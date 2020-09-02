Vote early
We write in support of the Minnesota League of Women Voters’ Vote from Home campaign.
We believe that the 2020 general election is the most important many of us will ever see. Voters must decide between competing visions of America’s future as we choose our leaders at every level of government. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be brought under control and creates special challenges to the safety and security of our election process. The conflict between needing to avoid large-scale social contact and ensuring every eligible American can vote safely, securely and conveniently can be resolved by voting from home.
In Minnesota, voting from home is safe and easy. For people wishing to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 virus and unwilling to wait at crowded polling places, voting by mail is as easy as one, two, three, four:
Step One – Register online at www.mnvotes.org. The LWVWBLA recommends preregistering early to avoid needing a witness to confirm residency. Shoot for Sept. 30.
Step Two – Request an absentee ballot soon. We recommend doing this by Oct. 15.
Step Three – Vote. Again, you do not need a witness if you are preregistered. If you need other assistance, you may choose someone to help you. Then sign, place in the proper envelope, sign the signature envelope and place in the mailing envelope provided.
Step Four – Return your ballot. If by mail, ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day. We recommend mailing it by Oct. 30. You can also drop it at an absentee voting location. Search your county election office at www.mnvotes.org.
Voting by mail has never been more important or easier to do, in spite of recent concerns about the USPS. Our democracy depends on the voices of ALL citizens. Therefore, we encourage Minnesotans to Vote Early and Vote From Home in 2020.
Joan Neumiller, LWVWBLA VP/Publicity
Heidi Boyd, LWVWBLA Voter Service
Sarah Wombacher Amundson,
LWVWBLA Voter Service
Give way to kayaks
First, thank you to Carter Johnson for reminding all of us to read and study the boating safety laws in the Minnesota Boating Guide published by the DNR. Anything we all can do to make boating safer is a good thing. His complaint of kayaks forming a long single line as a group and trying to cross open water is contrary to the law and also ignores safety considerations for kayak groups. The law states: Nonmotorized craft (sailboats, canoes, etc.) have the right of way over motorized craft in all situations, except when the nonmotorized craft is overtaking or passing (with one other exception for large commercial vessels, which are limited in maneuver). Kayaks are much more easily seen when in an organized group rather than spread out at random.
Carter, next time you are out boating in your powered craft, you do need to give way (change your course and/or speed) to all nonmotorized craft. It means you may have to stop and wait for a minute or two for nonmotorized craft to pass. In maritime law, the vessel that has the right of way (the stand-on vessel) is required to hold to that course and speed if possible unless there is an imminent danger of collision. Your complaint of a nonmotorized vessel impeding a powered vessel is simply not valid and promotes dangerous motorized vessel operation. This newspaper should issue a correction.
Ian Harding
Mahtomedi
Racial bias in police reports
Racial bias was displayed by a Grant resident, the Washington County Sheriff’s office, and the White Bear Press (Cops and Courts Aug. 26), when a police report began: “An African American male was reported ... for soliciting after he walked up a long driveway ... to sell cleaning products.”
No other police report identified a person’s race — not even when an actual crime was involved. Not the report of the “Dellwood woman arrested for DWI”; not the “White Bear man arrested for parole violation”; nor the “White Bear woman arrested for domestic assault.” Why doesn’t the White Bear Press highlight the white race of authentically violent and dangerous persons?
Why didn’t the police provide racial descriptions of the “suspicious person,” or “the three suspects” who assaulted a man on a walking path, as reported by the White Bear Lake Police? Do we not need to be wary of assault by white suspects?
Nothing in the Grant resident’s report was notable or newsworthy except the salesman’s race. The Grant resident reported him for being African American. Apparently, the worst thing the man did was to make “out of sorts comments” when verbally challenged. Surely, selling cleaning products is not threatening when it’s a white man at the door. (Annoying maybe, but not threatening.) The only reportable danger was in the biased mind of the Grant resident and in the racist reports of the sheriff’s deputy and the White Bear Press reporter and editor.
As a 30-year (white) resident of White Bear Lake, I would hope that my neighbors, local law enforcement officers, and the local press would open their minds and examine their actions to the way we participate in racism, even unintentionally.
Gary Cox
White Bear Lake
(Editor’s Note: It is Press Publications’ newsroom practice to delete race and other irrelevant details from reports we receive from law enforcement agencies unless it is necessary to request the public’s help. Unfortunately, we did not catch this at press time and thank Mr. Cox for bringing it to our attention. We apologize for the error.)
Thanks Gov. Ventura
We are grateful for to Governor Jesse Ventura for his “Certificate of Recognition of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Awareness Day” on May 1, 1999 for citizens who were injured permanently from toxic chemicals in air and products, and believe he and Ralph Nader would greatly improve lives.
Jo Haus
Birchwood
