Public Safety appreciation
On Saturday, July 24, my husband had an accident while working in his workshop. I was unable to stop the bleeding, so I called 911. I want everyone to know how blessed we are to live in an area where we have such excellent professional and compassionate care available to us. All who responded —Washington County Sheriff and Mahtomedi paramedics — could not have been nicer or more helpful. Unfortunately, these days you hear frequent criticism of these people, but we found this couldn't be further from the truth. Although I don't know your names, I need to extend a heartfelt “thank you.” You are my heroes!
Pat Karczewski
Mahtomedi
Comments about anti-Rush Line
I have watched the progress of the Rush Line project and attended many of the meetings where the design of the project was discussed. Never was there a serious discussion by the planning committee as to the real need or justification of the project. The project was justified by using population projections and estimates of potential ridership that have proven to be wrong in the past. The goal of the early planning before public input was to determine what kind of a project the federal government would support with its matching funding. The Rush Line was the lowest level of transit design that could receive any matching federal funds. This means that our transportation needs and the number of riders predicted is at the minimum level. The predesign phase was only to get public input on the colors and designs of bus stops and shrubbery to be planted. The project team assumed there was a need and never asked the public if they really wanted it. However, it is typical when asked that people will say they support it, thinking that they will never use it and that the cost is not out of their pockets. So, when Victoria Reinhardt says that she will rely on the scientists and experts to give her the answers, she is basically using the Soviet-style five-year planning approach where experts to decide what the people need. A middle school math student has the expertise to look at the numbers and understand that this Rush Line project will fail to meet expectations.
Craig Johnson
Vadnais Heights
No masks at school
Are we following the science, or the junk science? In March of 2020 Gov. Walz said we should give up our personal freedoms for “two weeks to flatten the curve.” It was meant to make sure our hospitals weren’t overwhelmed. The current weekly case average for Minnesota is 397, at the peak in Nov., it was 7,052. Our current weekly fatality rate average is 2, at the peak in Dec. it was 94. Yes, the Delta variant is a lot more transmissible, but it isn’t anywhere near as deadly. This week, the CDC and state health officials recommended a return to wearing masks and that all students should wear masks when they return to school in the fall. According to Yahoo News, these recommendations are being made based off of a report that 75% of the cases in a recent Massachusetts outbreak were people who were vaccinated. It's worth noting that none of the cases in that group have been fatal and that only 4 out of roughly 1,000 confirmed cases resulted in hospitalization. Yahoo goes on to report that the other data the CDC has used to justify these recommendations came from an unpublished study and one from India that consisted of 100 people, which included a vaccine that is not used in the U.S. and has not been peer-reviewed. This is junk science. There is no reason why our children should be forced to wear masks while at school. Children are at the lowest risk of infection and essentially have a statistically immeasurable fatality rate from the illness. If the White Bear Lake School Board and Superintendent Kazmierczak ignore the real science and choose politics over facts on this by forcing our children to wear masks this fall, the voters of White Bear Lake should elect board members who do follow the science. It is time for the voters of White Bear Lake to remind these public “servants” that they derive their power from the consent of the governed. It is time for the voters of White Bear Lake to end this “two weeks to flatten the curve,” and reclaim all of the personal liberties that were taken from us under that claim.
Joseph Kessel
White Bear Lake
