Thank you to election workers
In this season of thanks, I’d like to extend sincere gratitude to our neighbors, here in Minnesota and across our nation, who worked the polls for early balloting and on Election Day, and/or helped with processing and counting ballots. These individuals took on this vital civic work even in the face of the pandemic and with heightened rancor and divisiveness in our nation. They worked together from across the political spectrum, to achieve a fair and safe election.
In other areas of the country, some worked under duress, with protesters yelling at them. At times ballot counters required police protection as they left for home after an exhausting day’s work. Thankfully, that was not the case here in Minnesota. All poll workers, along with Secretaries of State from across our country, deserve our respect and gratitude.
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
Response to ‘Definition of racist’ letter
In a letter to the editor to the White Bear Press Nov. 11, Mr. Charlie Kuhl shared with us that he is very generous to Haiti with his time, effort and money. That is commendable. And he was willing to share that he heard someone “holler” something at him when he went in to vote. He felt judged because of the color of his skin and the way he dressed.
What Mr. Kuhl experienced was someone expressing themselves using their First Amendment rights. Could Mr. Kuhl have been expressing his First Amendment rights with his clothing? I wonder if Mr. Kuhl may have been wearing a red hat with certain lettering.
If so, voter intimidation applies here too, if you are going in to vote wearing something that could represent a specific candidate. In addition, Mr. Kuhl got his definition of racist. You can always change your clothes, but you live in your skin.
Greg Pariseau
White Bear Lake
Looking forward to more about loons
Kudos to Ellen Maas for her continuing updates on the loon family on White Bear Lake.
Her photos and descriptions are a positive note that all should appreciate during these troubling times.
Many thanks, Ellen, for keeping us informed on the loons. Your efforts are truly appreciated, and I look forward to next spring’s loon activities.
Mary Ann Hillyer
Vadnais Heights
Kindness found during retail therapy
It was the day after Thanksgiving 2016. Our daughter was headed back to college and my husband was headed into chemotherapy, his next treatment after the radiation that followed his 2015 cancer diagnosis. Feeling melancholy, I decided to go to my happy place, Marshall’s in Maplewood. Wandering around, I stopped in the aisle of plaques with inspirational sayings. “Live your best life!” “Live, Laugh, Love!” My eyes settled on a plaque that spoke to my husband’s current situation. “You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” I thought about his upcoming chemo and took a picture of the plaque, a good message for the struggle ahead. A man in the same aisle asked me why I’d taken a picture of the plaque. I told him about my husband’s situation. He told me about his young daughter’s cancer, describing it as “the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through,” but said that she was doing fine now.
A half hour later, with my cart full of merchandise, this same man approached me after going through the checkout process. He placed a bag in my cart with the plaque inside and said, “You tell your husband to hang in there. Merry Christmas.” He walked away. I stood in the men’s department with tears running down my face, overcome at this thoughtful gesture. I brought the plaque home, told my husband the story, and he placed the plaque on his dresser.
Over the years, I’ve thought many times about that kind stranger. I’d like him to know that my husband saw that plaque every morning until he passed away in July. I’d like him to know that the plaque is still on his dresser because the message has meaning for the people that my husband has left behind. I hope that the kind stranger reads the White Bear Press and I hope that he recognizes himself in these words of gratitude. And I hope he knows that I wish him a Merry Christmas.
Mary Eret
Mahtomedi
Nonprofit leaders working hard
During this week of Thanksgiving, in addition to thanking all of our essential and frontline workers, we would like to acknowledge the leaders and staff of our local nonprofit organizations who have been working so hard to continue to provide services to our community. Whether it’s providing food to our hungry neighbors, rental assistance and shelter to prevent homelessness, mental health counseling to those under stress, or cultural and arts performances to those seeking uplifting experiences, these organizations have risen to the challenges of this pandemic. We thank them for all they are doing to keep our community whole.
David Swanson
Executive Director
Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation
Letter to Gov. Tim Walz
Sir, I would like you to know how disappointed I am with the lack of your leadership in Minnesota. Here we are eight months into the shutdown due to the (COVID-19) virus, and instead of totally opening up the state to churches, schools, restaurants and everything else that is under your lockdown rule, you are once again adding more restrictions. We never should have had a shutdown to begin with: just take a look at the states who trusted their citizens to do the right thing. Their economy is thriving.
Aren’t you even a little bit embarrassed when you informed our president to limit his last Minnesota rally to 250 people and thousands of people ignored your mandate and showed up anyway? Where was your leadership when you allowed the rioters in Minneapolis and St. Paul to burn down 181-plus businesses? You did absolutely nothing to stop it and allowed everything to burn down to the ground for 11 days before giving our president permission to call up the National Guard. The rioting would not have continued on nationwide had you stopped it dead in its tracks.
How do you justify keeping the abortion clinics, liquor stores and casinos open for business as usual? Are you aware of the fact that suicides and alcoholism are on the rise, or have you just swept these facts under the rug? Not to forget the harm you are doing to the children who need to be in school full time.
It is obvious to me you are not interested in being reelected for a second term or you would have made some drastic changes by now.
Gov. Waltz, I am praying for you that God takes the veil off your face so you can see the light before it is too late.
Annemarie Foley
White Bear Lake
