill is extreme
District 36 Sen. Heather Gustafson ran as a moderate candidate on safe communities, a strong economy and strong schools. She said, “Minnesotans know best what is right for them and their families.” The recently passed extreme abortion bill is not right for the families of Minnesota.
On Jan. 28, Ms. Gustafson voted in support of the most extreme abortion bill in the country. It allows abortions for any reason, at any age, without parental notification of minors seeking abortions, from conception until the moment of birth, whether a Minnesota resident or not. Rep. Brion Curran voted for its companion bill in the House on Jan. 19.
Republicans tried to add safeguards to these bills for women and their unborn babies. Ms. Gustafson and Ms. Curran (and all Democrats) voted against every amendment that might have made these abortion bills humane to Minnesotans.
Proposed amendments that were rejected: allowing a woman to see an ultrasound before the abortion; requiring parental consent and notification before a minor seeks an abortion or sterilization; prohibiting third term, partial-birth abortions, and that they must be performed in a hospital for the woman’s safety; giving anesthesia to fetuses, that feel pain, before being aborted; not allowing gender-specific abortions (aborting a girl if a boy is wanted); not allowing abortion of Down Syndrome babies; not allowing pregnancy reduction, the abortion of a twin if multiple babies are not wanted; Not allowing abortion by saline injection, which burns the baby’s skin and lungs, or by dismemberment; requiring abortion facilities and mobile abortion units to be licensed and inspected for safe or sanitary conditions; research and promotion of alternatives to abortions; that pharmacists, and pharmacy techs may conscientiously object to dispensing abortion pills; babies born alive after a failed abortion be medically treated.
With their votes in support of these extreme abortion bills, Sen. Gustafson and Rep. Curran have shown that their ideology is not in line with the people in Senate District 36 and Minnesota.
Patty Bradway
Vadnais Heights
Council kept promise
Last fall in the elections for Vadnais Heights mayor and City Council, the winning candidates campaigned on bringing Vadnais Heights into the Green Step Cities program. The City Council followed through on that promise on Jan. 17 by voting to have Vadnais Heights enter the Gold Leaf pilot program. This is a part of the Green Step Cities program that is more focused on climate impacts specific to Minnesota. The Gold Leaf pilot program provides Minnesota cities with opportunities to take climate action and reduce energy costs with the help of experts at MPCA, Great Plains Institute, Met Council as well as other cities that have already implemented some of these actions. Green Step Cities is a free, voluntary program that has proven to be very beneficial to the communities that have enrolled. Vadnais Heights is late to the game compared to our neighboring communities, and we can use their experience to our advantage as we find out which actions had the largest impact toward goals of energy efficiency, climate resilience and sustainability. I am looking forward to seeing how Vadnais Heights will engage the community in this process and what actions we will take to reduce energy costs and improve sustainability.
Steven Jorissen
Vadnais Heights
Minnesota Nice no more
How can a state proclaim it is “Minnesota Nice” when immediately, without hesitation, our government’s top priority is to codify into law the murder of innocent babies? Murder as a priority? How did we get here? Propaganda, oversexualization within our schools, which results in unplanned pregnancies, which feeds the abortion mill Planned Parenthood, which has bought and paid for the Democratic Party. Money, money, it is all about money! Planned Parenthood does not care about the woman or the baby. If they cared about women’s health care, why do they shut down in states that have banned abortion? Planned Parenthood cares about the money. The more money it makes, the more money they funnel to the Democratic Party. And who suffers because of this diabolical greed? Women suffer, the baby suffers, the family suffers and our society suffers. We are living in a culture of selfish sexual perversity. It is a culture of death, darkness and evil.
The abortion bill pushing forward is dark and evil. Abortion up to birth, no parental rights or knowledge of their child getting an abortion. That is what Minnesotans want? Minnesota would be the equivalent to China and North Korea, which have the same ghoulish abortion laws. Oh, how proud we should be to destroy life just as the Communists do.
Minnesota Nice? What a disgrace we have become. If you care, try to do something to stop this evil. Call your legislators quickly! Save our babies, save our state. There is so much wonderful help for women who face an unplanned pregnancy. Women’s Life Care Centers truly help. Don’t fall for the propaganda that they hurt women, that is a baldfaced lie. Keep Minnesota Nice and reject evil. Change hearts!
Nancy Johnson
Vadnais Heights
Letter to my children
It’s hard to believe that we are already one month into the new year. Time waits for no one, I suppose, which makes every minute that much more precious. Recently, a new Speaker of the House in Congress was appointed. The vote took four days to reach a majority, but after the 15th ballot, a consensus was reached.
Some have claimed in the aftermath that four days and 15 ballots is a mockery of our constitutional process—that one side was wholly unified throughout while the other “drew out” the decision through squabble and debate. A sign that the system is “broken.”
Now, I can understand how one side of the aisle unfalteringly voting together over 15 ballots could appear unifying. Also, how the lack of agreement amongst members of the other party may seem like disorganization and chaos.
But I want to encourage you, my children, to think on this more broadly. The odds of 212 people over the course of 15 ballots never changing their minds is far from likely. We live in a constitutional republic—we elect representatives to speak for us and be our voice. But how many of those 212 representatives chose party over their constituents…or their conscience?
The men and women who make up our House represent a variety of communities, each with varied lifestyles and their own sets of values. As such, it is expected (and healthy) that debates will arise, for the prerogatives of the people will undoubtedly differ. And yet, “toting the party line” seems to have become a kind of “default” position in recent years. Politics at its finest.
This is a core value I hope to impart to you as you grow. It is perfectly all right for people on the same team to have different opinions. Do not run from it. Rather, have courage in those moments to not only stand by your convictions, but to recognize the right others have to theirs as well, rather than shame them into silence for the sake of “appearing” unified.
Being a lemming will lead you nowhere other than over a cliff.
Tim Klecker
White Bear Lake
What we know after document discoveries
It was all but inevitable. After the discovery of 300-plus classified documents in the possession of the least law-abiding and sloppiest person to ever sit in the Oval Office, we would learn within six months that two former U.S. vice-presidents also had (or have) classified documents in their possession—at their personal residence.
Plainly, the answer is not as they say on Fox News that “everyone does it,” but that it happens all too easily.
The other lesson is that from all indications, neither Joe Biden nor Mike Pence intended to conceal classified documents nor did they engage in a course of obstruction or deceit to keep them from from being returned.
That distinction still belongs to former President Trump, who not only ignored official written requests to return records, but also defied a grand jury subpoena and forced the Department of Justice to obtain a search warrant to retrieve documents his attorneys claimed had been already surrendered.
It is Trump whose conduct satisfies the elements for violation of the Espionage Act and who likely intended to obstruct DOJ’s investigation of the documents dating back to early 2022.
It is Trump who was expressly counseled by his White House lawyers not to absquatulate with classified material—but did so with Trumpian temerity.
And, if other former members of the executive branch are found with a few stray classified documents, it will only reinforce the notion that we have some systemic flaws in our control of classified information—in most cases.
But Trump’s case will still be the outlier—the case that proves the point that even systemic flaws do not lead to the “leakage” of over 300 highly classified documents.
Trump’s entire course of conduct screams of a large and purposeful effort to defy the law and to make use of classified material in his post-presidency in a way we have yet to fully comprehend.
That is the danger at the heart of Trump’s possession of massive amounts of classified material. And that alone is sufficient justification to charge Donald Trump with a crime.
Albert Turner Goins, Sr.
White Bear Lake
