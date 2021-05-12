Say no to education bill
Minnesota’s students, their parents, and the teachers and other school personnel who work with them have been through the most difficult times we could imagine. We all have. So, when elected officials could take actions that would ease the confusion, provide needed funding for schools, and make up for lost time, Republicans in the Minnesota Senate just say “No.”
Investing in special education programs for students helps them learn better and prepare for a meaningful future. Students who are not proficient in English benefit from programs to help them learn a new language. Social workers and counselors are needed more than ever, as our schools help students readjust after COVID disrupted this last year. Support staff provide invaluable assistance to make sure all children who need extra help get what they need to be successful. Money to increase the general formula aid — the funds that are allotted per pupil to run public schools — would help districts keep up with inflation. To all of this, Republicans, led by District 38 Senator Roger Chamberlain, say “No.”
The Senate’s Republican education bill (Senate File 960) says “No” to anything that would help students succeed. It says “No” to training programs that would make staff more effective. It says “No” to keeping up with inflation, and it shortchanges students.
Please join me. Contact Sen. Chamberlain and tell him “No” to his bill.
Stephanie Wolkin
White Bear Township
No vaccine, pay more
I’m taken aback by the reluctance of folks in the USA who are unwilling to vaccinate for the greater good of all. While nations ration availability and spread thin a known, effective and vetted vaccine, we have folks in America unwilling to take a jab. I suggest health insurers raise the premiums of those folks unwilling to vaccinate. The economic and psychological impact of closures is real. The economic cost of a single hospitalization is significant. This is nothing new - smokers pay a higher premium. Secondhand smoke endangers those in the smoker’s midst. Regrettably, folks who won’t take the vaccine don’t stink...so require them to pay – dearly!
Jonathan Fleck
Birchwood
Rush Line for the proud and very few
Upon reading the letter of April 28 by the person anticipating and hoping for the Rush Line, if we had a transportation system like other countries with wonderful destination stops, I’d love it too.
Minnesota made the huge error of dismantling the tram/trolley/train system many years ago that took you from Stillwater to Excelsior. I can honestly say I’ve never met anyone that actually enjoyed riding the bus. It doesn’t get you anywhere quickly. Taking the bus for shopping, especially if you have groceries or hit it big at the stores, and sherpa service isn’t available, no thanks.
I was offered free vouchers when I served on jury duty. I could drive to the courthouse faster and didn’t have to call for a ride when the bus home was still three hours away from servicing the route I needed.
Recently, I served on an advisory board for the largest medical provider in the Eastern metro area. They were in the process of renegotiating leases on clinics; they surveyed clients/patients of all their clinics to see if being on a bus line was a consideration. Not a single person indicated it was important to them. When you feel bad, you want to get in and out. Most seniors are able to get to clinics via self, or via family members who want to be with them during visits. The writer of last week’s letter mentioned getting to the theater. Honestly, if it meant riding at night alone on a bus, anyone interested?
The only successful route I’ve noticed is the one that takes you to the State Fair. Catching a bus at a collector site and going directly to the airport, or events at the Xcel Energy Center, CHS ballpark, Vikings Stadium, Guthrie etc. With the money you’d save on parking, I’d be happy to pony up for a bigger fare. Gadzooks, potential for generating a profit? You could stay downtown, patronize bars and restaurants to breathe some life into the downtown area, even have a few because you are riding the bus. Service to the airport, $35 each way, I’d pay gladly, especially, if it’s direct. The savings over parking your car for a week at the airport, anybody really need to think about that one? Collector points/stations, which are set up for traffic, like a big parking lot versus running thru town and stopping hither and yon, seems practical, yet flies in the face of insanity.
A recent report (Tom Hauser, KSTP Eyewitness News, October 21) provided the following info re the outrageous dollars spent subsidizing the transit system, in particular the North Star Line. Ridership is down 98% in ’19 and ’20. In 2019 the taxpayer subsidy per ride was $19.39 for each passenger: that’s just one way. The subsidy has increased to $445.45 one way by the CARES act. If CARES funding goes away, the subsidy goes to … wait for it… $559.20 per ride. That’s $1,118 for a round trip. Weekday fares are $3.25 to $6.25 per ride. These figures seem like the definition of insanity. If our learned politicians, city managers and public transit types think these kind of numbers are acceptable, I think all hope is lost. Bus ridership was down by 63%, and before the pandemic there were a lot of empty buses roaming around.
