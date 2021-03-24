Bills support animal protections
I got the chance recently, during the Humane Society of the United States’ Minnesota Humane Lobby Week, March 15-19, to talk with our area Minnesota legislators about the following four bills:
• Dogs and cats, SF 370/HF 858: not for sale in stores
• Wild wolves, SF 1144/HF 1498: no recreational hunting or trapping season
• Pets and companion animals, SF 335/HF 1852: no euthanasia by asphyxiation (i.e., in non-anesthetic “gas chambers”) at animal shelters or pounds
• Wild turtles, SF 1394/HF 387: no commercial harvest
These bills would improve protections for innocent animals from the careless, and sometimes violent and hateful, actions of people who are harming them now.
As a society, we could do a lot to improve our protections for animals. Why? To make this a kinder world, a world that is less obliging to the careless and sometimes violent and hateful people who want to pursue their own agendas in the name of "personal freedoms," "constitutional rights," "free will," and/or other corruptions of actual principles of democracy. Yes, these people will certainly accuse us animal advocates—loudly—of challenging their "rights," etc., and yes, they'll convince movements of like-minded people to support them in their opposition to protections for animals, but no, they won't be doing so in any true sense of democracy.
Scott Slocum
White Bear Lake
Clip swan story
The article on March 17, “Swan deaths spur effort to ban lead tackle,” should be read by all Minnesotans. In addition, I ask Press Publications readers to clip the article, as I am doing, and mail it this week to a fisherman you know. Fishing opener is coming. Let’s open up a dialogue with people who can help reverse the trend of dead waterfowl being documented by human witnesses. A 3-year death total in Sucker Lake, with 22 dead swans? And 25% of loons- our beloved state bird- dead from ingesting lead-based tackle? It’s the classic “canary in the coal mine.”
The time to act is now. Please support HF157 and SF247, and contact your representatives and senators.
Sandy Waterman
Vadnais Heights
