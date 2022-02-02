Keep legal notices in paper
White Bear Lake City Council’s article in the White Bear Press dated January 19, 2022, brought up the idea of using the internet instead of using the White Bear Press as the city’s official newspaper. Should this happen, the City Council would disenfranchise a large portion of the citizens in this city. I am sure most of the districts in this city have senior living complexes. This could be a problem for the elderly persons who no longer can easily use the computers. Reading from the screen of computers or tablets becomes an ocular issue. Furthermore, most of us retired persons really enjoy reading our newspapers at the table with a cup of coffee and breakfast. There is no way you should have coffee, breakfast or any other foods near the computer. Come on, let’s make it easier and more enjoyable for everyone to read the news! If necessary, why not put your legal notices on your web page, along with having it in the newspaper, too? Now everyone can be happy and enjoy knowing all information about our city.
Margret Andersen
White Bear Lake
Mahtomedi residents, if your kids play on the ballfield in Wildwood Park, if you enjoy walks along the Streetcar Trail passing Katherine Abbott Park, or if you appreciate the important investment your fellow residents have in their homes, please look into an upcoming Mahtomedi Planning Commission meeting regarding extraordinary variance requests for construction of a 48-foot tall, three-story apartment building in the heart of a residential neighborhood and directly adjacent to a beautiful city park. The proposed building is immense, and will tower over Wildwood Park, the trail, and the nearby single-family homes from only feet away. This 41-unit apartment building, proposed for the corner of Old Wildwood Road and Lincolntown Road, will significantly increase traffic on quiet, bike-friendly, neighborhood streets, including the one-way, inbound-only Old Wildwood Road. Certainly, this former Lakeside restaurant site warrants redevelopment, but not to the detriment of the neighbors, the safety of kids now dodging increased traffic as they run to play ball, and the beautiful aesthetics of this unique lakeside location.
The Planning Commission meets Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. to consider extraordinary variances such as a 60% increase in height and a 90% decrease in setbacks from the road on the park side (to 5 feet!). The proposal is not fair to the community, nor is it justifiable (beyond the profit motives for the developer) on this small property. Details are available from the city planner. Please check into it and have your voice heard at the meeting.
Don Deyo
Mahtomedi
Bewildering editorial
Did anyone else find Sen. Roger Chamberlain’s rambling ode to beauty on Jan. 11 a bewildering way to voice his opposition to the Purple Line? He finds the proposed presence of “90 buses every day through the heart of the city” to be a catalyst for the destruction of beauty, but fails to note that over 120,000 cars, SUVs and semitrucks currently run through that same city every day. Is that traffic, with its accompanying noise, congestion and noxious emissions, somehow beautiful in his eyes? Heaven forbid we run the risk of reducing some of that “beautiful” heavy traffic through the deployment of a quiet electric bus fleet.
Lisa Brock
White Bear Lake
Revisit Lakeside Club site
The Lakeside Club. For many years, our family and neighbors enjoyed and supported the local restaurant. But I cannot support the planned behemoth of a structure currently planned for the site. Headed to the next Planning Commission meeting is a proposal for a three-story, 41-unit apartment building. Those of you who once visited the restaurant know that it is nestled in a wooded area surrounded by single-family homes, many of which are tucked away within the trees. True to its name, the property resides on a bit of a lake.
But the proposed project paints a quite different picture. The project requires variances in setback to approximately 24 feet from the edge of Lincolntown Road and a stunningly modest 5 feet from the edge of Old Wildwood Road. The setbacks on the closest homes to these roads are about 50 feet, with averages closer to 75 feet to 100 feet. You will walk beside a 48-foot-tall building to the peak from Old Wildwood and encounter a staggering four-story view on Lincolntown. This too requires a variance from the city.
It goes without saying that the scale of this project is massive in comparison to the surrounding single-family houses. Find another example of an apartment building in Mahtomedi that is not along a commercial corridor or otherwise buffered by other non-residential uses. Even the city’s own public works building down the block kept a low one-story profile along Lincolntown. In addition, neighbors worry about traffic, safety and, of course, parking for the baseball games at Wildwood Park.
While high-density residential may be appropriate for the site, a structure of this magnitude is simply entirely out of scale with the neighborhood. The project lacks any relationship of the height and setback to the surrounding area. Current code won’t allow it, but the city will be asked to grant variances that will.
Revisit the old Lakeside Club site and take a close look with your own eyes and envision the scale and setting of this building relative to this residential area. It simply does not fit.
Joe McGraw
Mahtomedi
