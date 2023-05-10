Please inform your readers that letting their grass, dandelions, and weeds grow to 10 inches does not help the bees. It’s actually not good for them. Check website gardenmyths.com/dandelions-important-bees. I’ve measured a neighbor’s “dandelion/weed growth” during No Mow May last year. Over 12 inches. Some people take this as an excuse to not care for their lawn. Also, trying to sell a home when a neighbor’s weeds/dandelions are a foot high is not a good selling point. It decreases the home value. Unless the city would like to reduce our property taxes, which I highly doubt, this No Mow May, Slow Mow Summer crap needs to stop.
To all of the Vadnais Heights City Council members, please use your common sense and stop this nonsense. Thank you.
White Bear Lake residents in Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5 will have the opportunity to choose their City Council representative in the November 2023 election. If you’ve ever thought of serving the public on the City Council, now is the time to step forward. We meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays every month and also once a month for work sessions. It doesn’t pay much, but you won’t regret serving your neighbors.
Filings for city offices open May 16 and close May 30. Members are elected to the council in staggered terms, with Wards 1, 3 and 5 on the ballot this November. If two or more candidates file for a council seat, a primary election will be held on Aug. 8.
Council Member Dan Jones in Ward 3 announced recently he is stepping down after several terms of great service to White Bear Lake. Are you his replacement? Wards 1 and 5 have incumbents (one of them is me), but that shouldn’t stop anyone from running — competition is good for the city.
Bill Walsh is the current council member for Ward 1.
Thanks for Trash to Treasure
I’d like to give a big thank you to all the fine citizens who took part in this year’s Trash to Treasure event.
We probably had fewer treasures because of the rain. But I did see free signs with nothing there. Someone had found a treasure, and some happy homeowner has less stuff. Again, thanks and see you next year.
