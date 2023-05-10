Get rid of No Mow May

Please inform your readers that letting their grass, dandelions, and weeds grow to 10 inches does not help the bees. It’s actually not good for them. Check website gardenmyths.com/dandelions-important-bees. I’ve measured a neighbor’s “dandelion/weed growth” during No Mow May last year. Over 12 inches. Some people take this as an excuse to not care for their lawn. Also, trying to sell a home when a neighbor’s weeds/dandelions are a foot high is not a good selling point. It decreases the home value. Unless the city would like to reduce our property taxes, which I highly doubt, this No Mow May, Slow Mow Summer crap needs to stop.

(0) comments

