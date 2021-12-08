Purple Line observations
After reading Victoria Reinhardt’s editorial piece, I have come to the realization of the difference between politically motivated projections and observations of the common man.
I live close to the current bus routes, and I observe empty buses with less than a half-dozen passengers leaving White Bear headed toward the mall. I don't think that I have ever seen a person sitting on a bus stop bench.
I walk downtown because of the traffic and lack of parking spaces. Eliminating parking spots and building bus terminals will do little to little to alleviate that mess.
As far as mass transit fostering crime, I wonder if Victoria has ever taken the Green Line through Minneapolis or St. Paul. I and my family have. Not again.
I hesitate to write my final thought on this topic because it probably won't pass the test for political correctness, but people overwhelmingly prefer private transportation to public transit. The exception is generally those without the wealth to own an automobile. I can't help but laugh that there are people that think that those who can't afford an automobile are going to stream into White Bear to shop in up-scale shops downtown.
Victoria's favorite color may be purple, but I am seeing red.
Robert Vincent
White Bear Lake