There is a glut of office space available; construction of office space and tenant buildouts is nearly at a standstill. It would seem like providing loans for cities to have informal taxi services versus subsidizing near empty buses
could make sense. Time to be a lot more innovative rather than continue on current public transportation lunacy. Time to take the pork out of this pig.
Beth Artner
White Bear Township
Save Lake Avenue
Is there a way to stop or slow teardowns on Lake Avenue?
The thousands of residents who walk Lake Avenue each week can’t help but notice that two homes have been torn down in the last few months, making that a total of four in the last few years.
There are positive and negative consequences that accompany this trend: land values (and taxes!) go up, and some new homes are more attractive than their older predecessors. A lot of old home debris is going to landfills. But of major concern is that the historic charm of the area is in danger.
This is a good time for residents and city leaders to reflect on the future of Lake Avenue and what can be done to maintain its historic charm, unless we want to give it over to a series of mini-mansions.
Should the Avenue be made a historic district? Could a neighborhood improvement program be developed that encourages homeowners to improve older homes throughout White Bear Lake? I don’t have the answers, but would like to spark a community discussion.
Please use the hashtag #WBLcharm if you weigh in online. Thanks for any and all ideas you may have to save Lake Avenue.
Lynn Nelson
White Bear Lake
Zero Dollars = Zero Learning
Voters! Are you following what our elected leaders are doing about schools and education for the upcoming biennium? The House and Senate passed drastically different bills, and they are headed to conference committee to reconcile those disparities. Both Senators Chuck Wiger (SD 43 and a resident of Maplewood) and Roger Chamberlain (SD 38 and a resident of Lino Lakes) are serving on the conference committee.
Voters! Please contact your legislators in support of the House version of the bill and to reject the Senate version. Let’s first look at our local legislators’ views on education. Rep. Ami Wazlawik (38B and a resident of White Bear Township) voted for the House version and led the efforts to improve funding for early childhood education, child care and other programs that help families and children. Sen. Wiger also authored several pro-education bills, ranging from safe schools to literacy programs to COVID-19 educational effects appropriations, and voted against the Senate version. Both Rep. Wazlawik and Sen. Wiger are strong supporters of education, children and families. In sharp contrast, Sen. Chamberlain, the author of the Senate version, proposes zero, zero, zero and subzero.
What are the House and Senate differences that the conference committee needs to reconcile? Simply put, the Senate version is about zero. Zero new dollars on the general formula for public schools, mental health staff, full-service community schools or pre-K education. Zero support for educator bargaining rights. Zero policy changes to attract and retain teachers of color or build affirming schools. “Sub-zero” provisions that eliminate teacher seniority protections and prohibit student athletes from choosing sports according to gender preference.
The House version invests in public schools, creates welcoming schools for all students, advances racial equity in public education and elevates and protects the educator voice in schools. The House version provides new funding for both “basic” education and the critical infrastructure that surrounds and supports it — all of the areas for which the Senate version — Sen. Chamberlain’s version – provides zero.
Voters! Zero dollars equals zero learning. Please contact your legislators to remind them!
Christina Ogata
JoAnn Winter
White Bear Township
Tax hikes hurt small businesses
In January, Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a two-year budget that included a $1.66 billion tax plan. Part of the proposed tax revenue will come from so-called “sin taxes” on vapor products. Luckily, the governor has reversed course on the cigarette tax he initially proposed, but members of the state Legislature are also considering a bill to ban all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, statewide.
Border cities and small business owners will be hit the hardest by a flavor ban and increased vapor taxes. Smokers and vapers will simply take their business outside the state, leaving Minnesota businesses without much needed revenue to recover from the pandemic. Instead, customers will shift their purchase of tobacco products, gas, snacks and sodas from retailers across the border. After a year of economic instability, this is the last thing our small-business owners need.
I am deeply concerned with the direction our governor and lawmakers are headed. A ban on flavored tobacco will not cause people to quit smoking like the supporters intend. Rather, it will incentivize unscrupulous “entrepreneurs” to organize unregulated black markets to meet the demand of those seeking brands and flavors they are familiar with. Furthermore, state lawmakers will likely notice an uptick in teen usage as underage users benefit from the lack of government oversight in illicit markets.
The governor and Minnesota legislators need to stop and consider the ramifications of these proposals. Flavor bans and tax hikes will create, not solve, problems in our state.
Rob Wazwaz
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.